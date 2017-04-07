Stock Vs. Bonds? Which Has Performed (And Will Perform) Better On A Risk-Adjusted Basis?

Safe assets may not provide the better returns even in the short-term (and certainly not in the long-run), but possess far more favorable risk prospects at the current juncture.

Over the past twenty years, this type of debt has outperformed stocks by around 85 bps in annualized returns.

Stocks and bonds of that rating currently projects just shy of 6% in forward nominal returns expectations, with similar volatility characteristics.

Argument: I currently prefer bonds over stocks at a broad categorical level.

From a credit perspective, stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) (NYSEARCA:DIA) (NASDAQ:QQQ) are being valued by the market roughly in line with lowest measures of non-investment grade debt. Using an equity risk premium of 4.1% (the average difference in returns between stocks and 10-year US Treasuries from 1960-present), a cash payout ratio of 80% (dividends and net buybacks as a percentage of earnings), a long-run growth rate of 1.8%, and a 10-year US Treasury of 2.35%, the market would get to its current 2,353 mark (April 5, 2017 market close) using a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 11.13% over the next five years.

I think that earnings growth assumption is somewhat bullish. I think it's more likely that the market is expecting a lower growth number and has pushed out equities valuations due to lower returns expectations over safe, "risk-free" assets. In other words, willingness to take more risk in order to chase yield. But we don't know this for sure because there is more than one variable at play.

Since Q1 1990, earnings growth has averaged less than 8% year-over-year. Over the long-run, it's highly unlikely that the US will exceed this mark with aging demographics, slowing innovation, and declining productivity. These trends are secular and not cyclical. If we use this 8% figure going forward, this would shrink the equity risk premium all the way down to 3.55%.

To translate this to nominal forward returns expectations, we add the 10-year US Treasury rate, which is 2.33% as of the time of this writing. It has trended between 2.3%-2.6% over the past few months. This comes to 5.88% in expected forward nominal returns (3.55% + 2.33%), projecting out over an indefinite span of time.

If we want to determine this in terms of real forward returns expectations, we need to subtract out inflation. There are multiple methods of doing this - current CPI, core inflation, 5-year breakeven, 10-year breakeven, among others. If we use the 10-year breakeven, this comes to 1.96%, which roughly accords with the Federal Reserve's current target. This would derive real forward returns expectations on stocks to around 3.92%.

If we had to compare stocks to fixed-yield non-inflation protected bonds, the 5.88% forward expected yield would price similarly to B2/B3 bonds, according to the Moody's scale, or B/B- on the Fitch or S&P scale. These types of bonds are considered "highly speculative" and just above the C-range (B3/B- is the last rating in the 9-tier B-range), which entail "substantial risks."

Once per month, Moody's releases a report on median US yields on the market for each rating. (To qualify for the dataset, all bonds must have maturities between 6-8 years and have outstanding values of $50 million or greater. Zero-coupon and floating-rate bonds are excluded. Yields were calculated as of February 28, 2017. The 10-year Treasury was at 2.36% as of that day, so these should remain fairly accurate.)

The index of B-rated bonds on Bank of America Merrill Lynch is currently yielding 5.90%, which roughly conforms with the forward nominal returns of stocks.

B-rated bonds defaulted at an annual rate of 3.9% from 1996-2015, yet yielded an average of 9.13% over the full dataset running from December 1996 through the present. Even under the assumption of a full loss of principal, B-rated bonds have yielded around 8.8% over that time. CPI inflation has averaged 2.2% over this time frame, which would give about 6.6% in real terms.

Stocks, by contrast, have yielded just 5.75% from December 1996 through the present in inflation-adjusted terms and accounting for dividend reinvestment, using the S&P 500 index.

So comparing these past 20 years, bonds of risk profiles roughly equal to that of stocks have outperformed. Naturally stocks will outperform bonds over the long-run - hence the entire concept behind an "equity risk premium" - but over recent history this has not been true on a risk-adjusted basis.

Can the same be expected ahead?

