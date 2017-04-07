GW Pharmaceuticals: Past The Clinical Stage?

Company description

Founded in 1998, GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) is a UK-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary cannabinoid (cannabis-derived) medicines for a broad range of diseases. GW's cannabinoid platform generated the world's first plant-derived cannabinoid therapeutic, Sativex, for the treatment of spasticity due to multiple sclerosis (MS), sold by multiple global partners.

GW is also developing a broad pipeline of cannabinoid medicines targeting primarily central nervous system (CNS) disorders including epilepsy, autism and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (NHIE). The company is expected to file for FDA approval in Dravet and LGS, particularly severe forms of epilepsy. GW listed on AIM in 2001 (though it de-listed in 2016) and on the Nasdaq exchange in 2013.

Positive Test Results

Positive data from the two Phase III trials in Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) patients, coupled with the previously announced positive Dravet syndrome Phase III, seem to indicate that Epidiolex (cannabidiol or CBD) works across different seizure disorders. This increases our confidence in the Phase III programs for tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) and infantile spasms (IS).

A single NDA filing for both LGS and Dravet is expected mid-2017 with a launch in mid-2018. Given the consistent profile across Dravet and LGS, as well as the fact that the patients in these trials were mostly children who still had uncontrolled epilepsy, despite being on an average of three other anti-epileptic drugs, regulatory risk appears low. Based on FDA guidance, GW Pharmaceuticals plans to submit one NDA for both Dravet and LGS in mid-2017. (Source: Company financials.)

Treating unmet medical needs

GW has created a broad variety of products that continue to focus on unmet needs in the medical market. For example, Epilepsy patients have many treatments, but 36% have pharmacoresistant epilepsy that cannot be controlled by even three or more drugs taken concurrently. The company is focused on treating some of the most challenging patients with Dravet and LGS. Recently, the company continued their expansion into other CNS areas such as schizophrenia. This is where it recently had positive data, that has proven to be a possible future solution for patients.

Dravet and LGS are extremely serious forms of pediatric epilepsy where the long-term prognosis for patients is very poor due to the deterioration of mental acuity. Although this is a relatively small market, it makes up around 30% of patients that currently have no effective drugs and will be prime candidate for the Epidiolex therapy. We believe that focusing in these areas will provide great growth opportunities for the company in years to come.

Risks

As many pharmaceutical companies, GW Pharma is prone to multiple risks such as government regulations and failed trails of new drugs. Many investors are currently banking on the success of Epidiolex, however there are many regulatory hurdles that the company must cross before the launch of such products. These may result in the delay of the launch date, as well as possible incurred costs that will reduce the profitability of the project. This must be accounted into the NPV of every new product that GW launches.

Recent Funding

GW has over $440 million in cash, as they have gone through an equity offering that has raised an addition $290 million. We believe that the company has enough cash to maintain operations and new additions to the product pipeline without having to go to the equity or debt market to raise additional capital.

Valuation

We believe that company is currently undervalued as the increased probability of LGS going to market has not been priced in. Additionally, the company has increased the chances of TSC from 60% to 80% and increasing the probability of success in glioma from 30% to 40%. We believe that the company continues to be undervalued due to its consistent need to raise more funds as their cashflows have been negative for the past few years.

As stated previously, the company has went through an equity offering that raised $290 million last July. When companies decide to raise capital through equity rather than debt, it signifies to certain investors that they do not believe that the interest on the capital can be covered by future cash flows.

However, we do not this to be the case as there is overwhelming data that suggests that the company will be profitable in 2019. We have also put a significant amount of value in the Epidiolex project as it has potential to be a cornerstone product for the company with many applications outside epilepsy.

Our Takeaway

With recent positive test results, strong funding, and a promising pipeline of products, we believe that GW has growth potential of up to 40% in the next two years.

