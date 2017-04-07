Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Begins To Deploy Recently Raised Capital

NMM owns three Panamax vessels older than 22 years that are likely candidates for scrapping as they near Special Surveys and Dry Dockings over the next 18 months.

These are the first vessels acquired by NMM subsequent to the $96 million equity raise completed on March 20th. NMM is purchasing older vessels to maximize potential cash flow.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM), a subsidiary of Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) and affiliate of Navios Acquisition Corp (NYSE:NAP) joined a list of publicly-traded companies, including DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS), Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) and GENCO Shipping and Trading (NYSE:GNK), in raising equity capital and purchasing second hand dry bulk vessels. As a result of a sustained rally in shipping rates off seasonal lows during early February to two year highs during early April, NMM announced the acquisition of two ten year old Panamax vessels for $27 million. This was the first acquisition by NMM subsequent to the completion on March 20th of a $94 million (net of fees) common units equity raise.

The average age of NMM's dry bulk fleet is 9.9 years so the purchase does not result in a fleet age reduction. Rather, NMM targeted 10 year old vessels in order to maximize near-term revenue and cash flow with the capital it has available. The following table contains estimates of secondhand Panamax dry bulk values published in the Compass Maritime Weekly Report of March 31st.

Panamax Dry Bulk Values (millions) New Build Orders New Build Prompt Delivery Five Year 10 Year 15 Year 20 Year 23 25 18 12 7 4 Note that the 15 year value is my interpolation of public estimates for 10 and 20 years.

The second hand market has been very hot recently as private and public companies scramble to acquire tonnage in the belief that the dry bulk market has entered a sustained upturn (the market may experience some bumps but the trend is definitely up unless... see below). NMM's per vessel price was $13.5 million, 10% above the Compass Maritime estimates from March 31st. Even if some allowance is made, since the vessels were built in Korea (viewed more positively than Chinese vessels of this vintage), NMM appears to have overpaid.

As detailed in the table, five year old vessels are 50% more expensive because of the longer remaining useful life. Using Compass Maritime's numbers, for every two five year old Panamaxes purchased for $36 million, an acquirer could buy three 10 year old Panamaxes. So NMM is maximizing the quantity of vessels and by extension the near-term cash flow earnings potential of the capital available for investment by purchasing the older vessels. If you are getting 50% more vessels for your dollar of capital, your near-term (not remaining life of the asset!) cash flow returns are 50% higher. I think this is the correct strategy to pursue given the risk to cash flow earnings of weak charterer credits for the containership fleet (discussed at length here).

Scrapping Older Panamaxes

As I noted in the article referenced above, NMM has three Panamax vessels in excess of 20 years of age that are likely to be scrapped over the next 18 months due to upcoming Special Survey, Dry Docking and ballast water remediation expenses. To review, Special Surveys occur every 5 years and Dry Dock inspections occur in years 17.5, 22.5, and 27.5 (prior to year 15, hull inspections can be performed in water). The IMO ballast water treatment protocol enters in force in September 2017.

As ships age, the wear and tear of use and exposure to salt water results in deterioration of the hull, fittings, engine, etc and increases the maintenance and operation expenses of the vessel. The owner of a Panamax vessel could easily incur $3 - $5 million in capital costs, dry dock expenses, and lost revenue due to downtime over a five year period as it meets the SS, DD, and ballast water remediation requirements. In addition, the vessel owner could net $3 million or more (net of agent fees) scrapping the vessel based on current prices being paid by shipbreakers in India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

It would be better for NMM to avoid the capital costs and expenses of keeping the older Panamaxes in service and reinvest the proceeds from scrapping in newer vessels. It will provide a better remaining life of asset return and it would also lower the average age of the remaining fleet by close to a year by removing the three oldest vessels. The acquisition of these vessels may be a first step in replacing the revenue and cash flow of vessels it intends to scrap.

NMM Estimate of EBITDA Contribution

NMM has estimated that the two vessels will contribute $4.6 million in EBITDA. The table below provides a range of possible outcomes based on estimated Panamax TCEs.

Margin Contribution Calculation Panamax 12 month TCE 10,500 11,000 11,500 Capacity Utilization 98% 98% 98% Annual Revenue 3,755,850 3,934,700 4,113,550 Daily OpEx (Q4 2016) 4,900 4,900 4,900 Annual OpEx 1,788,500 1,788,500 1,788,500 Margin Per Vessel 1,967,350 2,146,200 2,325,050 Number of Vessels 2 2 2 Total Margin Contribution 3,934,700 4,292,400 4,650,100

The Daily OpEx for a Panamax vessel is a contractual amount between NMM and NM is detailed page 13 of the Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation. NMM management's estimate of EBITDA contribution may be slightly high but it is definitely reasonable.

Dry Bulk Cautionary Sign

In the table providing estimates of Panamax values, the value of a 5 year old Panamax remains below a New Build order and a New Build Prompt Delivery (construction complete and ready to be delivered to the buyer). As the difference in value between New Builds and 5 year olds narrows, the probability of new orders increases. It is something to monitor closely.

Yang Ming Update

The Yang Ming recapitalization has not closed to date. Given NMM's well above market time charters for containerships to Yang Ming, this needs to be monitored closely over the next two months.

Conclusion

The acquisition of two 10 year old Panamax vessels is a sensible first step in the use of the $94 million of net proceeds from the recent common unit offering. Management needs to rebuild its fleet in anticipation of several Panamax retirements and the likely decline in revenue and cash flow as containerships roll off well above market time charters to Yang Ming and a possible restructuring of Hyundai Maritime time charters during 2018 and beyond. It is important that management remains disciplined and does not recklessly chase acquisitions. A 2017 reinstatement of cash distributions on common units stills appears unlikely but the continued recovery in the dry bulk market may facilitate very modest distributions in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.