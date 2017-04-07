Dividend Champion Portfolio April Update

by: Scott's Investments

The High Yield Dividend Champion Portfolio is a publicly tracked stock portfolio on Scott's Investments. Its goal is to capture quality high-yield stocks with a history of raising dividends.

The screening process for this portfolio starts with the "Dividend Champions" as compiled by DRIP Investing. The list is comprised of stocks that have increased their dividend payout for at least 25 consecutive years. Stocks are then ranked on yield, P/E, and three-year dividend growth rate, and assigned an overall rank.

Stocks are sold on the re-balance date (generally around the 5th of the month) when they drop out of the top 15 (to limit turnover) and are replaced with the next highest rated stock.

The top 25 stocks are below and displayed in order of their overall ranking (figures are from the end of March):

Name

Symbol

Yield

P/E

3-yr

Target Corp.

TGT

4.35

12

13.7

Altria Group Inc.

MO

3.42

9.78

8.6

T. Rowe Price Group

TROW

3.35

14.29

12.4

VF Corp.

VFC

3.06

19.7

18.7

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

HP

4.21

999

28.8

AT&T Inc.

T

4.72

19.79

2.2

Consolidated Edison

ED

3.55

18.85

2.9

Old Republic International

ORI

3.71

12.8

1.4

Weyco Group Inc.

WEYS

2.99

17.89

5.8

Coca-Cola Company

KO

3.49

28.48

7.7

Eagle Financial Services

OTCQX:EFSI

3.1

15.69

2.6

Exxon Mobil Corp.

XOM

3.66

43.62

6.6

Genuine Parts Co.

GPC

2.92

20.13

6.4

Emerson Electric

EMR

3.21

23.38

4.7

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

KMB

2.95

21.97

6.2

Sonoco Products Co.

SON

2.8

18.77

5.9

National Retail Properties

NNN

4.17

36.66

3.6

Archer Daniels Midland

ADM

2.78

21.22

16.4

Computer Services Inc.

OTCQX:CSVI

2.56

19.69

20.9

Air Products and Chem.

APD

2.81

21.24

7

Wal-Mart Stores Inc.

WMT

2.83

16.42

3.3

McGrath RentCorp

MGRC

3.1

21.11

2.1

Universal Corp.

UVV

3.05

19.99

2

United Bankshares Inc.

UBSI

3.12

21.23

1.8

Federal Realty Investment Trust

FRT

2.94

43.91

8.6

There is no turnover in positions this month.

The current portfolio is below:

Position

Average Purchase Price

Initial Purchase Date

Percentage Gain/Loss Excluding Dividends

VFC

57.39

12/7/2016

-5.58%

ED

70.41

12/7/2016

11.25%

ORI

16.22

4/4/2014

23.18%

KO

41.29

12/7/2016

3.34%

TGT

68.65

6/3/2016

-21.97%

MO

58.14

1/7/2016

22.84%

TROW

71.35

7/5/2016

-2.83%

HP

80.9

10/6/2014

-15.93%

WEYS

27.81

3/7/2017

0.32%

T

38.13

3/7/2016

6.48%

Disclosures: None

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

