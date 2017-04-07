Valuation Dashboard: Utilities - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry, and gives a list of 10 stocks. I update every month 8 lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The 8 lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles.

Executive summary

If we compare every sector to its own historical averages in various valuation ratios, Utilities are one of the 2 most overvalued sectors with Energy. One industry stands out of the group: Independent Power Producers / Energy Traders look cheap regarding historical price/earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and their profitability (measured by ROE) is very close below the baseline. All other industries in Utilities are very overpriced, without justification by their profitability.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Independent Power Producers and deteriorated in Gas Utilities.

P/S has improved in Water and deteriorated in Gas.

ROE has improved a bit in Independent Power Producers and is stable elsewhere.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLU) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 2% in 1 month.

On this period, the 5 best performing S&P 500 Utilities stocks are NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), PG&E Corp (NYSE:PCG), PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC), Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings and Price/Sales. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection.

This strategy rebalanced monthly has an annualized return about 10.76% for a 17-year backtest. XLU has an annualized return of only 5.98% on the same period. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

EIX Edison International UTILELECTRIC HE Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. UTILELECTRIC XEL Xcel Energy Inc. UTILELECTRIC SWX Southwest Gas Holdings Inc UTILGAS UGI UGI Corp UTILGAS WGL WGL Holdings Inc. UTILGAS AVA Avista Corp UTILMULTI DTE DTE Energy Co UTILMULTI ED Consolidated Edison Inc. UTILMULTI AWR American States Water Co UTILWATER

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Utilities on 4/6/2017

I take 3 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 3 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S ROE Avg D-ROE Electric Utilities 21.39 15.94 -34.19% 2.31 1.22 -89.34% 8.67 10.43 -1.76 Gas Utilities 26.98 17.24 -56.50% 2.06 0.97 -112.37% 9.76 11.49 -1.73 Multi-Utilities 21.5 16.59 -29.60% 2.04 0.95 -114.74% 10.13 9.48 0.65 Water Utilities 29.06 23.68 -22.72% 6.5 3.94 -64.97% 6.14 7.96 -1.82 Ind.Power Prod./Energy Traders* 30.39 34.9 12.92% 2.64 4.16 36.54% -6.71 -5.15 -1.56

* Averages since 2005

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 2 valuation factors (P/E, P/S) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLU with SPY in 1 month.

