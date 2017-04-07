Indorama Ventures: World's Largest Soda Bottle Producer Slightly Off 52-Week High, But 40% Upside Awaits

Indorama Ventures (OTCPK:INDOY) (primary listing on the Stock Exchange of Thailand under the ticker symbol IVL) is the largest polyethylene terephthalate (PET or PETE) producer globally, as well as in the U.S. and Europe. The company is also the largest polyester fiber producer in Thailand and a world scale manufacturer of purified terephthalic acid (PTA), a key raw material for the production of polyester. In addition, it is a world-leading producer of isophthalic acid, a key chemical component in the manufacture of PET used in packaging. Besides its leadership in petrochemical production, Indorama Ventures is also globally recognized as a major producer of premium worsted wool yarns.

While most consumers might not have heard of Indorama Ventures, it is the brand behind the brand. It is a supplier to many consumer brands that the regular folks are very familiar with. These brands include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) for its PET resins, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Bridgestone (OTCPK:BRDCY) (OTC:BRDCF), and Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDY) for its Nylon 66 Fibers, P&G (NYSE:PG), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) for its PP fibers, ZARA, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF), and 3M (NYSE:MMM) for its polyester fibers. Suppliers have the natural tendency to brag about their affiliation to consumer brand names. However, for Indorama Ventures, it truly deserves the association given its tangible connections to the brands. To put the company's reach in perspective, Indorama Ventures produces the plastic resin for one out of every five PET bottles (typically the soda drink bottles) in the world, the fibers used in one in every two premium diapers, and the yarn for one-quarter of all air-bags manufactured. The estimations are claimed by the company based on its production output and the global supply data. To understand more about PET, you can go here and here.

(Source: Indorama Ventures)

Indorama Ventures is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, and established in 21 countries. Nevertheless, in 2016, it earned 45% of its EBITDA in North America (75% of its North American business is in the U.S.), with less than 30% in the entire Asia region. It is thus not surprising that Chief Executive Officer Aloke Lohia went on record remarking that Indorama Ventures would receive a bonanza if President Donald Trump's tax agenda comes to fruition. It is the second largest PET producer in the U.S. behind DAK Americas LLC (owned by Alpek (OTC:ALPKF) of Mexico).

2016 Results Overview

2016 was a good year for Indorama Ventures, with all business segments registering a year-on-year EBITDA growth in what the management deemed as a year of "benign business environment". The PET division did well, growing 19% on core EBITDA basis largely due to higher volume following recent acquisitions (in India, Spain, and Bangkok). The fibers business benefited from an acquisition as well due to the recognition of a full-year earnings (Performance Fibers was acquired in mid-2015) on top of a higher output from a fibers plant in Indonesia.

West Feedstock contributed the most to last year's growth, thanks to two new acquisitions of Aromatics Decatur in the U.S. as well as higher margin at the Spain assets benefiting from an enlarged scale integration and better profitability from high value-added chemicals, naphthalene dicarboxylate (NDC) and purified isophthalic acid (IPA) used in coatings sold by DSM (OTCQX:RDSMY) and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOF) (OTCQX:AKZOY). Indorama Ventures took over the title of the world's only commercial producer of naphthalene dicarboxylate, a chemical used in specialty polyesters and films for application such as smart phone screens, from BP (NYSE:BP) following its acquisition of BP Amoco Chemical's Decatur, Alabama, unit. This segment would have done even better if not for production troubles at the Clear Lake, Texas, EO/EG facility in the first half of 2016 and softer monoethylene glycol (MEG) margins. Nevertheless, MEG margins are expected to improve this year and with the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant expansion in Rotterdam, the West Feedstock business segment is expected to continue its prime contributing role in EBITDA growth for 2017.

Improvement in the Asia PTA business segment has been attributed to operational optimization initiatives over the past year.

(Source: Indorama Ventures 2016 Results)

With the word "acquisitions" mentioned several times in the above results discussion, it is comforting to note that the 2016 operational cash flows at a strong 25 billion baht supported the company's growth capex of 36 billion baht, resulting in the net debt to equity increasing only slightly to 1.06 at the end of 2016 from 0.96 at the end of 2015. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has a net debt to equity at 1.4. Half of the company's total outstanding debt at end of 2016 has the interest rate fixed, reducing the impact of the rising interest rates environment in the coming years. The management expects operational cash flows to remain strong which will lower the leverage over time and provide sufficient headroom for selective capex and investments to continually enhance the business portfolio of IVL and provide higher returns. Most importantly, the management has proven its acquisition acumen with "gains on bargain purchases" at THB3.6 billion in 2015 and almost doubling in 2016 to THB6.7 billion, as reported in the cash flow statement.

