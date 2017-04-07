Everything You Need To Know About The March Jobs Report 'Bomb' And Sell Some TLT

A very bad report on balance and TLT is benefiting from the weakness in the labor market and slower growth expectations. Stay long TLT (take some profits today).

The trend in job growth continues to decelerate as the economic cycle comes to an end.

The unemployment rate dropped to 4.5% today from 4.7% last month despite the "surprise" weak job report.

The Nonfarm payrolls print came in at 98,000 jobs, severely missing the expectation for 175,000 new jobs. Also, the prior two months were revised lower for a combined 38,000 fewer jobs than previously thought.

This deceleration in job growth should come as no surprise as I have outlined the slow deterioration of the labor market in many previous articles.

I will breakdown the report in full detail below.

Almost all aspects of this report were a negative for the economy. Bonds or TLT is rallying as of this writing on the heels of this weak report and while I still recommend TLT for the long run as the economic cycle winds down, this would be a nice place to take a few chips off the table and take a portion of profits, leaving a core position of TLT on.

Source: BLS

March Jobs Report Breakdown

The NFP report this morning of only 98,000 jobs shows a sharply decelerating rate of growth in the labor market dropping 9 basis points to 1.52% from 1.61% last month and 1.95% a year earlier.

NFP growth continues to show a negative rate of change that began in late 2015.

Not only was the headline jobs number bad and dramatically below consensus expectations, the previous two months were revised lower by 38,000 jobs. Here is a chart of the jobs data before and after the revision.

By nearly every measure, the March NFP report showed a deceleration from February.

The economic cycle has almost never reversed course after the peak growth in jobs is in and this report supports that assumption and justifies a bearish stance on the economic cycle. All peaks are noted by yellow circles and it is easy to see where we are in relation to past cycles.

A bull on economic growth would have to believe job growth will reverse and begin accelerating which would mean consistent NFP numbers above 200,000, not a likely scenario.

One of the most important numbers from the NFP report is the job growth in the construction sector. This number tends to lead other economic indicators as construction is highly cyclical. Construction job growth peaked in 2015 as did most other labor data. This month, construction job growth dropped to 2.64% from 3.21% a month ago and over 5.5% a year ago.

The continued slowdown in construction job growth is worrisome yet not surprising given the other economic and labor data.

The validity of this data series can be seen by looking at the previous cycle. Construction job growth peaked in February 2006. By 2007, the growth rate was negative and had been sharply decelerating for over a year. A housing crisis cannot be derived from this data but it certainly shows that a slowdown, and a sharp one at that, was evident over two years prior to the recession.

Construction job growth accelerated from late 2009 through 2015 and has again, been decelerating for over two years. There is no reason or evidence to believe the trend in this data series will reverse either.

Wages

Real wage growth is negative, an overwhelmingly negative sign for the economy. Before showing real wages, I want to touch on "average hourly earnings" the number that most people look at each NFP report.

Average hourly earnings is the most misleading economic indicator which is why the attachment to this number so surprising. This report showed average hourly earnings growing at 2.7% year over year (Y/Y), which looks like a positive and contrasts the -0.6% number I quoted for real wage growth. How is this possible?

Average hourly earnings has two components: earnings and hours worked. To get average hourly earnings you divide earnings by hours. Given how this is calculated, if you shrink the denominator, hours worked, then the equation for average hourly earnings increases. Surely less hours is a negative sign but given the math, a decrease in hours worked would push up average hourly earnings.

It is also possible for earnings to go down, and hours worked to go down, but average hourly earnings to go up.

For example, if someone earned 100 dollars and worked 10 hours, average hourly earnings would be 10 dollars. On year later, if the same person earned 95 dollars and worked 9 hours than average hourly earnings would be 10.55 dollars, a 55% increase. Although this individual has 5 less dollars, in this scenario, both wages and hours down, shows an increase in average hourly earnings. Given this fact, this number is highly misleading and should be avoided.

To get a better picture on wages, I simply look at the real (adjusted for inflation) weekly earnings of the average employee. It does not matter how many hours someone works, all that matters is how much they earn, that is what translates to what they can spend. This also removes the fractional math that can drive an equation artificially higher.

Fractional math did come into play on this latest report because the denominator (avg. hours) fell to 34.3 hours vs. 34.4 hours one year ago, a growth rate of -0.3%. A negative or "shrinking" denominator, pushes any equation higher.

When looking at just real weekly earnings, the story is more similar to the employment picture, showing deceleration and reporting a negative growth rate this last month.

Quite simply this means the average worker is earning less money than they did one year ago in real terms. This can and likely will foreshadow weaker consumption growth since the earnings power of employees is negative on average.

Takeaway

Job growth continues to show slow and steady weakness while wages are falling precipitously. Both the labor and income data from this report strengthen the case for growth slowing in the future.

The best place to be positioned for growth slowing is bonds, or TLT which I have been recommending in past reports.

TLT is up on this today after report as the economic slowdown becomes more clear to the mainstream. I think this story is just beginning and TLT should perform relatively well in this environment. I think a core holding in bonds should be in everyone's portfolio to protect from a potential cyclical downturn which appears to be developing based on this last report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

