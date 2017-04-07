Cocktail Investing Ep. 14 - Why The Herd Gets It Wrong

Awash in March quarter data this week, Tematica's Chris Versace and Lenore Hawkins once again pore over all the economic and stock market noise to hone in on what's really going on and share several thematic investing signals. On the podcast, you'll hear the following and much, much more:

Our take on weaker-than-expected March auto sales as well as the latest income tax data and why they are confirming data points for our Cash-strapped Consumer investing theme;

investing theme; Why rising margin debt levels mixed with the stock market's current valuation is likely to make for a return in volatility as the velocity of 1Q 2017 corporate earnings reports explodes;

How Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to double down on our Content is King investing theme;

investing theme; Our thoughts on why Food with Integrity company Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) is being acquired;

company Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) is being acquired; Steps Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) is taking to fend off its Connected Society competitors and appeal to the Cash-strapped Consumer;

competitors and appeal to the How and why Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is positioning itself for Cashless Consumption in India.

Companies mentioned on this podcast

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amazon

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE)

Facebook

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

hhgregg (NYSE:HGG)

Honeywell (NYSE:HON)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE)

Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Panera Bread

Payless Inc. (NYSE:PSS)

Procter & Gamble

Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.