How Much Stock Exposure Should You Have In Today's Market?

Avoid timing the market to the extent that you are all in or all out.

I was reading an article last month about The Prudent Speculator, which is considered one of the most successful investment newsletters over its 40-year history, having produced returns for its model portfolios that have tripled the performance of the Wilshire 5000 index. These are impressive numbers by any measure, but they are not for the faint of heart.

As the chart of performance above shows, this newsletter did not achieve its returns through market timing. Instead, it focused on buying higher-quality, smaller-cap value stocks and holding them for an average of approximately four years. That is an extraordinarily long time in relation to the industry average. Low turnover resulted in relatively low cash percentages, while longer holding periods allowed for the stocks to realize their full valuation potential.

The returns are so impressive that some might be inclined to invest their entire portfolio in this strategy for the next 40-year run. Yet these spectacular returns came at the cost of tremendous volatility, which can't be fully appreciated by looking at the annualized performance numbers.

The model portfolio lost 60% of its value in 1987 during the biggest one-day decline on record for the stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA), but the proprietors refrained from selling into that decline, maintaining their long-term focus. Again, the decline for the models reached a staggering 60% from the market high in 2007 to the bottom reached in March 2009, but there was no change in strategy.

This might encourage investors, particularly younger ones, to embrace a similar approach, but living through this kind of volatility is very different than looking at it on a chart. Additionally, some of us no longer have the time it may take to recoup such losses, considering that we may need to draw from our portfolios.

As an investor who has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows over the past 25 years, I think it is impossible for someone to know how they would react if their $100k portfolio declined in value to $40k or their $1 million was worth just $400k. Probably not well, and I am quite certain that few would take solace in the chart above and simply stay the course.

Most would be sellers on the way down, or at the bottom, and begin to repurchase stock on the way back up. The reason investors do this is that a long-term focus is easy to embrace when times are good, but that focus becomes very short term when times get bad. Perhaps you are different, but if so, you are in a small minority.

Today there are countless cautionary signposts, if not outright negatives, with respect to the macroeconomic landscape, as well as the fundamental and valuation metrics for the stock market. Yet these are of little concern to most investors and market pundits, because the uptrend in the stock indices remains intact. When we do see a correction of 10%, the negatives will garner more attention, and what positives there are will lose their luster.

In a bear-market decline of 20%, investors will magnify the negatives to such an extent that they no longer see the positives. If we were to realize a much more significant decline than 20%, as we did in 2008, then investors will start to imagine negatives that don't exist and may never materialize.

I am in no way questioning the approach or phenomenal success of The Prudent Speculator, but I am questioning the typical investor's ability to profit from it. Personally, I could not survive a 60% decline in the value of my investment portfolio, and I'm only 47 years old. Even though I have the time to recover such losses, I am over the days of suffering from heart palpitations on a Sunday evening before the markets open on Monday morning. I no longer live to invest, as I did in my 20s and 30s, but invest so that I can better enjoy the life I am living. This begs the question, how much stock exposure should an investor have in today's market?

Maintain A Range

The answer to this question will be different for everyone, but I think the one constant is that all investors should maintain a range of exposure in which they implement a strategy, like the one presented by The Prudent Speculator, or preferably multiple strategies to further reduce risk. What should dictate the upper end of that range is not how high a return investors want to earn, but how much they are willing to lose, albeit temporarily, to achieve that return.

In other words, how much of a drawdown in the overall value of their portfolio are they willing to incur before they are so overcome with emotion that they are compelled to liquidate investments? Investors should never reach that point.

The three types of risks that equity investors must manage are market, sector and individual security risk. I believe that market risk is by far the most important, because it tends to be a greater determinant of our long-term performance than sector or individual security selection. Yet investors typically spend most of their time focused on individual securities and sectors. Identifying a range of exposure within a portfolio to utilize over the long term addresses the issue of market risk.

As an example, let's assume that I am unwilling to tolerate any more than a 15% drawdown in the value of my overall portfolio. If I want to insure against a bear-market decline of 20%, as well as hedge an additional 10% downside for sector and individual stock risk, then the maximum level of stock exposure I might allow for is approximately 50%. In this example, I assume that the other investments in this portfolio are more conservatively positioned, neither gaining or losing value.

If I want to insure against a drawdown of less than 15%, or a more significant decline in the stock market, then I would reduce the maximum of 50%. This is simply prudent risk management, but it is the least of most investors' concerns when the stock market indices are at all-time highs. It becomes paramount after the market has already declined.

Today's Market

Ideally, my goal is to gradually reduce exposure within my acceptable range as valuations rise, fundamentals deteriorate and the potential downside risks increase. Even though I am already insuring against a decline by establishing an upper limit to my stock exposure, I would prefer to minimize it even further by trimming exposure on my own terms as the market is rising. This also puts me in a better position to capitalize on declines in the broad market.

Given the excessive valuations that we are faced with in today's market, as can be seen below, I am at the low end of my acceptable range for equity exposure. Reducing exposure has been a gradual process as potential for future returns has been greatly diminished.

I know that it is impossible to identify when a bear market decline will occur. It will start out as a 10% correction, which then becomes a 20% bear market decline that could ultimately culminate into something much more significant, as it did in the previous two bear markets. No one knows. At the same time, I can't afford to sit on the sidelines in cash waiting for the next meltdown to occur. Therefore, I continue to maintain exposure, which is defined by my minimum threshold, but with more risk-averse securities and strategies.

Don't Move The Goal Posts

This approach is obviously more subjective than scientific, and everyone will have a different acceptable range of exposure depending on their age, objectives and ability to withstand risk. The important thing is that there is a framework through which one focuses on managing risk, more so than timing the market by being all in or all out. It assures that an investor will always be invested to a certain degree.

It also increases the likelihood that an investor will be better positioned to capitalize on the next significant downturn in the market. Ultimately, it allows one to be still bullish on stocks, while at the same time maintaining a bearish outlook for the broad market.

One pitfall to avoid is moving the goal posts in either direction based on what the stock market is doing today. Increasing exposure above a predetermined acceptable limit, as the market rises and risks are increasing, means that the portfolio may be susceptible to losses that are greater than what the investor is willing to tolerate.

Investors are typically more inclined to increase exposure as valuations increase and the risks become more elevated. Reducing exposure below a minimal threshold may result in an investor missing out on an inevitable rebound in the market. Operating within a predetermined range is more likely to lead to success and peace of mind over the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Lawrence Fuller is the Managing Director of Fuller Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser. This post is for informational purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Lawrence Fuller makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made by him or Fuller Asset Management. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by will be met. Information or opinions expressed may change without notice, and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any particular security.