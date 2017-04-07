The United States launched a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base late Thursday. The attack was in response to the chemical attack that took place earlier this week that left 85 dead and more than 500 injured. And the potential for regime change in Syria is also being mentioned along with the strike. Stock market futures immediately dropped with the news of the attack and remained lower heading into the overnight. This raises the natural question: will the start of a potential conflict with Syria that has the support of Russia be the catalyst for a sustained stock market correction?

Historical Precedence

While one could certainly opine about the capital market implications associated with the uncertainties related to geopolitical risks, it is often most useful instead to first refer to past precedence in such cases to get a sense of what we might reasonably expect if the Syrian situation escalates in the coming weeks and months.

Three recent past precedents immediately present themselves for consideration. The first is the Iraq War, the thought of which began with President George W. Bush's speech to the United Nations in mid-September 2002 and culminated with the invasion of Iraq by U.S. led forces in March 2003.

What we saw at the time was the market selling off given the uncertainty associated with the prospects of war with Iraq. But once it was readily apparent that the invasion of Iraq was imminent, not only did stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) start to rally, but it effectively marked the end of the crushing bear market that had begun roughly three years earlier.

Let's continue to the next past precedent, which was the invasion of Afghanistan in early October 2001 that almost immediately followed the tragic events of September 11, 2001.

Stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) sold off sharply once they reopened following the terrorist attack, but by the time the United States launched their invasion of Afghanistan less than a month later, stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) were already in strong recovery mode.

Let's now go back a bit further to the Gulf War.

The issue first began with Iraq's invasion of Kuwait back in early August 1990. Stocks (NYSEARCA:IVV) initially sold off on the news, but eventually bottomed in mid-October before starting to make their way back. But it wasn't until the launch of Operation Desert Storm by the U.S. in mid-January 1991 where stocks started surging to the upside.

This U.S. stock market trend related to geopolitical conflict is actually well established over time. One can go all the way back to World War II and see the same phenomenon, as stocks trended lower in the immediate aftermath of Pearl Harbor in December 1941 only to eventually bottom in April 1942 before rebounding higher. And in the end, much like the March 2003 lows associated with the start of the Iraq War, the April 1942 lows marked the last bottom leading toward the end of the Great Depression secular bear market.

The Bottom Line

I have no shortage of reasons to explain why the U.S. stock market should be trading lower from its current level today. But the prospects of geopolitical conflict in Syria is not among them.

In fact, if events unfold in the coming days and weeks that result in the stock market being pulled lower amid the uncertainty associated with the prospects of a Syrian conflict, investors will very likely be well served to see this weakness as a short-term to intermediate-term buying opportunity. Given that valuations remain highly elevated today, it would be prudent for investors to choose selectively when making allocations under such a scenario in the current market environment.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.