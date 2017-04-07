Having Lagged Its Peers, BR Malls Should Have Self-Driven Upside As Brazil Recovers

In the "location, location, location" world of real estate, BR Malls' (OTCPK:BRMSY) leverage to middle class (and "middle-high") consumers hasn't worked as well of late, as the Brazilian consumer continues to experience challenging times. While conditions seem to be past the worst in Brazil, the economy isn't roaring back, and BR Malls is seeing weak same-store sales and rising delinquencies.

I'm encouraged by the company's efforts to target operating costs during the downturn, and BR Malls has done well on this metric relative to Multiplan and Iguatemi, despite worse declines in same-store sales. Looking ahead, the company continues to have a sizable operating footprint that gives its leverage to a consumer recovery, not to mention a substantial land bank that can be developed into revenue-generating leased space. In addition, I expect improving sentiment to reignite interest in the Brazilian real estate sector, allowing BR Malls to get back to its preferred strategy of turning over its portfolio and monetizing more mature assets where it has less opportunity to create value.

While I do believe BR Malls shares are undervalued, the liquidity on the ADRs is sub-optimal, so these shares aren't appropriate for all investors. Additionally, while considering the Brazil-listed shares is certainly an option for some readers, trading in Brazil is still inconvenient for most American individual investors.

A Tough Run

Brazil's economy has had a rough go of it since 2011, and BR Malls has seen same-store sales at its malls fall from double-digit growth in 2010 to mid-single-digit growth (in 2014) and into contraction in 2016. While management has been firm on not discounting rents for its tenants (same-store rents were up over 5% in the fourth quarter against a 0.6% decline in same-store sales), occupancy has stagnated in the mid-90%s (96% in the fourth quarter), and delinquencies and late payments have been shooting up.

Making things worse, BR Malls' relative performance has been pretty uninspiring. The company's same-store sales performance has trailed other Brazilian mall operators like Multiplan, Iguatemi, and Aliansce. I believe that some of this is a location/target market issue; Iguatemi, for instance, has been a leader in same-store sales since around mid-2014 and it targets/develops higher-end properties. BR Malls has done well in terms of occupancy costs (and cutting/controlling costs), but that doesn't typically carry as much weight in the market.

The pressures and stress in the Brazilian market have also largely shut off one of the company's bigger sources of value creation in the past - the ability to develop properties, monetize them, and then recycle the proceeds into new developments and/or acquisitions. BR Malls management prefers to sell assets when there is limited room for them to drive meaningful additional improvements/value creation, but it has been difficult to find buyers willing to pay attractive (or even fair) prices. Fortunately, BR Malls isn't in a position where it has to sell to generate cash; management wants to reduce its leverage, but the company can afford to wait for better conditions for asset sales.

The Path Forward

Considering that BR Malls owns close to 8% of Brazil's malls and approximately 10% of Brazil's retail stores are under its roofs (according to management), I don't think anything would help BR Malls as much as a recovering in Brazil's economy and a return to growth in consumer spending. But with the Brazilian central bank having recently revised its consumer spending growth forecast to just 0.5% for 2017, that's not a near-term driver. Still, 0.5% growth is better than the 4% decline in 2016 and BR Malls should see its quarterly performance stabilize as the year goes on.

With a sizable land bank and ample experience developing properties, BR Malls should continue to grow its leased area under management, though not likely at the 25% per year pace of the last decade. Brazil's middle class continues to grow as the economy develops, and Brazil is "under-malled" when compared to many more developed economies (and a few emerging economies, like South Africa, as well). I expect that e-commerce will play a growing role in Brazil's economy, and I don't expect that Brazil will see mall-based shopping reach 50% of retail sales, but there should still be meaningful upside from today's level of around 20%.

As Brazilian's economy recovers and rates normalize, I expect investors to move back into the Brazilian real estate market. Cap rates have been in the low double-digits recently, which I think reflects some of the ongoing challenges today, but I expect those rates to decline in the coming years. BR Malls has a lot to gain from a revived real estate market, as the company has done well in the past through developing properties and then selling them as they mature (a process that takes about five years, typically) and as the company's ability to add meaningful incremental value declines. This sort of capital recycling is normal for many real estate developers and a significant potential source of value, as the returns on developing properties (successfully) are usually meaningfully better than those available from operating properties on a long-term basis. By the same token, though, operating properties creates cash flow, and BR Malls sees itself as both a developer and operator, so I don't want to leave the impression that management will look to turn over the entire (or even the majority) of the portfolio.

The Opportunity

BR Malls has seen some recent turnover in its board of directors and announced at the end of March that its COO, Ruy Kameyama, would be assuming the role of CEO by May of this year. There had been rumors and speculation about a change at the top since the soon-to-be former CEO, Carlos Medeiros, resigned from the board in January, but the appointment of the COO should lead to relatively modest changes in the company's basic operating strategy. More to the point, I would expect the company to continue to focus on deleveraging, recycling assets/capitals, improving the tenant mix, and maximizing the value of the core assets.

I'm looking for high single-digit free cash flow growth over the next 10 years, with double-digit growth over the next four to five years. The underlying modeling assumptions depend upon a multiyear recovery in Brazil's economy, but I'm not expecting or modeling a rapid "V-shaped" recovery. Should consumer spending remain depressed, rates remain high, and/or the real estate market remain stagnant, the real growth rate will likely be lower, but there are also opportunities for BR Malls to outperform if consumer spending bounces back further/faster, rates fall more rapidly, and/or cap rates improve faster/more than I expect.

The Bottom Line

Using a discounted cash flow model, I believe BR Malls shares are undervalued by about 15% - enough to get my interest today. I expect that the fundamentals will start to improve later this year, and as that happens, I believe investor confidence will return in a more meaningful way. The illiquidity of the ADRs is a complicated factor for a story that already has plenty of risk, but investors who can accept those challenges should investigate further.

