Gary Cohn's Not-So-Surprising Proposal

Here’s an early sign of the influence of his background by one of President Trump’s Goldman Sachs-bred appointees.

Former commercial banks – Bank of America, Citigroup, and JP Morgan Chase, for example – may mistakenly be less enthusiastic.

This decision would be singularly beneficial for Goldman Sachs, and to a lesser extent, Morgan Stanley – both former investment banks.

The bottom line is that everyone talks their book.

-- Barry Ritholtz

Some observers were surprised when Presidential adviser Gary Cohn supported splitting the banks into two components, investment banks and lenders. To the untrained eye, this might appear to be a return to the regulations of the Glass-Steagall Act - the post-Depression decision that split financial institutions into lenders and traders/investment managers. A classic example of the effect of Glass-Steagall was the division of the American operations of House of Morgan into the bank: JP Morgan; and the investment bank: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The idea at the time was that the riskier activities of investment banks were proper fodder for the bankruptcy court; loans, on the other hand, deserved the kinder, gentler touch of bank examiners.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), on the other hand, Gary Cohn's former firm, has always been simply an investment bank. There have been cosmetic lending-like bells and whistles added since the Crisis-induced addition of a charter, but the investment banking character of both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley remains intact.

Toward a new golden age of government-insured investment banking.

Don't be surprised by Cohn's support of Glass Steagall. He has in mind a bait-and-switch worthy of a three-card monte dealer. The return of Glass-Steagall, following the changes to the status of investment banks that followed the Financial Crisis, will play directly into the hands of the large dealer banks. They do not want to be in the lending business and would use a modernized Glass Steagall to escape it.

There are exceptions. Bank of America will not want to split from Merrill Lynch. Citigroup will not know what to do - but then, Citigroup already doesn't know what to do. The reaction of JP Morgan will be interesting, since splitting off Chase might be attractive to stockholders, but Morgan would be loath to lose its wealth management clientele which would necessarily be split into investment management and loan/deposit components, resulting in loss of synergies.

Why was the Financial Crisis a positive game changer for Goldman Sachs?

Goldman Sachs' gain from the Financial Crisis was to become a member of the dealer bank behemoth's club. That club includes membership in the London OTC market old boys' club - once, but no longer, defined by the ability to be a dominant issuer of Eurodollar deposits; as interest rate swaps have largely replaced deposits as a trading vehicle in the short-term private debt market.

The original instigators of the Glass Steagall repeal were commercial banks, anxious to be part of the lucrative capital markets business of the investment banks. That, and to directly participate in the all-important chain from venture capital, to private placement, to underwriting, to secondary market trading. A less prominent, but more important, change in favor of the old investment banks was a more secure seat at the now-pivotal London OTC table.

But, the repeal of Glass Steagall enabled the commercial banks, by sheer weight of their size, to place slow, steady pressure on the advantage of investment banks in American capital markets. The cheap money and size advantage enjoyed by commercial banks wore away the advantage of investment banker's stronger skills. Once the stodgy commercial banks succeeded in ridding themselves of their bureaucratic ways and lower pay scales, they began to compete for the best investment banker talent successfully.

This put Goldman Sachs in a bad place. They needed an excuse to join the bank behemoth club to return to a level playing field with the larger commercial banks. But now that Goldman Sachs is in the old boys' club, it would be good to find a way to avoid involvement with the unprofitable business of lending.

Why is Congress surprised by Cohn's views on Glass Steagall?

Cohn is taking advantage of the massive misunderstanding of the business of finance among the electorate. The public still thinks of the basic business of banks as lending and deposit-taking. That antiquated approach still dominates European banking, but not American finance. While there will likely be financial institutions that perform these two functions in the United States for the foreseeable future, the scope of their activities and its profitability has been declining for several decades, both in the United States and in other developed countries around the globe.

In the United States, the financial cognoscenti has walked away from commercial lending (where lending is not incidental to development and securitization of new projects). Only construction and real estate lending, particularly retail real estate lending, will remain profitable for the foreseeable future, but increasingly a low margin business conducted primarily on the internet.

Goldman Sachs yesterday and tomorrow.

Eyes on the prize.

The trophy seized by Goldman Sachs and the other investment banks is the coup that turned what, for ordinary commercial banks like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Citigroup (NYSE:C), made the Financial Crisis a disaster that required knuckling under to government demands to acquire other failing institutions - with the quid pro quo of government financial support - into a long-run bonanza for Goldman Sachs.

Until the Crisis, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, and the like, were outside the regulatory umbrella provided to banks by the FDIC and the Fed, leading to gradual shrinkage of the number of stand-alone investment banks.

A new Glass Steagall will rid Goldman Sachs of the odious necessity of lending while leaving it with the governmental blessing of commercial bank status, along with the cheap money and implied crisis protection that commercial banks enjoy.

What is a bank?

That is the question the public must ultimately answer. If a bank is an institution that takes FDIC-insured deposits which provide transactions services - not interest income - then bank deposits are going to become an ever-smaller share of the typical consumer portfolio. It is important for the public to understand that an insured deposit is basically a government-guaranteed asset that also helps consumers perform other costly functions such as retail payments. Thus, for a deposit to earn more interest income than a Treasury bill is inconsistent with the economic realities, unless the bank offering the deposits is taking risks that the bank is passing back to taxpayers, increasing the cost of deposit protection.

Cohn's new Glass Steagall investment banks would offer insured deposits at higher rates, since these banks will take greater risks and thus willingly pay higher rates for insured deposits. The uninsured funding costs of these non-lending banks would be lower as well, since investors believe such institutions will receive some form of government relief in financial crises.

Conclusion.

It is not surprising that a veteran of Goldman Sachs would propose to split the shrinking, low-margin lending business from the more lucrative investment banking business. Whether the public should support this policy lies in the question of public benefits. While it seems clear that the lending business is in eclipse, compared to investment banking, it is less clear that there are public benefits from releasing one class of financial institution from participating in lending, while legal restraints require only lending of other regulated financial institutions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.