On a five-year basis, it is obvious that Indorama Ventures has achieved consistent growth in EBITDA and EPS, led by annual increases in production volume. However, that's not the full story. The CAGRs for EBITDA and EPS (56%) have clearly outpaced that of production (14%). This is a particularly remarkable achievement given the volatile crude oil price and erratic economic conditions we have seen in the recent few years. The success of this commendable EPS growth is a result of well planned or opportunistic geographical expansions in key markets (high demand, access to lower-cost feedstocks, and/or strategic assets made available for acquisitions), higher vertical integration (of supply chains and value chains) and the inclusion of high value-added products.

(Source: Indorama Ventures 2016 Results)

Strategic Outlook - Background

Indorama Ventures has progressed from just two broad categories in 2007 - PET & Packaging and Home & Apparel - to seven currently - Bio & Recycling, PET & Packaging, Industrial, Feedstock, Home & Apparel, Hygiene, and Automotive. From just 1998 employees in three countries 10 years ago, the company has expanded exponentially to hiring 14,600 employees in 21 countries. EBITDA has also grown 10-fold to US$775 million. The company benefited from a period of high margins in the early days and prudently reinvested the profits into selectively growing its geographical footprints, enhancing its supply chain and value chain integration, as well as diversifying its earnings stream. The high margins in the years before 2012 attracted large additions and expansions into both polyester and PTA capacities. This resulted in supply growth exceeding demand growth in the 2012-2016 period, leading to lower-than-optimal operating rates and therefore squeezed margins. In the next five years, after the cycle of less-than-desired profitability, the operating environment is expected to reverse, with supply growth lagging behind demand growth, bringing about a recovery in operating rate and consequently the value chain margins. For PTA, the anticipated increase in operating rate is a significant 6%. Having played a key role in the industry consolidation with its various acquisitions, in addition to its green and brownfield investments, Indorama Ventures is well poised to capture the benefits of an improved supply situation in the coming years.

(Source: Indorama Ventures)

Strategic Outlook - Benefits of Expanding Geographic Reach

Indorama Ventures has strategically increased its presence in the major regions. Through "localization", building new plants or acquiring local assets in markets previously not covered by the existing plants, the company benefits from lower freight expenses and greater intimacy serving the domestic customers. This strategy has proved particularly prescient and advantageous in Europe as the currency depreciation meant imports into the bloc have turned expensive relative to domestic supplies. As the region remains a net importer of around 600,000 tons of PET, the domestically produced plastic resins need only to be priced just below the import parity (net cost of imported materials). Therefore, margins have vastly improved in line with the soft regional currencies.

An indirect advantage of supplying via a local plant is that it would be unscathed from any potential imposition of anti-dumping duties (ADD) on imported materials. Such duties are common and damaging to exporters. Both the EU (for polyester yarn) and the U.S. (for polyester staple fiber) have existing and pending ADDs on several exporting nations such as China, South Korea, and Taiwan. From the end-user perspective, the company's entry into Africa enables the tapping of a previously under-penetrated yet fast growing market.

Looking at the EBITDA by region, in 2016, North America contributed 45% of the total. The remaining 24% and 30% were earned in EMEA and Asia respectively. The good distribution demonstrates the benefit of geographic diversification as the company is not too beholden to uncontrollable circumstantial changes that are disadvantageous.

Strategic Outlook - Benefits of Upstream Integration

Indorama Ventures is the only producer of IPA in Europe following the acquisition of assets from CEPSA Spain in November 2015. It is the second largest producer of IPA globally. The key advantage for the company being the dominant supplier of IPA is having the long-term feedstock security. Half of the world's IPA production goes into making PET while the remaining half goes to high value-added applications in the paints and coatings industries, polyester resins, etc. Both end-uses of IPA are the core businesses of Indorama Ventures. As such, ensuring feedstock security is of utmost importance to the company's sustainability and it has done that by owning the upstream assets outright. In line with the expansion in PET output, and to deepen the feedstock security, the company has announced a doubling of IPA production by 2018.

