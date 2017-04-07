Drill, Baby, Drill: Bri-Chem Post-Earnings Update

The release of Q1 earnings in May, or more accurately the $2M+ in EBITDA I expect to be in that earnings report, could potentially trigger an 85% increase in price.

North American drill counts bottomed in the summer of 2016, but have been climbing fairly steadily ever since and look to be continuing that climb.

This article is a post-earnings update of my previous "Drill Baby Drill" article regarding Bri-Chem (OTC:BRYFF). It contains an updated model and valuation, as well as a new section on debt.

It is also the second article in a North American Energy series. The previous article, "King Oil is Dead; Long Live the King," covered Energy XXI (OTC:EXXI). A third article in this series, "Got Gas?", is in the works and should be out sometime next week.

Macro

Note: Key additional information regarding Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) Q1 drill count data and the latest in Permian drilling permits approvals have been added to this macro section. While much of this section is a duplicate of my previous Bri-Chem article, I include it as I think it important for new readers and to present this new information in context.

Back in 2014, I wrote this article arguing that the House of Saud's main motivation for allowing oil prices to fall was not economic but power-based, concluding:

So, when we investors consider how long oil prices are likely to stay at current levels, we should not just think about monetary influences. In this case, the maintenance of political power by the House of Saud is at least as big a driver. How low oil prices can go and for how long is still as dependent on the geopolitics of the Middle East as the boardrooms of the Mid West.

Later, I argued three indications of when this particular war was "at the end of the beginning" might include:

A significant number of bankruptcies in the sector

OPEC members falling in line and potentially new members (Russia) joining or aligning with it

The House of Saud making significant investments in fracking and alternative energy

A September 2016 comment posted in that same article declared these conditions had largely been met (the Algiers conference being the final trigger), and in this December 2016 blog post I revealed the positions I took because of this view. This article in a sense is merely an extension of the North American oil rebirth theme I first revealed in that blog post.

The company I will reveal below is one of those positions. Despite being a thinly traded, highly speculative micro-cap stock, it has now become the largest position in the YMBCi portfolio. This was not by intent but rather due to gains since purchase. To date, I have not trimmed that holding because, if North American drill counts can average 1,200 in Q3 or Q4 of 2017, I think this stock potentially has much further to go.

North American drill counts bottomed last summer and have mostly been climbing ever since:

Source: Authors excel graph of Baker Hughes drill count data

Historically, there has been a direct relationship between oil prices and North American drilling rig counts, as one would expect. According to Bloomberg:

Source: Bloomberg

WTI Crude futures, WTI, bottomed at the beginning of 2016 around $40 (they actually dipped into the mid $30s for a brief period of time) before recovering to about $50 during the summer of last year, churning around that figure ever since. What was surprising was not that higher oil prices led to more drill rigs being utilized, rather it was that the strength of the recovery in North American drill rig counts greatly outpaced the increase in oil prices. Oil essentially climbed about 25%, from $40 to $50, but the drill rig count more than doubled, from 447 to 1,065. From Baker Hughes drill count data, we already know drilling rig counts continued to climb in Q1. If this article on Permian drill permit approvals is any indicator, they appear to be continuing that climb in Q2.

Prior to this, due to high operating costs and multiple bankruptcies in the sector, many thought North American oil would only increase drilling in earnest were WTI price to exceed $70. This has so far proved wrong. As is typical in our society, challenge brings out resilience, and technology lowers costs, or as I like to say:

North American Oil Died; Long Live North American Oil!

While the rest of the article will deal with a specific investment choice, I don't want to lose the forest for the trees: ultimately, what is really going to matter here is the price of oil and the number of drill rigs operating in North America. Oilprice.com has positive things to say, in " The Oil Market Is At A Major Turning Point" they conclude we will soon be in the $60-70 range.

However, I don't want to rely on that. Instead, I hope to pick an investment which benefits indirectly not just from the price of oil, but also from ongoing technological advances in fracking. The higher the price of oil, the lower that fracking technology improvements drive recovery costs, the more drilling will occur. The more drilling that occurs, the more volume drilled. The more volume drilled, the more drilling mud needed. Let's go play in the mud.

Micro

My choice of company to highlight in this article is Bri-Chem (BRYFF, BRY.TO). Please note Bri-Chem reports in Canadian dollars so all numbers will be CAD unless otherwise noted.

Source: Bri-Chem Presentation

Bri-Chem likes to play in the mud - the more mud, the better. They are in the exceedingly boring business of blending and distribution of oilfield drilling, completion, stimulation and production chemical fluids. Tesla (TSLA) this is not. Bri-Chem says they blend, package and distribute a full range of drilling fluid products, cementing, acidizing and stimulation additives from 24 strategically located warehouses throughout Canada and the United States. I say they sell mud.

