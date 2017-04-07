What To Watch In Q2: Upcoming Healthcare Data Releases

Stay up to date on important data releases coming in Q2. Now is a great time for diligent investors to capitalize on opportunities in the space.

Here is our list of healthcare data releases to be watching in the second quarter.

By Slingshot Insights contributor Phil Loria

Before diving into our list of major Q2 data events, I will quickly recap what happened with the events from our Q1 article. Neurocrine's (NASDAQ:NBIX) Ingrezza failed to meet the primary endpoint in its Phase 2 T-Forward study in Tourette Syndrome, but mixed reactions to the data have caused little movement in the stock price. Cidara (NASDAQ:CDTX) had disappointing results in the Phase 2 Radiant study evaluating topical CD101 in yeast infections, causing the stock price plummet from $11.70 to $7.20 in one trading day.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had an even stronger decline, falling from $7.13 to $3.67 since Phase 3 Apollo data for Oliceridine has been published. Ritter (NASDAQ:RTTR) met the primary endpoint in its Phase 2b/3 trial for their main candidate RP-G28 in lactose intolerance, which was released on Friday. Although the market has yet to react strongly, the company hopes the data will help move RP-G28 into Phase 3 testing and eventually lead to the first approved product for the indication.

Ultragenyx (NASDAQ:RARE) has dropped about 13% since UX007 failed to meet the primary endpoint in its Phase 2 study in Glut1DS. Progenics (NASDAQ:PGNX) has declined about 7% despite meeting the primary endpoint in the Phase 2b results for Azedra in pheochromocytoma released Thursday. This is unusual given the results and management's stated plans to file an NDA by mid-year.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) had positive Phase 3 APHINITY data for Perjeta in adjuvant treatment of HER2 positive breast cancer. The data has given RHHBY the strength to stay in the range of $30-$33 for the first sustained period since late September and early October of 2016. Positive Phase 3 FOURIER data for Amgen's (NASDAQ:AMGN) Repatha in high cholesterol patients pushed the stock to its 52-week high of $184.21, before settling in the $160 range, a threshold last met in October 2016.

The beginning of Q2 has been busy with several companies releasing data. Here is a list of several data events in Q2 that diligent investors should be watching closely.

Data Released This Week

NewLink Genetics Phase 2 Interim Analysis of Indoximod +Keytruda in Advanced Melanoma Presented at the American Association for Cancer Research [AACR] 2017 Annual Meeting

The last few months have been a rollercoaster ride for investors in NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK). The stock appreciated more than 40% after management gave an operational and clinical update on February 28th detailing plans for two abstracts at AACR. Investors were clearly disappointed with the presentation as a market sell-off has the stock down more than 15% since Monday.

Some are concerned that the disease control rate was not much better than Keytruda alone. However, there have been some mixed reactions as analysts rush to defend the data, and there is still some optimism surrounding the IDO inhibitor. NLNK could potentially see milestones over $1B from their development agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK), and it will be interesting to see if they can still push Indoximod into Phase 3 testing after this release.

Investors should be watching any developments closely. We're conducting a Subject Matter Expert interview discussing IDO inhibitors from a basic scientific and research perspective, with a focus specifically on potential bioavailability and solubility issues.

Paratek Phase 3 Data Released Monday for Omadacycline in Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia [CABP]

Paratek (NASDAQ:PRTK) investors have had a better week with the stock increasing more than 25% since Omadacycline data was released on Monday. PRTK sees an addressable market of more than $9B for the drug, and analysis suggests cost savings of $7,500 per course. Omadacycline has a profile similar to best selling antibiotics like Levofloxacin and Azithromycin, and could overtake a significant portion of the market since PRTK is positioned well for value-based pricing. They are on track to file an NDA in Q1 2018, and the Phase 3 data should support that path.

The stock is currently trading around its 52-week high, but there might still be room for significant movement in the year to come. Familiarity with the existing data is imperative in properly positioning for future events. We've previously spoken to three Subect Matter Experts to get their take. It will be important to discuss the implications of the Phase 3 data as well to evaluate PRTK's position in the infectious disease space.

Data Being Released In Q2:

Aeterna Expects Top-Line Phase 3 Data in April Evaluating Zoptrex in Endometrial Cancer [EC]

Aeterna (NASDAQ:AEZS) is the smallest company on this list, having just two approved products and a market cap of only $40MM. APIFINY® is the only non-PSA based blood test for prostate cancer, and Saizen is approved for growth hormone replacement therapy in children and adults.

The company has yet to break even, but has several key catalysts in 2017 for their two main candidates Zoptrex and Macrilen. AEZS has already completed out-licensing deals in numerous non-US territories, and Zoptrex could become the first FDA-approved therapy for advanced recurrent Endometrial Cancer [EC].

The company plans to submit an NDA in EC this year if Phase 3 data is positive, and the drug is also in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer and prostate cancer. Sitting far below their 52-week high of $5.59, there is plenty of opportunity for movement here and investors should be watching AEZS closely. The outcome of the Phase 3 ZoptEC trial will be an important one to watch.