Upstream integration also enables the company to improve operational excellence across the chain and ride on the shale gas revolution. I have elaborated on the "ethane advantage" enjoyed by North American petrochemical producers which are benefiting from the large supply of ethane gas extracted alongside the shale gas and tight oil boom in an article on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM). In short, the cost of ethylene production in North America, using ethane as feed, is the second lowest in the world even at $31 per barrel of Brent crude oil (see chart from Wood Mackenzie below). Of course, the "ethane advantage" over Asian and European naphtha has greatly diminished from the period when the oil prices were above $90/bbl. Nevertheless, the oil price is already above $50/bbl at least for Brent on average thus far in 2017. Forecasts from various banks (see chart from Reuters below) show the Brent price to be above $50/bbl even at the low end of the range for the next two years, and a target as high as $68/bbl for 2019. There is a high correlation between the naphtha price and the crude oil price. Thus, higher naphtha cost is expected in line with higher oil prices. On the other hand, North American ethane price is not expected to fluctuate much as ethane would be "rejected" or burnt off once the economics don't make sense. Hence, the "ethane advantage" would remain valid and something for North American producers to enjoy in the form of superior margins in the next few years.

With Indorama Ventures' upcoming startup of an acquired dual-feed gas-based ethylene cracker in Louisiana, the company is well poised to leverage on the favorable shale gas economics in providing lower cost feedstocks to its significant downstream value-added operations in the U.S. When the cracker starts up in end-2017, Indorama Ventures would be the first Thai (in fact also the first South-East Asian) company to utilize the U.S. shale gas. It would leapfrog Thai petrochemical giant PTT Global Chemical (OTCMKTS:PGCPF) which has deferred to the end of the year the finalization of its investment decision to build a world-scale cracker complex on a site on the west bank of the Ohio River in Belmont County.

(Source: Wood Mackenzie at North American Rail Shippers Association 2016 Conference)

(Source: Reuters, compiled by IRPC)

Strategic Outlook - Positioning to Ride on Mega Trends

Indorama Ventures identified several key mega-trends that are shaping its businesses. The company is moving from using globalization to reduce costs through offshoring and scaling up at the cost of flexibility, to responding to the new trends driven by fast evolving technology and fickle millennials' preferences by encouraging more flexible and regional value chains. This is a point mentioned earlier regarding its "localization". Global supply chains are being reconfigured to maximize proximity sourcing enabling shorter time to market and customer intimacy. A case in point, one of Indorama Ventures' customer, adidas, has recently highlighted its new Speed factory in Germany utilizing a new production system that can make shoes more efficiently than in China. Raw materials would be better sourced within Europe rather than shipped from the other side of the world. In textiles where the production centers in Asia have turned expensive or plagued with inappropriate labor practices, transformation and operational excellence in non-traditional locations have shifted the economics. Zara's (OTCPK:IDEXY) garment factory in Spain has shortened the supply chain from months to days, increasing its responsiveness to the fast-changing fashion. Indorama Ventures' acquired polyester plants in Spain would clearly benefit from the move.

(Source: Indorama Ventures)

Demographic changes in the form of population growth in the emerging markets (emerging middle-class) and an aging society in the developed world are underpinning the demand for clean water and clean air as well as disposable hygiene products such as adult diapers. Filtration of both water and air has become an urgent imperative as air pollution in developing countries and the availability of drinking water surfaced as critical issues. Technical textiles, whereby Indorama Ventures' products are the precursors, will be increasingly sought after with the higher demand for more efficient filtration systems. In addition, demand for "smart" textiles is on the rise. Examples include automatic measurement of filtration efficiency, automatic detection of leakages in geotextiles or hoses and automatic detection of ruptures for textile constructions or composites. These trends create a strong demand for technical textiles and will lead to a 4.7% average annual growth between 2015 and 2020, according to CIRFS World Markets for Technical Textiles to 2022.

An enlarging middle-class population in developing countries is spurring greater demand for baby diapers and "feminine care" products. In Asia, there are only 250 units of baby diapers used per year per person compared to 2,000 units in North America. For "feminine care" products, the usage in Asia is just one-third that in West Europe. This phenomenon represents huge potential for the company resins into the respective end-products.

