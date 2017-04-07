Lamb Weston - Peak Potatoes Margins?

Lamb Weston (LW) has continued to deliver. This niche player in frozen potato products has been spun-off from ConAgra Foods (CAG) last year, in a move which has pleased investors.

The company has seen great momentum right out of the gate, as investors appreciate the strong brands and earnings power in a business which benefits from tight spare capacity at this point in time. While I recognize the long term quality of the business, its brands and innovative power, I am a bit fearful a bout a reversal of margins from record numbers. Note that the company´s EBITDA margins come in at 22% of sales for the first nine months of the year!

While the valuation is not excessive, free cash flow generation is a very low amidst capacity expansion at this point in time, as leverage is reasonably high. The latter point is certainly the case if margins retreat to perhaps more ¨normal¨ levels. As such I would be cautious for now as the stock has done really well, but would be happy to become a buyer on any retreat in the mid-thirties again, as the long term outlook of the business remains sound.

A Leader In Potatoes

Lamb Weston focuses on production of frozen potatoes which includes a variety of products such as French fries, curlies, hash browns and sweet potatoes, among others. The company has been around since the 1950s but was owned by ConAgra Foods for nearly three decades, until that company decided to spin-off the company last year.

With revenues hitting $3 billion a year, the company holds over 20% of the global market for frozen potatoes. While the market positioning in North America is very strong, it should be said that the company has large overseas activities as well, including a presence in many growth markets such as China, Russia and the Middle-East.

This leadership position has been the result of a relentless focus on innovation, as the company founded slicing blades and an automatic defect removal system. The innovative spirit, strong market positioning and great brands allows for fat margins, in what is essentially a commodity product.

A Steady Play, Slowing Down?

Lamb Weston has only been trading as a separately traded company for roughly half a year. Fortunately ConAgra was kind enough to reveal some interesting sales data for the years in which it still owned the business. Lamb Weston has grown sales by some 6-7% per year over the past 13-14 years, allowing sales to more than double over this time period. Unfortunately the margin profile of the company was not revealed, other than the revelation that EBITDA margins came in at 16-18% of sales over the past three years.

With the spin-off, investors in ConAgra and Lamb Weston should be able to benefit from the fact that both businesses have greater focus. The spin-off allowed ConAgra to saddle Lamb with a great deal of debt as well. Net debt still stands at $2.48 billion at this point in time, which results in a fairly leveraged balance sheet. The company posted adjusted EBITDA of $531 million for the first nine months of 2017.

With little seasonality projected in the final quarter, this number might come in at roughly $700 million this year (including contribution from non-consolidated joint-ventures). That yields a leverage ratio of 3.5 times, which is actually within the targeted 3.5-4.0 times leverage ratio window. Excluding the contribution of joint ventures, the company reports a 3.9 times leverage ratio.

What is worrying is that while topline sales growth seems relatively sound at 5% for both the third quarter, and the first nine months of 2017, volume growth slowed down to just 1% in Q3. The company attributes this to the fact that the company is simply running at near to full capacity, just like the rest of the market.

Earnings came under a bit of pressure for the quarter and actually fell 3 pennies to $0.59 per share, while they are still up 17% to $1.80 per share in the first three quarters of this year. Higher incentive costs as a result of the recent strong performance, costs incurred from the spin-off, and pension settlement costs in European businesses hurt margins, as potatoes costs were up a bit as well in Europe.

Final Thoughts

The valuation of Lamb Weston seems reasonable, yet it should be said that margins are historically high as it is unclear if and how far margins could mean revert to past numbers. EBITDA margins now come in at 22% if unconsolidated joint-ventures are taken into account, and at around 21% without them.

Worse, we only have limited historical margin data to work with as absolute margins are very high. If margins would simply revert to 3-year averages at 16-18%, that move could shed some $100 million in earnings each year. Not only would such a reversal increase leverage ratios by roughly 0.5 times, it would reduce earnings per share by an estimated $0.45 per share as well.

While it can easily be argued that steep margins can be maintained on the back of premium brands, and the fact that the food is relatively cheap in relation to the volume of food being received for that price, competition will undoubtedly reduce margins at some point in time. That being said, the market is dominated by a few global players, perhaps not creating optimal competitive conditions.

To address the lack of free capacity, Lamb is expanding the business. Capital spending is seen at $300 million this year, of which two-thirds is earmarked to expand the operations. These investments are triple that depreciation & amortization charges, resulting in ¨net investments¨ of $200 million a year. That results in a meaningful drain on free cash flow generation as earnings are seen at $320 million this year. Worse, additional capacity might hurt future margins, certainly if competitors are making similar expansionary moves. Unfortunately we do not have a lot of historical margin data to work with, as the topic of peak margins was brought up at the conference call as well.

For now the 19 times multiple seems reasonable, but multiples shoot up to 24 times if EBITDA margins would indeed retreat by 4 percentage points, to approach the average of the past three years. Amidst poor free cash flow generation, as a result of capacity investments, investors furthermore can only look forward to a modest 1.7% dividend yield as leverage will be flattish going forwards. Given the run-up seen in the share price already and indications that we might see a peak, while cash flow generation remains poor, I would be cautious for now. That said, the long term quality and positioning of the business makes it worthwhile in the mid-thirties again.