3 Things To Know About Puerto Rico's Debt Restructuring

By Chad Farrington, CFA, Head of Municipal Bond Credit Research and Senior Portfolio Manager

Puerto Rico has been an exception to the normally reliable muni bond market. Here is what you should know about its debt restructuring process.

Following last summer's default on general obligation debt and the subsequent passage of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) by the U.S. Congress, Puerto Rico has started a debt restructuring process. With that work underway, here are three things to know about the future of Puerto Rico municipal bonds:

1. Repayment funds are limited.

The PROMESA's oversight board has approved Governor Ricardo Rosello's amended Fiscal and Economic Growth Plan (FEGP), but it indicates that funds available to repay Puerto Rico's debt are limited. The governor's initial plan was slightly more favorable for bondholders, but the oversight board didn't believe it provided enough relief for Puerto Rico.

2. No Puerto Rico government bond will be safe from debt restructuring.

The FEGP allocates a mere $800 million annually, or $7.8 billion cumulatively, to the payment of debt service, which is equal to only 24% of debt service due in the projection period.

To put this in perspective, $7.8 billion would only be enough to cover 76% of scheduled debt service on general obligation bonds even if no other bonds, including securitized sales tax bonds, are paid. The plan is silent on which types of bonds may be favored, but different bonds will likely receive different recoveries. In any case, the severity of the total cut indicates that no Puerto Rico government bond is safe from restructuring.

3. The set of reasonable outcomes for bondholders is at best, uncertain, and at worst, well below current market prices.

FEGP is a negotiation tool between Puerto Rico and bondholders, and therefore represents a first (and perhaps lowball) offer to bondholders. But this negotiation is different than most in that if an agreement is not reached, the Congressionally-empowered oversight board can cut debt under Title III of PROMESA, provided it demonstrates "good faith" negotiations with bondholders. This is similar to what might be seen in a corporate bankruptcy proceeding. With this dynamic in mind, the set of reasonable outcomes for bondholders is at best, uncertain, and at worst, well below current market prices.

Bottom line

Investors with large exposures to Puerto Rico are likely to realize significant losses, but throughout the extended default saga, the larger municipal market has proved its resiliency. Puerto Rico has been an exception to the rule of reliability that municipal bonds generally offer.

© 2017 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

With respect to mutual funds and Tri-Continental Corporation, investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of a fund carefully before investing. To learn more about this and other important information about each fund, download a free prospectus. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund carefully before investing. To obtain the Fund's most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings, contact your financial advisor or download reports here. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

The views expressed are as of the date given, may change as market or other conditions change and may differ from views expressed by other Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (CMIA) associates or affiliates. Actual investments or investment decisions made by CMIA and its affiliates, whether for its own account or on behalf of clients, may not necessarily reflect the views expressed. This information is not intended to provide investment advice and does not take into consideration individual investor circumstances. Investment decisions should always be made based on an investor's specific financial needs, objectives, goals, time horizon and risk tolerance. Asset classes described may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results, and no forecast should be considered a guarantee either. Since economic and market conditions change frequently, there can be no assurance that the trends described here will continue or that any forecasts are accurate.

Columbia Funds and Columbia Acorn Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Columbia Funds are managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC and Columbia Acorn Funds are managed by Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

NOT FDIC INSURED · No Bank Guarantee · May Lose Value