Freeport-McMoRan: Back On Top

However, the current situation and management plans show that Freeport will be back on top rather sooner than later .

The economic slow down of 2014 did a lot of damage to the company's financial situation .

Yesterday, I wrote an article about Freeport's (NYSE:FCX) macro outlook. I covered why the company will benefit from the current situation and future outlook.

Now it's time to look into the miner's debt situation, to see if there are any things that strike and/or could have a significant impact.

Debt is something I always take into account when looking at companies. Especially capital intensive basic material companies tend to have high leverage ratios, which becomes a problem once the underlying commodities enter a bear market or are close or below the break-even price.

One of the things I always do, is comparing a basic material company's stock price to its main commodity. Sometimes you see that the correlation decreases. This is often the case after a serious commodity crash. I used this technique before I shorted Linn Energy which went bankrupt not too long ago. This also was the reason for me to ignore stocks like Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) .

When looking back more than 8 years, we see that Freeport is following the price of copper very well. Both the commodity and the stock bottomed in the first weeks of 2016 and rallied after the election of President Trump. The current average yearly correlation is at 0.85%. The most recent divergence was caused by some problems in Indonesia which are about to be solved in my opinion (previous article).

So without having looked at any numbers, one would think that the situation is quite solid. The correlation is solid without any big divergences.

Now, let's dive into some numbers. In 2013, we see that the amount of financing through debt is equal to shareholders' equity. This changes to almost 75% debt in 2015 and 80% in September of 2016. This is almost entirely due to the fact that we saw one of the biggest commodity crashes since the recession.

Source: Morningstar

The most recent numbers showed that the equity share is back above 25%.

The second graph shows that there is a lot of debt due between 2020-2024. More than 75% of Freeport's debt will be due before the end of 2026 with an average YTM between 5-10%.

A look at Freeport's 2043 (5.45% coupon) and 2022 (3.55% coupon) bonds show that both got slaughtered in 2015 and the first weeks of 2016. The 2043 bond price even fell below 40.

Both bonds rallied in 2016 which pushed prices back above 80. These levels are comparable to competitor's bonds and not a warning sign at this point.

The next graph is an extension of the info I gave you at the start of this article. There is something clearly visible when looking at the long term debt-to-equity ratio.

Debt/Equity has been between 0.5 and 1.0 during the first years after the recession. In 2013, we saw that the ratio went up to 1.5. The level didn't change in the 2014 fiscal year.

The jump between 2012 and 2013 can be explained by a 20 billion USD acquisition of oil & gas assets which made Freeport one of the biggest basic material companies anywhere in the world. This included the purchase of McMoRan Exploration.

One could argue that it is not a bad idea for a mega corporation like Freeport to increase its portfolio in strong economic times supported by rising commodities. However, I believe that this is a bad idea. Especially because I believe in the power of being committed to one single field of expertise. As I trader I want to buy the best company in the best industry. Not an average company in two similar industries. I will explain my opinion further in this article.

Anyhow, the debt/equity ratio increased further in 2015. The ratio went up to 2.5 after the 2014 commodity peak and soared above 4.5 in 2016. These are devastating numbers. Especially when you just increased your company size with a lot of debt to benefit from rising commodities and a stronger economy...

The same is visible when looking at the company's capitalization ratio.

The current 70% capitalization ratio shows that there is no doubt that long term debt is a problem. Especially considered that we are above 2008 crisis levels.

The good news, is that the current ratio is very solid and healthy. One of the reasons of the 2016 increase is the fact that the company is currently sitting on more than 4.2 billion USD in cash. This of course is one of the results of asset sales (more info in this article).

So, what is the company doing after suffering from a combination of a wrong acquisition at the wrong time and a major commodity downturn?

2016 was the first year with real progress after Carl Icahn became the company's biggest shareholder in 2015. The company is taking the right steps.

Freeport McMoRan sold its Deepwater oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico for 2 billion USD to Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), which has much better use for these assets. The same assets were bought in 2012 in a 9 billion USD deal.

The company also decided to sell other non-core assets for more than 3 billion USD. This pushes the amount of divestitures over 6 billion USD and adds to the positive Powerpoint slide you see below.

Source: Freeport McMoRan Q4/2016 Presentation

Net debt declined to 11.8 billion USD at the end of 2016. The effect of a rising copper price would push the current debt load between 9.4 and 8.5 billion USD without any other efforts from the company(!).

That being said, I strongly believe that the company is able to push its current debt down to the 10.5-13.5 billion USD range at the end of this year. This would mean that the debt/equity ratio is able to hit 2.0 rather sooner than later. It also lowers the capitalization rate to 40-50%, which is sustainable on the long term.

Conclusion

Freeport has done some things in the past that I don't agree with at all. I like it when macro companies stick to their core business and try to get as much shareholder value as possible.

The negative effects were visible very quickly. The 2014 economic peak crushed both commodities and most related companies. Freeport's stock price got annihilated because the debt load crushed the fundamentals backed by future uncertainty.

However, the economic bottom of 2016 has given Freeport the possibility to sell some assets like the Deepwater oil assets. Freeport took a huge hit on these deals but was able to reclaim financial stability.

The soaring copper price added to lowering the debt load. I am very positive that the company is going to hit the targets like the 2.0 debt/equity ratio. I like the mix of a stronger economy, more focus on core assets and the sustainable debt reduction.

Freeport is back on track and should show some great balance sheet numbers over the next few quarters.

