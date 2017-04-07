PAREXEL: Robust Growth + Low Valuation = Strong Buy

Given the staggering amount of time and money spent on drug development, drug makers are increasingly outsourcing their R&D to CROs like PAREXEL.

Business Overview

Developing a new drug - from inception to approval - can take 10-15 years, sometimes as long as 20 years, and cost in excess of $2.5 billion. To speed up development and cut costs, drug makers are increasingly outsourcing their R&D to contract research organizations (CROs). One of the world's largest CROs and the topic of this report is PAREXEL (NASDAQ:PRXL).

PAREXEL's business model is quite simple. It helps drug makers maximize the return on their significant investment in R&D by reducing the time, risk, and cost of developing and launching new drugs. This business is divided into three segments:

Clinical Research Services, or CRS, is the largest segment at 76% of revenue. It focuses on all phases of clinical research from first-in-human/Phase I trials all the way through post-approval/Phase IV studies. Barriers to entry here are high, particularly in the later-stage Phase III and IV arena. For instance, Phase III trials usually require thousands of patients and frequently take place across many geographic locations. This sheer scale limits competition to a small oligopoly of CROs.

PAREXEL Informatics, or PI, is the second largest segment, accounting for 13% of revenue. This segment provides numerous IT solutions, such as automated patient randomization and clinical logistics management, designed to improve the efficiency of clients' drug development process. Unlike the CRS segment, PI doesn't benefit from barriers to entry; however, some switching costs do exist once a client incorporates PI technology into its operations. It's also worth noting that this segment is less sensitive to fluctuations in R&D spending compared to CRS.

The third and smallest segment is PAREXEL Consulting Services, or PCS, at 11% of revenue. PCS hires consultants - who formerly worked at the FDA or for major drug companies - to provide PAREXEL clients with technical expertise and advice in such areas as strategy, drug development, regulatory affairs, strategic compliance, and targeted communication services in support of drug launch. Though this segment doesn't possess competitive advantages like CRS and PI, it does complement PAREXEL's core research business nicely.

R&D Spend and Outsourced Share are Key Growth Drivers

With a revenue CAGR roughly twice the industry average of 5-7%, PAREXEL is among the fastest growing CROs in the world. As is the case with almost all large CROs in this rapidly consolidating industry, this growth is part organic (driven by R&D outsourcing) and part inorganic (PAREXEL typically makes one to two acquisitions per year). That said, future growth should remain robust: management targets a 10-12% CAGR, including 3-4% from M&A. This implies 7-8% organic growth, which appears conservative given favorable outsourcing trends, particularly in complex Phase I to IV clinical trials.

Last year, for instance, total biopharma R&D spend was an estimated $145.1 billion. Of this, $106.8 billion was geared towards drug development. When excluding research and internal costs that don't get outsourced, the portion directly addressable by CROs was $74.5 billion. In contrast, the size of the CRO industry was estimated at $33.9 billion in 2016, which means that less than half of all the drug research operations that could be outsourced to a CRO are, in fact, being outsourced. As shown in the table below (click to enlarge), this is expected to grow 5.6% annually, reaching $41.2 billion by 2020.

Sources: A North Investments and Jefferies

Of the main industry segments, Phase IV/post-approval outsourcing is expected to grow fastest at nearly 7% per annum. Sub-segments like complex clinical trials (not shown above) will grow at well over 10% annually, which will greatly benefit PAREXEL given its significant revenue concentration in this area.

In fact, during the last 12 months, over half of its new trials came from tumors/cancer, autoimmune disorders, and rare diseases, compared with just a third in 2013. This shift in business mix is good news, as these studies require more complicated and longer duration testing protocols than other disease indications. And since only a handful of CROs have complex trial design expertise, demand for PAREXEL's services should remain robust for the foreseeable future. As a result of these factors, I expect PAREXEL's growth to outpace overall industry growth by 200-400 basis points going forward, which puts total organic growth in line with management's projection.

High EBIT Margins with Additional Expansion Potential

Turning to profitability, PAREXEL's reported/GAAP EBIT margin has nearly doubled over the last five years to 11.8%. The drivers seem to have come from labor shifts to low-cost countries, thinning of management layers, and elimination of duplicative systems.

Going forward, on the back of a new restructuring initiative (expected to result in annual savings of up to $40 million), management projects continued margin expansion of 100-120 basis points per year with a long-term target range of 14-16%. This would put PAREXEL's EBIT margin above the industry median (~12%), and roughly in line with that of other high-margin CROs like Charles River (NYSE:CRL) (14.1%) and INC Research (NASDAQ:INCR) (16.6%).

Shares Offer Significant Upside

PAREXEL is currently trading at just over 14x enterprise value to EBIT (or EV/EBIT). To put this in perspective, the median CRO peer trades at nearly 28x EV/EBIT. Such a wide valuation discrepancy is simply unjustified given PAREXEL's robust growth prospects, ramping margins, and competitive advantages, particularly in the late-stage and complex clinical trial design arena. That being said, PAREXEL isn't a risk-free investment. Like all CROs, the company is sensitive to changes in R&D spending rates. In addition, its relatively high customer concentration could lead to revenue and EBIT volatility.

Nevertheless, taking both the positives and negatives into consideration, I believe PAREXEL can easily support a 20x EV/EBIT multiple (a still large discount to peers). This translates to a fair value of about $86.70/share, which represents over 40% upside from recent price levels.

Notes: 1) EV = market cap - cash and short-term investments + total debt (including capital leases) + preferred stock + minority interest. 2) EBITs shown exclude non-recurring items. "Non-recurring" is key. Costs that appear on the income statement year after year don't get excluded. For instance, most CROs, PAREXEL included, drive a portion of their annual growth via acquisitions, meaning their acquisition-related costs are "recurring" and hence aren't added back to EBIT.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

Key Investment Risks

All investments come with some level of risk, and PAREXEL is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before investing in this stock:

CROs are sensitive to changes in global R&D spending rates and the outsourcing decisions of drug makers. This can cause big swings in earnings based on stages of the demand cycle, as we saw in the late 2000s and early 2010s. CROs made massive investments in 2007 and 2008 to open new research facilities, but by the time they came online, demand was falling, resulting in a huge oversupply of facilities.

As already alluded to, PAREXEL's revenue concentration is somewhat problematic. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), its largest client, accounts for 13% of revenue, and its five largest clients account for 40% of revenue. Though these relationships are increasingly sticky as PAREXEL becomes more embedded in the clients' processes, which should help mitigate risk, it would be a serious growth setback for the company if one of its major contracts were lost.

I estimate that 30-35% (or 3-4% per annum) of PAREXEL's future revenue growth will come via acquisitions. While the company has a solid track record of successfully integrating past acquisitions, future ones might not go smoothly; any missteps could significantly hurt its financial condition and stock price.

Conclusion

PAREXEL is uniquely positioned to deliver low-teens EBIT and revenue growth on the back of favorable R&D outsourcing trends and acquisitions. Patient investors who buy below $62/share are likely to reap substantial long-term gains. Valuation points to upside of 40+% over the next 12-24 months.

