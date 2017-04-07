Elroy's Chart Corner

This is the first in a weekly articles using technical analysis to identify high probability set-ups in stocks, sectors, indices or anything that catches our collective eye.

In a way this is spin off from 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly' where I covered readers' requests for chart analysis, but due to the length of the article, couldn't give them suitable time and attention. In these articles readers can request charts, share their ideas, set-ups, techniques, tips and anything T.A. related. Hopefully we can work as a group and find some profitable trades.

Ones To Watch

These are set-ups in varying time frames. I will explain the T.A. and leave it up to readers to do their fundamental analysis and prepare their trades.

General Motors (NYSE:GM)

The best set-ups usually come when there is a confluence of at least two supports. In the case of GM, the 200dma rising at $33.6, and the trendline re-test should provide a good entry.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

DAL is another stock approaching its 200dma. You can see how it has bounce at every retrace on the way down. There's a good chance it reverses at $44 and the 50%.

Although I will include any good set-up I find, I don't want to just list a bunch of stocks approaching their 200dmas. There are some interesting and little known methods and ideas which can provide an edge.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

I'll admit I was undecided on AAPL until the earnings gap on February 1st. The earnings changed everything and the gap acts as the centre of the trend where the trend structure builds and unwinds around. I don't normally chase momentum trades, but continuation gaps in the wave iii of 3 position rarely fail.

We can look at the AAPL chart with the expectation of symmetry around the all important gap. This is what a 5 wave trend sequence would look like if the trend unwinds in the same way it was built:

The green projection is just the price action from April 2016 flipped 180 degrees and superimposed.

I'm sure the projection won't be perfect, but I think it could be a useful guide. A pull back to $135 or even $130 is likely before a last rally to above $155.

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Back to the traditional T.A. XLF is sporting the beginning of a head and shoulders pattern. The 5 wave decline so far completes wave 'A' and the 'B' wave rally can be shorted for a further decline to around $22.2 in wave 'C'.

$22.2 is the target due to the gap fill and the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

In the very short term you could scalp BAC long.

Requests

I'll do my best with requests, but not every chart is clear or has a good set-up in the near term.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

The structure of the rally from the February '17 lows is signaling weakness. Actually MSFT is in a very similar position to many stocks, and looks due for a small wave 4 pull (back to $62) before a final rally.

ASX 200 Index (XJO)

The ASX looks like a weaker version of the German Dax (EWG). It's likely working its way to new highs in an ending diagonal (wedge).

Let me know if there are any other requests for next week.

Conclusions

T.A. can help with entries, exits and direction. There are hundreds of different techniques; some will work better than others, but odds can be increased when there is confluence and the right context.

Some stocks are approaching support confluence, while others look like its best to wait and buy lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GM, DAL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.