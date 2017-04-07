The Impact Of Geopolitics On Lockheed Martin

By Callum Lo

Introduction

Over the last few weeks we have begun analyzing the aerospace industry. We started with Boeing (NYSE:BA), Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) and today we continue with Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is an aerospace and defense corporation based in the United States. It produces a large range of military transportation and combat vehicles, as well as having interests in space exploration, cyber security and a number of other advanced technology frontiers. It is well known for its military jet aircraft programs the F-35, the F-22 and the F-16. The company is currently engaged in a long term arrangement with the U.S. government for the development and production of the F-35, which represents the major fifth generation combat aircraft that American military forces will use for the coming decades.

In total, Lockheed Martin reaps the vast majority of its revenue from U.S. government contracts. In 2016, 71% of net sales were to the U.S. government. 59% of sales are from the Department of Defense specifically. Naturally, American involvement in foreign conflicts and international geopolitics are incredibly important for the firm's outlook. Even small shifts in U.S. foreign policy direction can have profound impacts on prospective demand for the firm's products.

U.S. Foreign Policy

The election of Donald Trump to the White House represents a seismic shift in several areas of America's military strategy and foreign policy. Trump has already outlined plans to significantly increase the federal military budget. The proposed changes involve a hike in military spending of $54 billion, an increase of 10%. The Associated Press has described the move as "the largest since President Ronald Reagan's Pentagon buildup in the 1980s, promising immediate money for troop readiness, the fight against Islamic State militants and procurement of new ships, fighter jets and other weapons." This is obviously important as a large portion of the funding will be earmarked towards the purchase and modernization of military vehicles and equipment, much of which will benefit Lockheed Martin. Reuters states that the plan "earmarks the new funds to accelerate the fight against Islamic State militants, reverse Army troop reductions, build more ships for the Navy and ramp up the Air Force - including by purchasing additional F-35 fighter jets, built by Lockheed Martin…"

Perhaps more importantly, it signals a pivot in U.S. foreign policy away from an emphasis on using foreign aid and other diplomatic apparatus in order to purchase influence around the world. Much of the money now being redirected towards the defense budget is being taken from the existing state department and foreign aid budget. In total, the budget for the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development is to fall by 28%. While there has been much debate between military experts and the fresh Trump Administration as to whether this shift from soft power emphasis to military might is an intelligent move, it is certainly promising for Lockheed Martin, who rely on political appetites for large-scale military buildup. That being said, reappropriations from environmental budgets may have a small negative impact on the company's forays into the industries of environmental technologies and green energy.

Syria

American involvement in the splintered civil conflict in Syria began with a focus on taking steps to force the removal of Bashar al-Assad from the Syrian presidency, amidst a popular uprising. Even before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, this focus had almost entirely been lost over the years. Russian involvement in backing the Assad regime, their key strategic partner in the Middle East region and American unwillingness to escalate tensions with Russia led to a shift in U.S. foreign policy objectives that now focuses entirely on defeating ISIS. With the election of Trump, this change has been completed, with Trump stating during the campaign that, "If they ever did overthrow Assad, you might end up with as bad as Assad is, and he's a bad guy. But you may very well end up with worse than Assad."

The U.S. and its allies are now preparing for the imminent offensive on the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa in Northern Syria. The Washington post recently reported that the Pentagon is investigating the possibility of deploying a further 1,000 ground troops to Syria in an effort to defeat ISIS. This plan would double the number of troops in the country, and would signal a significant escalation in America's war effort in the region.

The airstrike on a Syrian military airfield in retaliation to a Syrian chemical attack on April 6 is perhaps the strongest signifier yet that Trump intends to follow through on his pro-military rhetoric and escalate U.S military intervention in Syria. 59 tomahawk missiles were launched in the U.S first direct attack since the start of the civil war, an escalation which is bound to be positive for Lockheed Martin.

ISIS in Iraq

The most important battleground for the U.S.-led coalition and the Islamic State in Iraq is the crucial city of Mosul. This was the site of the mosque in which Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made the declaration of the Islamic caliphate three years ago. The battle for Mosul has been ongoing for nearly six months now. Reuters reports; "The battle to recapture Islamic State's last stronghold in Iraq has now entered its sixth month. Iraqi government forces, backed by U.S. advisers, artillery and air support, have cleared the east and half of western Mosul and are now focused on controlling the Old City."