Source: Bri-Chem presentation

Bri-Chem historically operated mainly in Canada (since 1985) but in an ill-timed expansion purchased a number of American warehouses and distribution operations just before the 2014 crash in oil prices. It almost killed them.

However, what doesn't kill you sometimes makes you stronger. In this case, experienced and, in my opinion, competent management recognized the crash in oil for what it was. They quickly pulled back their reins, closed a few somewhat redundant warehouses, laid a bunch of people off, reduced inventories drastically, paid down debt, and hunkered down. They lived to survive another day.

Frankly, I was more impressed with the proactive actions management took to get ahead of the curve with the oil crash, than I ever was with the previous expansion. Lots of managements have grandiose ideas to buy growth, few are any good at it, and even fewer can acknowledge a mistake was made and act accordingly. Experience is what you get when you don't get what you wanted. It is my hope this experienced management learned from the past and will think long and hard before even considering the purchase of further growth. Rather I'd like to see them stick to what they have, and prove they can deliver organically for a few years.

Bri-Chem survived to live another day with most of its assets in tact. Those assets have significant operating leverage possibilities, a coiled spring with a whole lot of potential. They need to focus on that. Given the demand, I would imagine Bri-Chem can do three times the business which it currently does just out of existing warehouses. They would need to add more inventory and a few more personnel but that is probably about it. It is my hope they get the chance to prove it.

Risks

There are, however, significant risks with Bri-Chem. The operational ones I will mostly leave it to their Management Discussion and Analysis report to outline. We have already seen they can pull back to a bunch of half empty warehouses with just a few employees on staff in each if they really need to. Rather the risks I would like to highlight are:

Bri-Chem is absolutely dependent on the amount of new drilling which occurs in North America. That new drilling, in turn, is dependent on the difference between the price of oil (currently rising) and the costs associated with recovering oil in the region (currently falling on a per barrel basis). It is the spread between the two which provides the incentive, cash flow, and need to buy more mud. Should the North American drilling rig count turn and start going back down, Bri-Chem will suffer. Suffer yes, but as I have tried to allude to a couple times, most likely survive. Bri-Chem stock, BRY.TO and especially BRYFF, is very thinly traded. Their market cap as of this writing is approximately $10 million CAD with an EV of less than $45 million CAD. Nano-cap might be a more appropriate term to use than Micro-cap. As such, analysts are not going to cover it, institutions and hedge funds are not going to touch it. They entities cannot get enough shares to matter, nor are they going to be able to get in or out without drastically moving the price. One is also unlikely to read about Bri-Chem in the news, nor talk to your friends about it at a cocktail party (unless you want to bore them into going away). Even individual investors need to be cautious with trading or they will affect price. I built my position over months using limit orders and fully realize I will not be able to get out in a hurry should I ever need to. Bri-Chem has a lot of debt. At the end of 2016, they had a Debt / Equity of about .83 (=$23.5M Debt /$28.3M Equity). The $23.5 million CAD encompassing both their $14.5 ABL (inventory loan), and the $9 million Fulcrum debt (hard money). The ABL was recently increased to $25 million, carries interest at Libor + 4.5% (+ warrants), and appears to get regularly renewed each August. The Fulcrum debt I will discuss in its own section below.

When considering an investment in Bri-Chem, you need to do due diligence of course, but part of that due diligence needs to be a realization the any purchase of this stock involves long term commitment. Once again, should things turn downward, you are not going to be able to get out in a hurry: do thorough due diligence, size positions appropriately, use limit orders, and plan on having no choice but to set and forget.

Another Risk: the Fulcrum Debt

The Fulcrum debt is the non-inventory debt of the company (formerly considered long-term). It is classified as current debt now since it's due at the end of the year. It is also very high cost debt (11.5% + a 8.5% principal deferred fee). When they took it out times were tough and they didn't have any better alternative, they needed to defer principal payments in order to survive. I refer to it as the hard money loan. Management still has more than 6 months to deal with this debt, but indicated they are currently in negotiations to refinance it.

Bri-Chem uses two separate lines, bank indebtedness and current portion of long-term debt on the balance sheet, to discern between the ABL (inventory loan) and the Fulcrum debt (hard money loan). Looking at the cash flow statement on the just released 2016 annual report, you will see $10 million CAD in operating cash flow which basically all went to minimizing the ABL (approximately -$9.7 million in financing cash flows). So what you see on the balance sheet, the $14.5 million of bank indebtedness remaining is the ABL, the inventory loan, being minimized to the extent possible.

