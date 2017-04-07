Enzymotec Is Losing The Omgea-3 Krill War

Enzymotec Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENZY) is of the healthcare sector with a two part portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Products include baby formula ingredient, memory loss prescription and krill oil (a source of omega-3).

The stock reached a 52 week high of $9.32 PPS on August 2, 2016. On that day the trading volume was only 24,283. For the proceeding months the company experienced a steady sell-off, dropping to a 52 week low of $5.20 PPS on November 16, 2016 (YCharts reflects prices at closing).

The historic price reaction is significant as it again approached the 52 week high in February of 2017. As of late it remains within 15% of that high mark. The speculative sentiment of a pull-back is compounded when considering that quarterly revenue and earnings have steadily declined.

Enzyomotec Competitor Charts Opposing Growth

In opposite fashion to Enzymotec's declining revenue and earnings is Neptune Wellness Solutions, aka, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT). Further review of Neptune can be read at, "Interview: Neptune Wellness Solutions CEO Jim Hamilton."

They have had two major acquisitions and two major patent settlements/agreements with them being the victors. In addition to the financial gain, Neptune secured the right to use the competitor's patents.

Feb '15 - Acquired NeuroBioPharm Inc.

Jan '16 - Acquired Biodroga Inc.

Oct '16 - Agreement w/Aker BioMarine for a gain of $6m.

April '17 - Settlement w/Enzymotec Ltd. for a gain of $1.63m.

The synergies and organic growth of Neptune show revenue increasing and paced to overtake the declining revenue of Enzymotec.

When the two companies have their earnings per share compared it illustrates further convergence.

More On Krill Market Share And The Settlement

During the year ended December 31, 2016, our [Enzymotec Ltd.] twelve largest customers accounted for approximately half of our revenues. Our customers generally do not enter long-term purchase commitments with us and we may therefore have limited insight into their future purchasing plans. Our largest customers may determine to lower their purchasers or cease purchasing our products completely. For example, one of our largest purchasers of krill products, which accounted for 15% of our revenues in 2013, purchased our products at significantly lower levels in 2014 through 2016. Even if a significant customer continues to purchase our products at the same or a greater level, their decision to defer purchases, even for a few weeks, could materially adversely impact our results of operations in a particular quarter and can result in quarter-to-quarter variability in our financial results. For example, some of AL’s customers in China deferred purchases from AL, which had an adverse effect on our quarterly results during 2015 and 2016. The success or failure (losing market share, for example) of just a few of our customers’ businesses could have a material effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Our business may not develop in a manner that would make us less reliant on a small number of large customers. Our results of operations may be materially adversely affected if a significant customer elects to stop purchasing our products and we are unable to find new purchasers to offset the loss of that customer. - SEC Form Form 20-F (fiscal year ended Dec. '16)

This statement of risk makes more sense when read within the context of the recent settlement with Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. Neptune can utilize Enzymotec's patents, potentially luring away the customer base. Neptune specializes in omgea-3 products, while this is merely a declining segment of Enzymotec's portfolio. The other risk factor that materialized is Neptune's krill nutrient growth in China.

On April 5, 2017 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. entered a joint venture with a Chinese partner. The JV will lead to the construction of a, "state-of-the-art krill harvesting vessel."

In the krill oil market, we [Enzymotec Ltd.] primarily compete with Aker BioMarine AS, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., or Neptune, Rimfrost USA, LLC (a joint venture of Avoca, Inc.) and Olympic Seafood AS. See “– Risks relating to our business and industry – The demand for products based on omega-3, and, in particular, premium products such as krill oil, has declined in the past and may continue to decline. This decrease, together with a significant increase in capacity by competing manufacturers [namely Neptune] of these products, has resulted in, and may continue to cause, intense competition and price pressure, which could impair our ability to generate revenues in the krill oil market". - SEC Form Form 20-F (fiscal year ended Dec. '16)

Conclusion

Enzymotec Ltd. had foreseen Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. as a major risk in the krill/omega-3 space. They had also tried to put-off paying royalties and settlements as long as possible. The recent payment to Neptune and Neptune's expansion into China is the nail in the coffin for Enymotec's krill segment. Furthermore, Neptune is building upon one of its best quarters, has turned profitable, and the fiscal year Q4 2017 results are due out soon. These two healthcare companies are in direct competition with a clear winner. Enzymotec Ltd. is rated a short-sell (short) as a pairs trade with Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. rated a buy.

