Dividend Champion Portfolio April Update

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high-yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E, and three-year dividend growth rate, and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of March):

Name Symbol Yield P/E 3-yr Target Corp. TGT 4.35 12 13.7 Altria Group Inc. MO 3.42 9.78 8.6 T. Rowe Price Group TROW 3.35 14.29 12.4 VF Corp. VFC 3.06 19.7 18.7 Helmerich & Payne Inc. HP 4.21 999 28.8 AT&T Inc. T 4.72 19.79 2.2 Consolidated Edison ED 3.55 18.85 2.9 Old Republic International ORI 3.71 12.8 1.4 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 2.99 17.89 5.8 Coca-Cola Company KO 3.49 28.48 7.7 Eagle Financial Services OTCQX:EFSI 3.1 15.69 2.6 Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 3.66 43.62 6.6 Genuine Parts Co. GPC 2.92 20.13 6.4 Emerson Electric EMR 3.21 23.38 4.7 Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB 2.95 21.97 6.2 Sonoco Products Co. SON 2.8 18.77 5.9 National Retail Properties NNN 4.17 36.66 3.6 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 2.78 21.22 16.4 Computer Services Inc. OTCQX:CSVI 2.56 19.69 20.9 Air Products and Chem. APD 2.81 21.24 7 Wal-Mart Stores Inc. WMT 2.83 16.42 3.3 McGrath RentCorp MGRC 3.1 21.11 2.1 Universal Corp. UVV 3.05 19.99 2 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI 3.12 21.23 1.8 Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT 2.94 43.91 8.6

There is no turnover in positions this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position Average Purchase Price Initial Purchase Date Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends VFC 57.39 12/7/2016 -5.58% ED 70.41 12/7/2016 11.25% ORI 16.22 4/4/2014 23.18% KO 41.29 12/7/2016 3.34% TGT 68.65 6/3/2016 -21.97% MO 58.14 1/7/2016 22.84% TROW 71.35 7/5/2016 -2.83% HP 80.9 10/6/2014 -15.93% WEYS 27.81 3/7/2017 0.32% T 38.13 3/7/2016 6.48%

Disclosures: None

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.