However, management also told us the ABL upper limit was successfully increased to $25 million CAD. The ABL has covenants (tangible net worth, capex, adj EBITDA, and I am sure that ABL has to have actual inventory to back it up) but these covenants are all being met. So, there is roughly $10 million CAD remaining available on the ABL ($25 million limit - $14.5 million bank indebtedness). In theory, therefore, it appears they could pay off the entire $9 Fulcrum loan using the remaining capacity on the ABL, a point I'm sure management is quick to make to potential lenders. Actually, doing this, however, would put their ABL amount close to the limit, in turn limiting their ability to fund Q1 growth. Not ideal, but doable if necessary.

Additionally, I would like to point out the accounts receivable went up 64% (7.4M=19-11.6) in Q4 while the payables went up over 75% (5.7M=13.2-7.5). These large increases on both lines are indicative of significant end of the quarter demand. The net of these two increased the need for working capital by about 1.7 M (=7.4M vs. 5.7M) without which the operating cash flow would have been higher. So there is also probably potential to free up some cash from tightening DSO and stretching the DPO if necessary. Again, this might put a crimp in operations growth, but it is probable they can get a few million from here if required.

Given the room in the ABL, and potential operating cash flows, I suspect management could pay off the Fulcrum loan completely if necessary. However, it would probably come at the cost of stifling growth. A better choice is to refinance that hard money loan into something more reasonable. The simple fact that you have the cash flow available to pay it off ironically makes it more likely a lender will loan to you at reasonable rates. Refinancing the Fulcrum loan into more normal long-term debt, is a key trigger point which would likely result in removal of the going concern warning, without having to issue shares, or sell assets, or do anything else too drastic. Those who wish to take on a little less risk may decide to wait until this is announced before investing.

Valuation

The good news is Bri-Chem has lots of potential. They have significant operating leverage and their main driver, the drilling rig count has been growing significantly. Despite doubling in price over the last year, and increasing about 30% the day of the earnings announcement, BRY.TO still has more room to grow. During the last up-cycle, even without the significant warehouse expansion in full gear, BRY.TO hit prices in excess of $2 per share. Bri-Chem's current book value still remains well north of $1 per share. Given the right environment, I think it can climb out of the pennies range again.

In the more near term, however, my models are showing if the Q1 North American rig counts average over 1,000 operating drill rigs, then BRY.TO can hit over $30 million CAD in revenue:

Source: Bri-Chem Quarterly and Annual Reports (past history) and Authors model (forecast)

This, in turn, would produce the first positive earnings BRY.TO has had in a long time. However, in order to fund this growth, it appears Bri-Chem is going to need about $27 million CAD in combined debt.

Source: Bri-Chem Quarterly and Annual Reports (past history) and Authors model (forecast)

There's plenty of room to do this with the Fulcrum and ABL combined, but the $25 million ABL cannot fund it on its own. Thus, while possible, paying off the Fulcrum loan completely with the ABL is not an optimal choice. It would likely squelch Q1 growth. The best alternative is a refinance of the Fulcrum loan, hopefully something that can be done sooner rather than later. If not, the second-best alternative is probably to keep the Fulcrum loan another quarter or two until incoming cash flow from operations provides a little more breathing room.

Potential Q1 EBITDA is another bright spot:

Source: Bri-Chem Quarterly and Annual Reports (past history) and Authors model (forecast)

It appears at 1,000+ active North American drilling rigs, Bri-Chem could produce over $2 million CAD in EBITDA next quarter. This $2 million+ CAD is during Bri-Chem's seasonally strongest quarter; however, at the same time we have already seen the drilling count continues to grow. So I think annualizing the Q2 run rate and applying a 5x EV/EBITDA appropriate. At 5x EV/EBITDA this in turn would value Bri-Chem shares at about 80¢ CAD per share, a 75% increase from today's closing price. I would only assign an EV/EBITDA above 5x after the Fulcrum debt has been taken care of, and a couple quarters of greater than $2 million CAD in EBITDA have been achieved.

Q1 earnings typically come out in May, but in the Q4 call, management did make a brief comment about Q1 earnings being out soon, so maybe they are planning on trying to get them out earlier.

Conclusion:

While I personally think we have seen "the end of the beginning" in the oil price war, I also do not pretend to know what oil pricing will be next month or next year. Rather my point here is drilling volumes have come up from their lows, and if you are OK with a micro-cap investment in the oilfield services sector, Bri-Chem seems a good choice. Indeed, the company was chosen in part because it has been able to successfully weather challenges and remains well under the radar.

For now, I am putting a target on BRY.TO of 80¢ CAD a share, an 85% increase from current pricing. I think this could happen shortly after Q1 earnings are announced.

Should North American drill rig counts eventually rise further and maintain an average of more than 1,200 rigs in Q3 and Q4, upside is well over a $1 per share. This does not seem too rosy of a projection given the multiples being applied; however, admittedly my modeling is still rough and I have no idea whether rig counts will increase or fall.

Further Research:

