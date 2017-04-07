The 5 Dividend Aristocrats That Have Been Increasing Dividends Since The 50s

In this article, I will be reviewing the overall financial stability, current valuation, and future growth prospects of these companies..

Only 5 of these stocks have been increasing their dividends since the 1950's.

The Dividend Aristocrats are a small group of S&P 500 stocks that have been increasing their annual dividends for at least 25 consecutive years.

Overview

Each of the Dividend Aristocrats have increased their annual dividends for 25+ years, but only five of them have been increasing their dividends since the 1950's. These stocks include:

3M (NYSE:MMM) - since 1959

Dover (NYSE:DOV) - since 1956

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) - since 1957

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) - since 1957

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) - since 1957

In this article, I will be reviewing each stock on a number of criteria to determine which is the best buy at the moment based on current valuation, stock performance, current financials, past growth and future growth prospects and which, if any, should be avoided.

Stock Price

Looking at the chart below, you can see that only 1 of these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 in the short term over the past year.

MMM data by YCharts

Not only has Dover outperformed the S&P 500, it has almost doubled its return over the past twelve months.

On a longer term basis (10 years), Dover has performed nearly identical with the S&P 500, while 3M has been the stock that has more than doubled the index during the past decade.

MMM data by YCharts

In the short term, Genuine Parts is the stock that has underperformed the others, while on a longer term basis Emerson Electric has underperformed.

Revenue/Earnings Growth

Genuine Parts has been the best revenue grower out of the five stocks over the past three, five, and ten year periods, while Emerson Electric has been the worst performing stock in this regard. Looking at the charts below, you can see that Genuine Parts and 3M are the only two stocks that have seen positive revenue growth during these time periods.

MMM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

MMM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

MMM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

In terms of earnings, the stocks share similar trends over the past three, five, and ten year periods, with Procter & Gamble having the best earnings growth and Emerson Electric having the worst. Emerson Electric is the only stock out of the five to have negative earnings growth over the past ten years.

MMM EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

MMM EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

MMM EPS Basic (TTM) data by YCharts

Valuation

Dover currently has the highest PE ratio out of the five stocks with a value of 24.73x, while Procter & Gamble has the lowest PE ratio of 16.24x. Looking at the chart below you can see that Dover looks slightly overpriced based on historical average, while Procter & Gamble appears to be undervalued at the moment.

MMM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

In terms of PEG ratios, Procter & Gamble remains the most attractively priced stock, while Genuine Parts becomes the more overvalued stock based on this metric.

When looking at price to book value, the valuations appear completely different with 3M looking overpriced and Dover appearing fairly valued.

MMM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Returns

Since these stocks are from various industries, comparing ROA, ROE, and ROIC isn't all that useful, but what I do find useful is seeing which companies have improved their returns over the past several years and which companies have seen a decline in these returns.

MMM Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

Looking at ROA, you can see that Procter & Gamble has seen the best improvement over the past five years, while Dover has seen the worst decline.

In terms of ROE, it is 3M that has seen the best improvement with Dover once again seeing the worst decline.

MMM Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

Return on Invested Capital follows the same trend as ROA for these five stocks over the past five years.

MMM Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Dividend

Each of the five stocks reviewed offer similar yields with Emerson Electric currently offering the best yield at 3.20% and Dover offering the lowest at 2.16%.

In terms of dividend growth, 3M is by far the winner over the past years seeing a 99.15% increase in its yearly dividend, while the other four stocks have all seen increases lower than 40%.

In terms of payout ratio, the only stock that has a payout ratio that could be considered worrisome would be Emerson Electric with a payout ratio of 76.99%.

MMM Payout Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusion

I consider all of the dividend aristocrats solid companies and great long term investing opportunities. So when looking at companies like this, the first thing I look at is value. Based on a combination of PE, PEG and price to book ratios, I feel that Procter & Gamble current offers the best value at the moment out of the five stocks.

The company beat both revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter and I feel that it is poised to continue doing well in the short-term. In addition to being attractively priced, Procter & Gamble also has seen impressive earnings growth.

With the recent increase in guidance for its organic sales, I think the stock is well positioned for future growth and the increased revenue/earnings should improve upon the company's recent 1% increase in its dividend. In the company's latest earnings report, it was reported that organic sales improved in five of six regions and eleven of the company's fifteen largest markets.

I don't feel that any of the five stocks should be avoided in terms of long term investment options, but the one stock I do have the most pause about is Emerson Electric. The rising payout ratio with poor revenue and earnings growth is not a good combination. While both Emerson and Procter & Gamble recently raised their dividends by a paltry 1%, I feel Procter & Gamble is in a better position to improve upon that in the nearer future.

At its current price, I don't think the stock has enough growth in place to warrant a purchase and feel the stock would be more valuable at a PE ratio under 20x, but for those who already own it, collecting the 3.22% yield is a decent reason to maintain those shares. As always, I suggest individual investors perform their own research before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.