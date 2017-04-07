Financialization At WorldQuant: A Look At The Future Of The Financial World

Information spreads and will continue to spread faster and further than ever before, something we cannot stop, even if we want the slower, less informed, world of the past.

Along with all its troubles, the hedge fund industry is producing some examples of how the financial world is going to be evolving, using more data from all over the world.

The financial world is becoming more global, more information-driven and more rapidly moving, trends that policymakers and negotiators need to recognize.

In recent posts, like the one about President Trump negotiating with China in a world where financialization has spread worldwide, or the post about the Federal Reserve creating a new paradigm for monetary policy because of the changes that have taken place in world finance, I have placed the emphasis upon globalization and the spread of advanced financial practices throughout the world.

Bradley Hope, a writer for the Wall Street Journal, has given us another glance into what is going on in this transformed world. Mr. Hope has given us a portrait of what Igor Tulchinsky has created at WorldQuant LLC, a quantitative investment firm founded in 2007.

Mr. Tulchinsky has built up a business model "in which he employs hundreds of scientists, including 125 Ph. D.'s around the world and hundreds more part-time workers to scour the noise of the economy and markets for hidden patterns."

Mr. Tulchinsky calls his organization the "Alpha factory."

Furthermore, WorldQuant not only has five offices in the United States, it has 15 more offices around the world in such cities as Moscow; Sofia, Bulgaria; Bangkok; Beijing; Mumbai; Hanoi; Seoul; and Ramat Gan, Israel. The firm manages more than $5 billion in assets and employs more than 500 individuals.

Although this is a "good-sized" firm, Mr. Hope does mention that a competitor, Two Sigma Investments, LLC, manages more than $45 billion and has more than 1,100 employees.

The key to WorldQuant and others like it is the increasing ability of these organizations to manage data… information. These quantitative hedge funds, according to Mr. Hope, "are becoming dominant players in the markets for their ability to parse massive datasets and trade rapidly."

Although many hedge funds have been losing funds in recent years, WorldQuant has done well. It has "stayed below the radar, because it has always exclusively managed money for one client, Israel Englander's $34.6 billion hedge fund, Millennium Management, LLC." As a consequence, "It has never published performance numbers, but people briefed on the matter said the firm has never had a down year."

It's strategy, according to Mr. Tulchinsky: "It comes down to turning data into ideas into investments. When we started out with very few alphas, we were concerned with secrecy, but now that we have millions, no one alpha is important."

An "alpha" is "an algorithm that seeks to profit by predicting some future change in the price of a stock, futures contract, or other asset."

Mr. Tulchinsky is aiming to create 100 million "alphas."

The point of all this is that theses "quant" companies appear to be successful, they are growing in number, and the cost of accumulating and using information is just going to continue to decline… worldwide.

And, I have been writing about in the posts cited in the first paragraph above, the actions of these financial organizations reside almost entirely within the "financial circuit" of the world economy and not within the "industrial circuit" where goods and services are produced. This is a huge part of the financialization of the world that is coming to dominate economic activity.

Note, also, Mr. Hope's emphasis: the not only is the asset management expanding throughout the world, not only in terms of information parsed, but also in terms of its physical presence, and, the ability to trade rapidly is crucial.

And the information collected and parsed isn't only financial, Mr. Hope describes how data about the number of cars parked in a Wal-Mart (WMT) parking lot, trends captured by mobile-phone apps and credit card receipts and so on. All "to create a more reliable prediction."

Then there are the political aspects of the information. In the current environment, we are seeing more and more reference to political decisions and disturbances impacting financial outcomes. These, too, must be incorporated into the databases of asset management firms and used to improve performance.

And, this is the world that central banks around the world must operate within. It is also the world that governments must create trade policies, protectionist schemes, and bilateral- and multilateral-trade agreements.

As I have suggested many times before, information spreads and data usage grows. This is the direction the world is heading in, and, over time, it will not change. Financialization will continue.

But, as financialization continues, financial institutions will change, incorporating all of the new technology and new techniques that flow from the new technologies. Here, I still believe the commercial banks are way behind the curve. Oh, they have speeded up their implementation of modern information technology, but they still, in my mind, lag the times.

More and more we see other sectors of the economy that have fallen behind the changes in technology - and they end up having to play "catch-up" when reality sinks in.

The latest to experience this phenomenon are the retail chains. Note the recent article in BloombergView: "Stores Are Closing At A Record Pace As Amazon Chews Up Retailers."

Every time I drive past a retail bank branch, seeing no cars parked in the parking lot and with few, if any, customers inside the branch, I question the sanity of the people running the banks. I know, I ran three banks at one time and I must accept some of the guilt.

Branch banking, as we have known it is "legacy." It is gone, done, finished.

Let's get on with it. But, there are many other changes that must happen to the banking system. One thing is that we need a lot fewer commercial banks in the industry. Also, we have the rules and regulations that must be dealt with and a laggard regulatory system that must play a role in any industry changes.

Let me just add that my experience in working in information technology is that when "modernization" begins to accelerate, things start to happen faster than might be expected. I believe that we are nearing this "tipping point" in the financial area. The examples are growing.

These changes mean that we must look at the conduct of monetary policy in a different light. We must also look at international finance and trade agreements differently. These changes are going to impact almost everything that we do. So, our thinking needs to advance along with our ability to be nimble. We must learn the new way of doing things and must act accordingly.

Politically we cannot look back to a quieter time. The world is what it is.

