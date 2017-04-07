Dividend Reinvestment: When Chocolate Is Less Than Vanilla

When you're experiencing paper losses, ask yourself if they're temporary. If so, they may be buying opportunities.

In David Van Knapp's, recent article, he shows how dividends can play an important role in total returns, which can have different implications.

David distinguishes between these two kinds of total returns:

Total return vanilla is the same as Investopedia's definition: Price change + dividends, without the dividends reinvested. Total return chocolate includes the reinvestment of dividends.

Later on in the article, David states:

Since dividends are always positive, we can state a fundamental rule about investing: Chocolate > Vanilla. That is, the total return you will get from an investment will always be more if you reinvest the dividends or interest than if you do not. The reason is plain. The reinvested dividends buy more shares. The value of those shares is added to your investment, but that's not the most important thing. What's more important is that those extra shares can increase in value and they also begin sending out their own dividends…which you can then reinvest. You are making money on money already made.

The above scenario happens in a perfect world and I agree works well for most dividend investments assuming the dividend investor does some sort of checks company quality and dividend safety.

Moreover, investors can also choose to reinvest dividends elsewhere and not in the source company.

When Chocolate < Vanilla

In the real world, companies can cut their dividends, which usually comes with a big price cut before or after the event. In this case, your total returns probably won't be higher but lower.

David shares a useful tool that shows the impact of total returns with and without dividend reinvestment.

Here's an example of when chocolate < vanilla with Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), which cut its dividend in 2016. From an investment three years ago, one would have a total return of -20.6% with no dividend reinvestment but a total return of -23.7% with dividend reinvestment.

Source: Dividend Channel

Even if there's no dividend cut, reinvested dividends can still lead to lower total returns if share prices fall hard enough.

Reinvested dividends in quality companies can do wonders

David also listed a table of popular companies with their vanilla & chocolate total returns. The companies include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and others.

The table clearly shows the importance of dividends to total returns. In the last 10 years, some of these companies did not beat Berkshire based on a price-only return.

However, when dividends were accounted for, the three mentioned companies beat Berkshire and particularly so when dividends were reinvested.

Here's a copy of David's table:

A slow-growth company can beat the market?

It's not everyone's goal to beat the market, but it's a nice feeling when you do.

As David stated, Johnson & Johnson is a slow-growth company. So, I found it intriguing when he revealed that the healthcare conglomerate delivered an average annual total return of 16.5% in the last five years, beating SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by nearly 3.5% when dividends were collected and by nearly 3.9% when dividends were reinvested.

Source: Dividend Channel

Investors should understand that there were factors, which helped contribute to Johnson & Johnson's outperformance: undervaluation at the time of purchase, earnings growth, and multiple expansion.

In April 2012, the company was undervalued, trading at a multiple of about 13. Since then, its shares have climbed with the multiple expanding to 18.3. From 2012 to 2016, Johnson & Johnson also compounded its earnings per share by almost 7.2% per year.

J&J shares were undervalued in 2012. The business consistently grew its profits and dividends, leading to higher share prices.

Investor takeaway

Dividend reinvestment can improve or worsen your total returns.

It can boost your returns when the company share price continues to appreciate. Sustainable higher share prices are supported by higher earnings or cash flow growth as was seen with Johnson & Johnson.

On the other hand, shares can also fall hard. If dividends were reinvested, they'll increase your paper losses. In this scenario, investors should ask themselves if the paper losses are temporary or not. If they are, reinvesting dividends into the (temporarily) losing stock can ultimately lead to a chocolate > vanilla scenario.

