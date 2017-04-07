ConocoPhillips' Bull Case Grows Stronger

With ConocoPhillips' annual meeting coming up in May, COP shares should be set to jump higher on bullish guidance.

As a ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shareholder the recent jump in its stock price was a nice reminder that the market is capable of showing the firm some love if it earns it. Mindful that other articles have already been written about this topic, here is hopefully a different take on why ConocoPhillips' recent asset sale is such a huge event.

Deal details

On March 29, the super-independent announced it was divesting its 50% stake in the FCCL oil sands venture along with conventional natural gas assets in Canada for gross proceeds of $13.3 billion. In return, ConocoPhillips is receiving $10.6 billion in cash and 208 million shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE), the firm buying Conoco's assets.

This deal is expected to close by Q2 2017. Over the next five years for every $1 Canadian Dollar Western Canadian Select, the pricing benchmark for Alberta's heavy oil production, is above $52 CAD a barrel ConocoPhillips gets a quarterly payment of $6 million CAD. Currently, that starts happening if WTI is at $52/barrel USD.

Most of this deal is about Cenovus acquiring the half of its operated FCCL venture it doesn't already own. Net to Conoco, the FCCL venture produced 150,000 BOE/d (basically all bitumen, heavy oil) last year. 115,000 BOE/d was produced on average from Conoco's Deep Basin assets, which was primarily natural gas with some liquids output.

At the end of 2016, Conoco had 1.3 billion BOE in reserves on its books from these assets with a combined net book value of $10.9 billion. Due to Conoco's Canadian tax position, management doesn't expect its tax payments to take a material chunk of its proceeds. However, there will be a $150 million pension settlement expense as ~700 of Conoco's employees transfer to Cenovus.

Management estimated those operations would pump out 280,000 BOE/d net this year. That is up from 265,000 BOE/d net in 2016 (179,000 bpd of liquids and 520 MMcf/d of natural gas) as two expansions were completed at the FCCL venture over the past few quarters. Cenovus puts that figure a little higher.

Strategy update from ConocoPhillips

Conoco plans to use its $10.6 billion cash infusion to cut its gross debt load down from $27.275 billion at the end of 2016 to around $20 billion by the end of this year. After its debt load moved higher in during the first half of last year, management decided to start paring that down starting in 2H 2016. Originally, Conoco's debt load wasn't going to hit $20 billion gross until 2019. Now Conoco is aiming for $15 billion in gross debt by then.

Two years ahead of schedule and on the back of a concrete battle plan, Conoco's management team delivered on their promise. Many questioned what ConocoPhillips would divest to raise $5 billion - $8 billion, its initial target, and whether that would be enough to fund both multi-billion dollar share buybacks and debt reduction efforts.

Management expects that the reduced interest payments and the removal of $400 million in operating expenses will keep Conoco's operating cash flow in a $50 Brent world flat at $6.5 billion this year. Conoco's annual interest expense is expected to move from $1.25 billion in 2016 to $950 million this year and $850 million by 2019 for a total annual savings of $400 million in three years. Let's look a bit deeper into that forecast.

Notice how in Conoco's press release it was explicitly stated that it would be flat in a $50 Brent world. This is because a combination of high operating expenses per BOE at oil sands operations (FCCL venture uses steam assisted gravity drainage design) and a hefty Brent-WCS differential of ~$15/barrel makes all but the most economical oil sands assets require a $45-50 Brent world to start generating operating cash flow.

On top of that, those cash flow streams aren't viable enough to distribute cash back to the JV owners until Brent is over $50. So if Brent were to go up $10/barrel then it would have an impact on cash flow, but as long as the market remains range bound that is very unlikely to happen. Management noted that Conoco's cash flow sensitivity for every one dollar movement in Brent (at ~$50 Brent) is now $210 million per year down from $250 million before the sale.

Thus ConocoPhillips wasn't expecting to get any cash from the FCCL venture this year, especially if the JV moved forward with additional expansion projects. All of a sudden pocketing $13.3 billion seems like a pretty great deal.

Why Cenovus would want to move forward with a deal like this is because in a $60 Brent world, oil sands assets become cash flow cows. Oil sands developments that utilize SAGD designs, which entails pumping steam into the ground to unlock bitumen resources, sport long life (30+ years), low decline production bases. That means when crude prices recover, oil sands operators like Cenovus don't have to start investing a ton of capital to maintain production levels.

On the natural gas front, these are conventional assets that don't yield lucrative wells in a weak domestic gas pricing environment. While existing production is generating operating cash flow and it offers plenty of upside if prices move up a tad, Conoco already has plenty of natural gas resources to develop. Acreage that yields more economical opportunities.

Reasoning behind large share buyback scheme

ConocoPhillips also used this deal as justification for doubling the size of its share repurchase program up to $6 billion. Arguably even more importantly, for the first time management provided concrete guidance on when the buybacks would take place.

Previously, it was going to be completed at a slow pace. Now Conoco is committing to $3 billion in buybacks this year, after spending $126 million in Q4 2016.

I would speculate that a modest amount of buybacks could have happened during Q1 as Conoco entered 2017 with $1.7 billion more current assets than current liabilities (which included short term debt that will soon be paid off). That's enough of a cushion to have made some big purchases, but probably not more than a few hundred million dollars worth considering management's conservative spending habits.

Over 2018 and 2019, ConocoPhillips plans to purchase another $3 billion worth of shares. For a company with a market cap just over $60 billion, that buyback program is equal to almost one-tenth of its outstanding shares.

Let's pivot back to Conoco's plan to cut its debt load by a little over $7 billion this year. That would use up a lot of its expected cash proceeds, but the sharp reduction in its interest expenses and the stellar maturity schedule it would then have makes it worthwhile.

Source: ConocoPhillips

Now add in $3 billion in cash being used to buy its shares back and Conoco's $10.6 billion cash infusion disappear. Is this the best use of cash in a volatile world? On the plus side, it will reduce its total dividend payouts and would enhance EPS in a stronger price environment.

This is just a thought, but it is possible Conoco is utilizing cash to buy shares back now because it expects more to roll in relatively soon. While this divestment wasn't expected, there are several the firm is already progressing with. Management noted that bids for Conoco's San Juan Basin division should come in soon and the firm is actively marketing its LNG export facility up in Alaska.

Another material asset sale and the associated cash infusion would provide better justification for the expanded buyback scheme. Using $6 billion in cash to marginally push down dividend payouts seems a little excessive, why not direct a bit of that towards additional debt reduction until the market stabilizes a bit more.

During its conference call, management noted that Conoco was continuing with its previous divestment program. On top of that, the firm's $5 billion 2017 capex budget (flat y-o-y) isn't being increased indicating additional cash proceeds could help better justify aggressive share count reductions.

Final thoughts

Overall, a great move by ConocoPhillips and one that reinforced my bullish sentiment as a shareholder. During its upcoming annual meeting on May 16, ConocoPhillips' management team should go into much greater detail on what the plan is going forward. An event that in light of recent bullish maneuvers, particularly the debt reduction aspect of its M&A activity, could act as a bullish catalyst for COP.

If you see the OPEC supply cut deal getting extended, which appears likely now that other members and non-OPEC members are posting better compliance rates (keep in mind Saudi Arabia shrank its excess reduction, but others are doing better, and Russia, Iraq are finally showing progress), then consider betting on ConocoPhillips with a time horizon of at least two months before those catalysts pan out.

