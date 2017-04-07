Missile Strikes And Still No Fear

Thesis:

The futures reacted to the uncertainty of last night's missile strikes on Syria in a normal fashion by dropping 150 Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) points in the overnight session. By this morning, the dip buyers had reversed the selling and the futures are essentially flat. (NYSEARCA:SPY)

There are obvious reasons why a missile strike creates uncertainty in the geopolitical world for the short or medium term. It also could delay the President's tax and financial plans. It raises lots of uncertainty and the market reaction is tepid, complacent, and unnatural.

Lack of Fear:

The lack of fear is an indication of the incredible complacency in the market. So much complacency. Buying every dip has been rewarded in this bull market over and over again.

VXX data by YCharts

Fed Policy;

This Federal Reserve graph shows there is so much money chasing returns due to Fed Policy that even the slightest dip presents an opportunity. And the cycle has repeated itself so frequently that no one is surprised as it continues to happen on almost any news event.

Missile Launch:

This is the now third time the stock market futures have quickly recovered and rallied on a missile launch in the past 2 months. Twice for North Korea and last night for the US launching a much more serious strike on Syria.

A bull market until proven otherwise:

I have said frequently that this is a bull market until proven otherwise. It is worth being smart and hedging long positions as I have repeatedly suggested in other articles. This unnatural situation makes it very difficult to be short due to the excess liquidity.

Unnatural Bull Market:

Isn't that bull market behavior to climb a wall of worry? Actually, no it is not. A bull market would pull back and digest the news and move higher. This market simply ignores news within hours and moves higher to incredibly pricey valuations. It is unnatural behavior.

Valuation:

This chart speaks for itself on valuations. Very rare to have the value of the stock market this high relative to GDP.

Conclusion:

The futures reacted to the uncertainty of last night's missile strikes on Syria in a normal fashion by dropping 150 Dow points in the overnight session. By this morning, the dip buyers had reversed the selling and the futures are essentially flat.

The market reactions to heightened uncertainty created by last night's missile strikes is unnatural due to excess liquidity created by years of accommodative federal reserve policy.

The market is incredibly complacent as evidenced by the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) Hedging portfolios still makes sense and volatility is inexpensive.

Follow me for more analysis and ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.