(Source: Indorama Ventures)

Two of the mega-trends that will have a deep impact on the automotive sector are the focus on safety and light-weighting. The number of airbags per car has increased from zero in the distant past to up to 12 presently. The second mega-trend is light-weighting to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint, leading to higher usage of synthetic fibers.

Within the technical textile market, the automotive sector is the largest with almost 25% of the total market. There are two growth engines:

1. Automotive production, which is forecast to increase from 91.4 million light vehicles in 2016 to more than 100 million in 2020 with an annual growth rate of 2.9%, and

2. increase in the usage of textiles per car from about 30 kg/car presently to 35 kg/car in 2020. This translates into an incremental consumption of technical textiles of 400 kilotons.

In addition, textile demand into tire, which is separate from the usage statistics above, is also increasing with more cars being built. Furthermore, the higher number of vehicles on the road would eventually result in higher demand for replacement tires, which is about 70% of the total tire demand. The management estimated that the number of tires being produced will increase by more than 300 million units, translating into more than 150 kilotons of textiles being used in those tires. At the same time, tire manufacturers are seeking higher specifications in line with modern requirements. Indorama Ventures has invested in R&D to develop products that fulfill such requirements. Examples include a tire cap ply and a reduced carcass ply that will maintain tire handling.

The rising aspiration for electrical cars has also caught the attention of the management. Innovative productions from Indorama Ventures assist to reduce car weight as well as reduce rolling resistance for tires to increase the traveling distance, maximizing the mileage of the battery in electric vehicles. Finally, back to the broad geographic footprint of Indorama Ventures, it can support the localization requirement of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the Tier 1 suppliers to the OEMs.

Valuation

Indorama Ventures traded at THB35.50 at the time of writing (April 4, 2017). This gives it a market capitalization of THB171 billion (USD 4.98 billion based on THB:USD at 34.32). The data is derived from Google Finance (see snapshot below). The price is 4% below the 52-week high established on February 17, 2017. Nevertheless, it is still relatively inexpensive, with the P/E at only 11, with the dividend yield at 1.86%. Its Thai peers, PTT Global Chemical and IRPC, have similar P/E at 12.5 and 11, respectively. This is despite the 1Y outperformance in the share price of Indorama Ventures (up 56% versus 13% for the local index and 18% for peer PTT Global Chemical - see chart below). The gains in 2016 are largely due to the tailwinds from the sharp recovery in crude oil price after bottoming in Q1 last year as well as several savvy acquisitions such as the PX, PTA, and NDC assets of BP Amoco Chemical Company at Decatur, Alabama, which fit into the upstream integration strategy to the company's adjacent AlphaPet PET plant, and the IPA, PTA, and PET assets of CEPSA Química S.A. Thus, the potential improvement in margins benefiting from the startup of the U.S. cracker leveraging on the cheap ethane gas as well as other bright spots mentioned earlier has likely not been priced in yet, at least not fully.

(Source: Google Finance)

(Source: Google Finance)

Indorama Ventures has higher Price/NAV at 2.3 versus PTT Global Chemical (1.3) and IRPC (1.3) as well as lower dividend yield (1.86% versus 3.96% and 4.42% respectively). However, Indorama Ventures has superior ROE (20.4% versus 10.4% and 12.0% respectively) while Price to Earnings Growth is a mere 0.055 versus 2.95 and 0.41 for the two respective peers.

Technical Analysis

At the price of THB35.50, the share was trading below the Simple Moving Average 60 (SMA 60) with Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 58 and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) at 101 on a one-year basis. When the share price hit the 52-week high on February 17, 2017, the RSI and CCI were at 74 and 144, respectively. Thus, the share price has certainly come off overbought levels. Those who wish to understand more about RSI and CCI can refer to here and here. On a five-year basis, the share was trading above the SMA 60, but CCI registered a low 19 with RSI at 52.

(Source: Google Finance)

(Source: Google Finance)

Price Target

In the past five years (2012-2016), the EPS has grown at a CAGR of 56% while the EBITDA has grown at a considerably lower CAGR of 18%. The management of Indorama Ventures has guided for the EBITDA to reach $1.19 billion in 2018 and $1.44 billion in 2020 (see chart below). Thus, the EBITDA is projected to increase 54% in 2018 ($1.19b) from 2016 ($0.775b) or a CAGR of 24%, higher than the 18% in the past five years.

