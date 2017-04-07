Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, April 2017

Several previously discarded trusts appear to have the best value.

MVO, VOC, and many others cost more than they will ever return.

The return on investment varies significantly from one oil and gas trust to another.

As those familiar with my articles know, I forecast the value and future distributions of various oil and gas trusts. This article presents a comparison of 15 trusts, given forecasts of their future performances.

Quarter in Review

For the first quarter of 2017, oil and gas prices did something that they haven't in quite a while: not much. With this relative stability, trusts had time to fully price in the 2016 recovery. Some continued to appreciate, like Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR), while others gave back prior over-exuberance, like Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR).

The Forensic Accountant tracked a few major plays; MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) made a great run from $5.80 to $7.10 with the pop in distribution while BP Prudhoe Bay Trust (NYSE:BPT) crashed and burned before starting another rise. Most trusts appear overbought, though that's typical for the trusts. One might figure that this might call for short positions, but I'm not seeing any downside triggers in the coming quarter. If you do, I'm all ears. Instead, I have a few longs: Whiting USA Trust II (NYSE:WHZT) and SandRidge Mississippian Trusts I (NYSE:SDT) and II (NYSE:SDR), all of which appear attractively priced, especially so in the case of WHZT. More on those later.

Two Ways to Forecast Value

I compute two different estimates of value for each trust. The first is a fundamental valuation that uses an engineering-style model and discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis. The second is an adjusted NPV-10 based on previously published reserve reports.

Model/DCF Method

The model/DCF method estimates future distributions by developing bottom-up forecasts for each revenue and cost component of a trust's distributable income statement.

Production is forecast based upon historical well depletion rates and expected future well completions and workovers; published reserves are ignored.

Sales prices are forecast as NYMEX Henry Hub (HH) and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures, adjusted for historical spreads.

Costs are forecast individually based on prior costs, revenues, production and inflation.

Termination dates, terminal value, share subordination and unique passive income streams are explicitly considered.

Reserve Report Method

The reserve report method adjusts the estimate of NPV-10 in each trust's reserve reports for updated price and production information.

Production since the date of the reserve report (if any) is subtracted from published reserves.

Oil and gas prices are updated to reflect current HH and WTI prices and historical spreads.

Costs, as provided by the reserve report, are prorated by remaining production.

Trust administrative costs are subtracted.

Although both methods may appear to be similar, there are key differences that provide strengths (or weaknesses) to each approach. Trust reserve reports are, in theory, based on detailed well production data. However, their assumptions are impossible to verify and they frequently exclude key costs and other considerations. The model is based only on public information and is fully transparent - if you would like to know a trust-specific assumption, please ask.

Oil and Gas Futures are Holding Flat

Trust prices and underlying values are highly correlated with oil and gas prices. Oil markets have been jittery in the past month due to questions about OPEC production cuts, but volatility has actually declined significantly from the same time last year. WTI oil spot prices have held $50/BBL +/- $3 for almost all of 2017 and the futures market is essentially flat into the next decade. That's not to say that there isn't the potential for a major move in prices, just that buyers and sellers seem to have equal conviction at these levels.

Gas, too, shows a relatively flat futures curve, with prices holding mid-$3s this year and low $3s in 2018+. Seasonality is more pronounced than with oil. Reading the tea leaves on the gas trusts, broadly, it appears as if they have been priced in at peak prices and are ignoring the slide in futures.

Fig. 1: Oil and gas prices used by the model and implied oil price premium. Source: NYMEX and author's analysis.

April 2017 Valuations

The table below presents a comparison of 15 trusts based upon valuations using the two methods. The table is divided into five sections. In the first section, trusts are ranked according to the model's forecast internal rate of return (IRR). For comparison, the risk-adjusted rate of return that I use for Fair Value (FV) calculations is also shown here.

The second section presents four different valuations: a recent closing market price and three net present value (NPV) estimates, two using 10% discount rates for the model and reserve methods and the third discounting the model's valuation at FV%.

The third section of the table presents the ratios of the market price to the three NPVs. I consider trusts with FV-to-market-price-ratios (column c) of less than 1.0 to be candidates for long positions while reserve-report-NPV-10-ratios (column e) over 4.0 are one indicator that I use to identify short candidates. The fourth section compares 12-month forward and trailing yields, and the fifth provides the oil/gas revenue mix, expenses and other details.