Aurinia Phase 2b AURA-LV Data Evaluating Voclosporin in Lupus Nephritis [LN] to be Presented at the National Kidney Foundation [NKF] Meeting on April 20th

Aurinia (NASDAQ:AUPH) has appreciated about 30% since the beginning of March, when they first announced their Phase 2b 48-week data. This is a strong statement of the market's thoughts on the future of AUPH's main candidate, which has the potential to be the first approved treatment for LN.

This event is important because it introduces Voclosporin to the doctors who may be prescribing it upon approval, an essential component to a successful commercial launch. AUPH believes there is a readily available market of over $1b in active LN, and they will have many catalysts this year including the planned initiation of Phase 3 testing this quarter.

This is an important year for owners of AUPH, and familiarity with previous data is the key to properly positioning for future events. We previously spoke to two Lupus experts evaluating data from the AURION study and the Phase 2b AURA-LV trial to get firsthand information on the space.

Neurocrine Expects Phase 2 T-Force GREEN Data in Q2 Evaluating Ingrezza in Pediatric Patients With Tourette Syndrome [TS]

2017 is an exciting year for NBIX investors, with the upcoming PDUFA on April 11th for Ingrezza in Tardive Dyskinesia [TD] and several other catalysts for their main candidate. Data released in Q1 from the adult TS study failed to show a statistically significant P-value at eight weeks for the Yale Global Tic Severity Scale, although NBIX claims it was a successful trial. The stock declined almost 5% immediately following the release but has since returned to the same level, showing a mixed reaction from the market.

This has investors anxious to see the results in the pediatric population, where there is a far greater need for new treatments. If data is positive NBIX will meet with the FDA with hopes of starting a Phase 3 trial in 2017. Given the importance of this readout Slingshot Insights plans on conducting an Expert interview in the coming weeks to discuss expectations for the data. You can add your own questions for the expert.

Celgene Phase 3 RADIANCE Confirmatory Trial Data Evaluating Ozanimod in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis Expected By End of Q2

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) is hoping that Ozanimod can become the second approved S1P-specific modulator for relapsing multiple sclerosis, the first being Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Gilenya. In order to differentiate itself Ozanimod must be able to show that it is safer than Gilenya, which can cause a slowing heart rate. CELG needs positive Phase 3 confirmatory results in order to complete their plans for regulatory filings this year.

The company believes there is a $9B market for Ozanimod that should grow into the double-digits through 2020. If Phase 3 data shows no problems with cardiotoxicity or liver toxicity Ozanimod has serious potential to overtake Gilenya. If the safety data is convincing Ozanimod will also likely be preferred to the generic version of Gilenya hitting the market in 2019. Adam Feuerstein discussed Ozanimod the day the data was released and gave his thoughts on tolerability as being a potential issue for Gilenya.

AbbVie Phase 2b Data Evaluating JAK1 Selective Inhibitor ABT-494 in Crohn's Disease [CD] Expected by End of Q2

The drug is also being tested in rheumatoid arthritis [RA], psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and atopic dermatitis, representing numerous significant opportunities for Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV). Once daily dosing makes it an attractive treatment option, and it has potential best-in-class efficacy in RA patients who have failed anti-TNF therapy.

Although it won't be commercialized until 2021 in CD, ABBV expects it to launch in 2019 for RA. There are significant unmet needs in the CD market, and many are optimistic about the profile of ABT-494 in the indication.

SAGE Phase 3 STATUS Data Evaluating SAGE-547 in Super-Refractory Status Epilepticus [SRSE] Expected H1 2017

The data was originally supposed to be published in H2 2016, but clarifications to the enrollment procedures pushed back the release to H1 2017. Although they currently have no approved products, rumors of a possible takeover have sent shares of SAGE climbing almost 50% since the start of February. The market clearly has high hopes for the company's main product, and positive Phase 3 data should lead to regulatory filings in H2.

SRSE is a condition where patients have seizures so serious they must be put into a coma, and '547 could possibly be used to wean patients out of a coma. There are currently no approved therapies for SRSE, and '547 is also being developed for postpartum depression [PD].

Clovis Phase 3 ARIEL3 Maintenance Study Data Evaluating Rubraca [rucaparib] in High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer [HGSOC] Expected Mid-Year

Clovis (NASDAQ:CLVS) is at a critical time with their only product Rubraca, which was approved for patients with BRCA mutation who have been treated by two or more chemotherapies on December 19th, 2016. Their stock has traded up more than 60% since then, largely because Rubraca is the first and only PARP inhibitor [PARPi] approved for the indication.

The ARIEL3 trial is testing the drug in patients with mutant BRCA, but also HRD-positive including mBRCA, and all patients with HGSOC. Positive maintenance data could lead to a label in all platinum-sensitive second line HGSOC patients, thus a meaningfully larger population for Rubraca.

If they get the results they want CLVS plans to submit an sNDA within four months for the second line maintenance indication. CLVS has given guidance of mid-year 2017 for the release, meaning it will likely occur late in Q2 or possibly early in Q3. It will be important to evaluate the PARP space in general and how Rubraca stacks up against the competition.

These are just some of the key data events that are happening in the biotech sector in the second quarter of 2017. Slingshot Insights has an extensive, searchable database of all the key value driving events for the sector. Don't forget to check out last week's Seeking Alpha article on important regulatory events to track in healthcare in Q2.