Indorama Ventures has consistently grown EPS faster than the increase in EBITDA. That is because the Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (ITDA) components have been large compared to the overall earnings. In 2016, the ITDA was 106% of the profit for the year (THB17b vs. THB16b). A year ago, that proportion was double at 216%. Looking further backwards, in 2013, that same ratio was a whopping 801%. A narrowing ITDA proportion would result in the EPS rising faster than the EBITDA. Given time, the core profit would continue to enlarge relative to the overall earnings as the investments bear fruits. Nevertheless, to be conservative, I forecast the EPS to increase by the same CAGR as the past five years at 56% (note that the CAGR for EBITDA in the next two years is projected to be higher than the past five years at 24%). Given some risk factors to be elaborated in the subsequent section, I applied further discount to the EPS growth estimation, lowering the CAGR for EPS in the next two years to 41%, or an absolute 100% increase from 2016 (THB3.15) to 2018 (THB6.3). In other words, a forecast of a doubling in EPS from 2016 (THB3.15) to 2018 (THB6.3) gives an CAGR of 41%, lower than the CAGR of 56% achieved in the past five years. This is despite a faster growth in EBITDA, which has lagged behind EPS growth in the past five years, demonstrating the conservativeness in my projection.

Finally, again conservatively assuming an unchanged P/E despite brighter prospects, that would result in a corresponding doubling in share price to THB71 in two years' time (2019 Q2).

For a one-year target, I assume 40% of the appreciation, giving a share price of THB53.25. It might not be a gradual price uptrend as it could take time for the investing community to recognize the operational improvement and strengthening competitiveness of Indorama Ventures. Thus, much of the share price appreciation could happen only in the latter part of 2018 or early 2019 when the full-year impact of strategic moves and startup of new assets get reflected in the financial statements.

Investors could also benefit from a higher dividend payout once the company's aggressive acquisition streak and capital investments reach maturity stage. Improving debt profile from rising operating cash flow to pay off loans would strengthen the ability of Indorama Ventures to increase its dividends. Dividend payout increased 26% (2016: THB2.6 billion; 2015: THB2.1 billion) in 2016 from a year ago.

(Source: Indorama Ventures)

Industry and Company Risks

A large premise of Indorama Ventures benefiting from better margins following the startup of the ethylene cracker in Louisiana is that the ethane cost remains substantially lower than the cost of other feedstocks used by competitors. There is a possibility that the crude oil price corrects again to the low $30s/bbl if producers decided to all ramp up their oil output. When that happens, the naphtha cost could fall to below $400 per metric ton, significantly narrowing the "ethane advantage" enjoyed by the North American producers. This scenario is unlikely, given the consensus forecast for oil in the next couple of years that is well above $50/bbl.

The company largely relies on non-renewable fossil resources both as a feedstock and fuel for its production of plastic resins and operations. Environmental groups could find trouble with the company for its practices and result in consumer backlash against the company's products. In recognition of such possibility, Indorama Ventures has already performed numerous sustainability initiatives. The management strove to quantify and publicize the company's effort through getting itself ranked in relevant sustainability indices and awarding bodies. For instance, it was ranked a bronze class in RobecoSAM's Sustainability Yearbook 2017 and is a constituent of the FTSE4Good ASEAN5 Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. From being just in the 20 percentile among the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) in 2014, it leapfrogged to the 84 percentile last year.

After the previous cycle of oversupply following attractive margins in the preceding five-year period, the next five-year would see the return of comfortable margins as underinvestment leads to demand growth exceeding supply growth. However, yet-to-be-announced new plants, if any, could still materialize in the next five years that could threaten the supply-demand balance. Nevertheless, the probability is not high as industry participants are focusing on continued consolidation and moving into high value-added products through innovation and plant upgrades. Margins in the industry have fallen below reinvestment levels in the past years which would considerably deter non-determined and non-strategic players from entering.

The company's plants could suffer from unforeseen shutdowns or lower operating rate at times due to mechanical issues or accidents. That would result in lower output and consequently lower revenue and earnings. The losses could be mitigated somewhat if the lowered output tightens the supply substantially to cause a price hike where the company's remaining volume could benefit.