Fig 2. Trusts ranked by IRR. Source: Yahoo! Finance, Trusts' SEC filings, and author's analysis. Columns with an "M" are derived from the model's forecast; those with a "T" from the trust reserve reports.

Trust-Specific Comments

Predominantly Gas Trusts

Five trusts derive their income primarily from natural gas:

It's time to recognize what most of us suspect: SandRidge Mississippian Trust I's oil well performance has been so lousy, this trust is now forecast to derive significantly more future revenues from gas than from oil. That makes it a poor oil play, but an interesting gas one; the market has been holding the price steady at a floor around $1.40, which equates to short-term yield of 18% and long-term IRR of 10.1%. If production declines modestly, this quarter and next, I suspect SDT could hold $1.60. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is the same story as SDT. Perhaps worth a bit less at current futures markets, but also a candidate for $1.60. I'm happily long both SDR and SDT at current market prices. New Mexico's San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) operated by a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is a steady producer. The 5.5% forecast IRR isn't stellar, but this represents the best pure-gas play on the market this week. ECA Marcellus Trust I (NYSE:ECT), which held the top position for quite a while, has finally fallen out of favor with the model. Trust distributions combined with declining production and increasing spread have brought values down to earth. I suspect that ECT will show increased volatility, but doubt that it would be able to hold a price level higher than $2.50 for an extended period without a significant rise in gas prices. Selling $2.50 calls during buying frenzy has been lucrative as of late. The Mesa Royalty Trust is still in beta. The trust popped earlier this year and IRR at the new level is now a trashy -4%. Hugoton Royalty Trust (NYSE:HGT) distributions will average one to two cents for the next year or two, with some higher and others lower due to the timing of payments. Possible bump in 2017/18 if Kansas and Wyoming properties start paying again. However, the medium-term future is bleak due to declining production.

Perpetual Oil Trusts

Four trusts have income primarily from oil production and have no fixed termination date (so-called "perpetual" trusts):

In the past quarter, California-based Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) remains the subject of more bullish SA articles than any trust that I can recall. All of them have been overzealous and some disastrously so. ROYT turned a corner this spring, but legal troubles have given the trust's long-term possibilities a serious haircut. Trust IRR of 8.9% suggests it is worth a small position, but hardly a back-up-the-truck proposition. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) is a stable oil trust operated by a COP subsidiary. But priced over $9.50, it's a rip-off. Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE:NDRO) has young wells in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico operated by Enduro Resource Partners. NDRO has fallen from $3.80 in December, but still offers a garbage long-term IRR at $3.35. My guess is folks are paying a premium with hope for development, but the costs associated with new wells would take a huge chunk out of any returns. Avoid. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is the granddaddy trust with wells in Alaska. The trust made headlines when it reported that 2018 could be its last year, but that was based on some very outdated oil prices. The future speaks of high volatility, but that just means the professional sharks will be circling. Proceed with caution.

Terminal Oil Trusts

Five trusts are terminal oil trusts:

Whiting USA Trust II is OTC and illiquid, which is why it is king of the hill for value. I ran the trust model for WHZT through some serious stress tests this month and decided that conservative estimates for costs, spread, and production are in order. The result is a hefty decline in the model's valuation, but an increase in confidence that the trust will be worth it (For comparison, adjusting the trust's NPV-10 for increasing oil prices puts the value at over $2). The model's forecast still suggests that WHZT will offer a healthy IRR over 20% if oil is over $50/bbl. Valuation is highly sensitive to oil prices… that's both a blessing and a curse. SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) is a SD trust with wells in West Texas. At observed decline rates, the trust is priced for 7.3% long-term return. I suspect it will head a little higher around the next distribution. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has been cratering in the past quarter with good reason: the trust's distribution is going to take a haircut this fall when subordinated shares convert. Might make a good short if prices pop this summer. MV Oil Trust is an MV Oil and Vess-operated trust with wells in Kansas and Colorado. I had a long position in before the distribution announcement - which typically pops this time of year - but just sold it for a nice sum. I expect it to remain overvalued, but it's not a sure-fire short play at this price. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) keeps the dog of the quarter award for being the most overpriced terminal oil trust. It was a race to the finish, but VOC won with a gargantuan pop on no news yesterday. Bully for you, VOC! For a 12-cent distribution, one could buy two shares of SDT for significantly less than one share of VOC. Hmmmmmmmmm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDR, SDT, ROYT, WHZT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.