Perhaps just as importantly as territorial changes, ISIS finances are now worsening rapidly. As a caliphate that relies on the proper functioning of a governmental apparatus within its territory, ISIS has relied on revenues from taxes and resources since 2014. Its revenue streams, as a result of lost territory and strategic coalition pressure, has now halved in the last two years. The group also relied heavily on looting and seizing of property taken as part of their offensive. Now that this has stopped, they are struggling to continue seeing the same financial turnover. The eventual fall of Mosul will continue this trend, as has already happened in the retaken parts of the city. However, a study done on the financial situation of ISIS warned that financial setbacks may not be enough to prevent it from posing a serious threat to regional stability. It noted that Al Qaeda operated as a successful terror group with estimates revenues of only between $70 million to $200 million, a fraction of the $1.9 billion that ISIS were receiving in 2014. As a result, Mosul is likely to fall in the coming months.

This will likely shift the U.S. military strategy, and as such will change the kind of equipment used. Air strikes will become less common, as ISIS turns to insurgency instead of holding discrete areas of territory in cities. Fortunately for Lockheed Martin, they are well positioned to fill this gap through the provision of unmanned systems, such as drones. The company produces a wide portfolio of these products, which can be used for surveillance work or targeted strikes.

NATO

Lockheed Martin also supplies to other NATO countries, such as the U.K. and Germany. The CEO of Lockheed Martin recently commented that she expects a "Trump effect" on NATO member states, as they look to boost defense spending. She said that the world is currently in "one of the most complex geopolitical volatile environments" she's ever seen. Trump has held the longstanding position that other NATO members ought to contribute more to global defense spending and recently directly accused Germany of "owing" the U.S. billions through NATO. Only five nations currently spend the amount required by the NATO agreement, and Lockheed Martin appears to expect attitudes around this to shortly change.

This trend is significant for the company, which currently gains over 40% of its new business from outside of the U.S. All signs appear to point towards an uptick in the defensive spending by Western nations, and Lockheed is well poised to benefit from this.

F-35 Program

The development of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter has been plagued with problems since its inception, ranging from delays to cost overruns to political interference. It was recently reported that the aircraft might have technical deficiencies, such as being unable to hit moving targets like cars. According to the Pentagon, it may be as late as 2019 when the aircraft is ready for combat testing, due to ongoing issues. The Trump Administration this week appointed a new head at the Pentagon to oversee the program, in a shakeup aimed at getting the project under control.

Despite all this, the F-35 is almost certain to be a key source of strong revenue for the company. Nations such as Spain, Belgium and Switzerland are all looking to place orders for the jet in order to replace aging stocks of combat aircrafts in their hangars. The program currently constitutes 20% of the company's revenue, and this figure is likely to grow in the coming years. The CEO has expressed expectations that around half of all orders for the jet will come from international customers during the next half decade. This is a significant amount higher than the original firm goal of having 30% of sales offshore.

Valuation

In this section, we produce a valuation for Lockheed Martin using comparables analysis. Similar companies operating in the industry have been selected to compare, in this case:

Boeing Co. (BA) Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

P/E 2017 EV/Sales 2017 EV/Ebitda 2017 Revenue Growth ('16-'17) Operating Margin 2017 Boeing Co 17.50 1.17 9.69 -2.57 9.94 Northrop Grumman 20.00 1.84 12.50 2.84 12.70 BAE Systems 17.10 1.10 9.37 10.26 10.10 Raytheon Company 20.50 1.84 12.00 4.20 13.30 Textron Inc. 18.40 1.01 9.10 4.40 7.94 Lockheed Martin 21.50 1.77 12.80 6.24 11.60 Average (exc. Lockheed Martin) 18.70 1.39 10.53 3.83 10.80

Lockheed Martin continues to have strong revenue prospects and very little chance of losing key contracts into the future. Whilst it is slightly more expensive than its industry peers, it has significantly faster growth and better margins, making this valid. Further, geopolitical trends across the world indicate that defensive spending rises will benefit the company's core business. As such, its multiples are largely in line with industry comparables.

As a result of ongoing trends around the world, a P/E ratio of around 21 is appropriate for Lockheed Martin, yielding a valuation of $260.77 per share. We recommend a hold on Lockheed Martin.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are several strong indicators that the U.S demand for military equipment will grow, notably, the proposed increase in defense spending and the recent airstrike. This is likely to flow on and increase demand from other countries as well. With all these strong indicators for the industry, Lockheed Martin is a strong prospect that we recommend holding.

As always, thank you for reading. If you wish to follow our future articles, just click the "Follow" button next to our name at the top. If you would like us to cover a company, please let us know in the comments. Thank you for reading!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.