Forex Risks

As the trading of Indorama Ventures on its primary listing in the Stock Exchange of Thailand has higher liquidity, interested investors are recommended to go for the shares in Thai baht. The baht is now at a level off the peak weakness experienced during the 2008 Financial Crisis as well as in 2015 where the currency suffered from a confluence of factors. In 2015, there were fears that Thai exports will be softer in the third quarter impacted by the lackluster global demand. At the same time, rising expectations of an interest rate hike in the U.S. led to further clamoring of the dollar while the interest rate in Thailand was heading the other way - down. The macro-environment in Thailand then was gloomy as the military coup d'état that occurred on May 22, 2014, was still rather fresh and negatively affecting both consumer and investor sentiment.

The situation has since improved significantly. The Thai baht has strengthened in line with the country's economic fundamentals. There have also been inflows from foreign funds after the realization that the Federal Reserve rate hikes would be at a much slower pace than anticipated in late 2015. It is unlikely that conditions would worsen to warrant a plunge in the baht. In the event that it does happen, the downside is limited to less than 6%, as even at the most bearish in 2008 and 2015, the baht did not breach 36.50 to the dollar.

On the other hand, the baht could recover to 29 to the dollar experienced in 2013, a 16% upside. At that time, investors were attracted to Thailand's political stability and government policies expected to boost consumption such as a minimum wage increase as well as corporate and personal income tax cuts. A bill enabling the government to borrow 2 trillion baht for long-term infrastructure projects was approved by the Thai cabinet in March that year. The positivity in Thailand had emerging market investor Mark Mobius investing more than 25% of his $18 billion Templeton Asian Growth Fund, the biggest in the region, in the country. Fast forward to the present, confidence in the Thai economy could be further boosted post-election which is slated for late 2018 after Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn ratified a military-backed constitution on April 6, 2017. Strategists are of the view that political risk seems minimal now. The new constitution provides for a controlling stake for the military in any future governments, similar to the arrangement in Myanmar. As such, major policy shifts are not expected even with the incoming civilian government in place. The improved political stability would further boost investor confidence and the consequent inflows would strengthen the baht. Thus, for those who paid for the shares in baht, there is potential for forex gains on top of the dividends and capital appreciation.

US Dollar to Thai Baht Exchange Rate data by YCharts

Conclusion

Indorama Ventures is a world leading petrochemical producer and a major producer of premium worsted wool yarns. In the early years, it has prudently reinvested the profits in strategic and opportunistic acquisitions, expansions/debottlenecking, and R&D. Being in the driver seat during a period of industry consolidation places the company in good stead once demand growth exceeds supply growth in the coming years. The management has proven its acquisition acumen with "gains on bargain purchases" at THB3.6 billion in 2015 and almost doubling in 2016 to THB6.7 billion. Key products such as polyester fibers, PET, polypropylene fibers, and Nylon 66 fibers are poised to ride on mega trends in greater hygiene and environmental awareness as well as automotive light-weighting and higher fuel efficiency through tire innovations.

Increasing localization of assets would enable greater customer intimacy, improved access to market, shorter time to market, lower logistic costs, avoid anti-dumping duties, and enjoyment of lower feedstock cost (U.S.). Continuing upstream and downstream integration investments would also improve the cost position of Indorama Ventures and enables the company to capture the upstream margins in the value chain. Assuming constant P/E even with substantially brighter prospects, based on the EBITDA guided by the company, I calculated the estimated EPS for FY2017 and derived an upside of 40% to the current share price by the end of one year. This means a share price of THB53.25. I have detailed why this target is derived from a conservative projection of the EPS in the Price Target section of this article. The exact timing when the share price appreciation would occur is hard to determine given the investment community could wait for the full-year impact of strategic moves and the startup of new assets to be officially reported which would be in the latter part of 2018 or early 2019. Interested investors could start to accumulate now while the company's bright prospects remain non-obvious to the masses.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. My articles revolve around a subject or angle that I feel might have been overlooked. If you would like more of such articles, please click on the "Follow" button below the title near the top of this page and check the "Get email alerts". If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in SET:IVL (shares of Indorama Ventures listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand) over the next 72 hours.