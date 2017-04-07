CVS Health: Buy! Buy! Buy!

A few years ago, CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was a company that could seemingly do no wrong. However, recent concerns about falling drug prices and increased competition in the drug store industry have caused the stock price to fall from a high of $112 in the summer of 2012 to below $80 today. However, my discounted cash flow [DCF] model suggests that CVS shares deserve to return to the $100+ level, even using conservative assumptions.

Before I get into the DCF analysis, there are two important aspects of CVS that interest me right off the bat. First, CVS is a dividend aristocrat, with more than 10 years of consecutive dividend increases:

Based on that $2 per share of projected dividend payments this year, the stock yields approximately 2.6%, comparable with other dividend growth stalwarts such as Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Coca Cola (NYSE:KO).

However, while many dividend aristocrats are currently trading well above their historical average multiples, CVS is not. Whether you choose to focus on its trailing price to earnings ratio:

or instead look at its forward price to earnings ratio:

CVS shares appear meaningfully undervalued based on recent history.

DCF Model

Note: I invite you to read my original article that outlines the DCF sensitivity analysis methodology. The basic idea is that since the results of a DCF analysis can be heavily skewed by making minor changes to the terminal growth rate or firm's cost of equity, I have used a range of long-term growth rates and discount [cost of equity] rates in my analysis below. By using one's own estimate of long-term growth and an appropriate discount rate, each individual investor can come up with their own target price for the security in question.

To get a sense of how effective CVS is in turning sales into free cash flow, the past 5 years of data is analyzed:

During this period, CVS has averaged an operating cash flow to revenue ratio of 5.4%, which I assume will continue moving forward. I also estimate the average capital expenditure spending (1.5% of sales) will continue moving forward.

While analysts expect that sales will grow nearly 4% this year and 6% in 2018, I am assuming a long term growth rate of only 1%, which I believe to be especially conservative. The model assumes that revenue growth declines in a linear fashion from 2018 through 2022 (when it reaches the 1% long term rate). Using the ratios calculated above and after adding back the after tax interest expense, the following free cash flows are estimated:

These free cash flows (along with a terminal free cash flow estimate) are then discounted back to the present time using CVS's projected cost of equity. Various different estimates of its beta are available depending on the time frame used, but as per my explanation in this article, the "adjusted beta" of the stock was calculated to be 0.70 (its actual beta over the last year was just 0.40). Based on a 8% market risk premium and risk free rate of 2.5%, CVS's discount rate is estimated to be 8%. If you feel like a higher discount rate is warranted, you can see how changing that variable impacts the results of the model in the sensitivity analysis at the end of the article.

After subtracting CVS's approximately $21 billion in net debt, the model reaches the following conclusion:

While the $105 model price and resulting 35% upside might seem like an aggressive projection, keep in mind that CVS shares were trading at this level less than one year ago.

Sensitivity Analysis

However, my favorite part of this DCF model is the sensitivity analysis. The below table allows the reader to view the results of 35 different iterations of the model using a range of long-term growth estimates and discount rates. The target prices range from a low of $67 to a high of $135 - the cell highlighted in red is more than 10% below the current share price, while those highlighted in green are more than 10% above the current share price:

Even assuming a 0% long term growth rate, CVS shares do not appear overvalued using a discounted cash flow analysis unless a discount rate of higher than 9% is used. And if one estimates a long term growth rate of just 2%, CVS shares seem undervalued as long as the discount rate remains below 11%. This suggests a compelling margin of safety is present given the company's current share price.

Conclusion

CVS is a rare stock in today's market: a dividend aristocrat with an above average yield, below average valuation and a DCF target price that suggests significant upside is warranted. These factors make CVS a compelling buy for income and growth investors alike.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.