The Question of Federal Reserve Policy

After the November US elections, it was expected by many that US bonds would enter a bear market. Expansionary fiscal policy initiatives in the form of tax cuts, deregulation, repatriation of overseas cash, and infrastructure spending were all expected to be inflationary. This is positive for stocks, as corporations generally pass off higher costs to consumers without inflation materially impacting earnings (assuming said inflation is predictable). However, it is negative for fixed-yield bonds, as it diminishes yields in real terms.

As Fed policy adapts to higher inflation expectations, it has become more inclined to raise rates. After raising rates just once since the financial crisis, it has now done so twice in its past three meetings.

Despite CPI inflation inching up to 2.7% in February and showing an essentially linear trend upward since July's 0.8% mark, this is unlikely to persist. There are numerous domestic and global headwinds to inflation. I won't go through them in detail to avoid sounding like a broken record, as I covered these in some level of depth in previous articles.

But to summarize the main themes, on the domestic front, declining rents (housing is 40% of US CPI) and declining auto sales (around 8% of US CPI) are two key disinflationary forces. Globally it's a combination of various factors, including high government debt (limits future government spending), industrial overcapacity in China and India, China's balance of payments issue and its effect on the depreciation of the yuan (appreciating other currencies in relative terms, which is inherently disinflationary), productive resource underutilization (e.g., oil), and a large amount of consumption that's already been pulled forward from an elongated period of low rates.

So while rising inflation and rates is generally bearish for bonds, there's unlikely to be any type of substantive downturn in bond prices if inflation's move above the Fed's target is merely a temporary phenomenon, as it likely will be.

This is especially true among safer bonds, which become comparatively more attractive when risk assets climb higher, especially on beliefs that have a long way to go in order to be validated. Risk assets, generally, are running off fairly lofty forward-looking expectations. Commercial real estate cap rates are among all-time lows, with some as low as 3% on some properties.

Stock are pricing in low double-digit year-on-year earnings growth and a continuation of low Treasury yields. The market can fulfill these expectations (and even exceed them), but it still has to prove itself. Earnings growth expectations of 5% y/y with historic-average risk tolerances would price the S&P 500 under 2,000. Corporate tax reform will take time and it is looking increasingly unlikely that something will get done on this front by 2018.

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan commented publicly on April 5:

"The House has a [tax reform] plan but the Senate doesn't quite have one yet. They're working on one. The White House hasn't nailed it down… So even the three entities aren't on the same page yet on tax reform."

Double-digit earnings growth very likely requires some level of tax cuts. It's a growth rate that didn't happen even in the productivity boom of the 1990's - year-over-year earnings growth from Q1 1990 to Q1 2000 was 7.3% with adjustments for inventory and capital consumption. It averaged 7.5% overall from Q1 1990 through Q4 2016. Now we're pricing in over 11%, if we assume historic-average risk-taking as measured by the forward spread between stocks and Treasuries (NYSEARCA:IEF) (NYSEARCA:TLT).

If the fiscal jolt the market is anticipating doesn't occur - and the market's been slightly down over the past five weeks - then demand for safe bonds will continue to rise. Moderating inflation, a large amount of unwound stimulus in the US (i.e. Fed balance sheet), ongoing quantitative easing and ultra-low rates in the EU and Japan, and rising wealth in emerging markets (who increasingly need a safe place to store their wealth) will continue to support demand for safe bonds.

There's not a lot of money to be made in safe bonds - only about 40 bps worth of yield in real terms based on a 10-year breakeven inflation rate of 1.96% - but in comparison to stocks, B and sub-B rated debt, and commercial real estate, the risks are comparatively far less pronounced.

Conclusion

There's a time to go heavy on stocks and high-yield bonds (NYSEARCA:HYG), and a time where you might have a bias toward safer-yielding assets. Although the economy looks fairly healthy from a credit perspective, the latter appears to be the better option from a risk-adjusted standpoint.

Equities will outperform bonds over the long-run, and whether one wants to be concentrated in stocks at the moment (and what types) is a personal decision that depends on beliefs about the current market and its upcoming prospects, returns expectations, volatility preferences, time horizon, and so forth. However, with my skepticism regarding the "reflation trade," my preferences on a broad categorical level have increasingly become slanted toward bonds over equities and especially of the safer-yielding variety.

