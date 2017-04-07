Micron Technology May Be A Victim Of IP Theft - Should Investors Worry?

The entry of these Chinese memory companies could change the balance of the memory industry, and with IP theft involved, that entry could be significantly shortened.

Now we learn that former employees from Micron Technology's Inotera and Rexchip are under investigation for passing Micron's DRAM trade secrets to these three Chinese companies.

Three new Chinese DRAM companies could be in operation in a few years as China maintains an aggressive strategy to increase its semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

A recent article in Taiwan-based DigiTimes, as first reported in Chinese-language Economic Daily News, reports that Micron (NASDAQ:MU) has taken legal actions against former Inotera and Rexchip employees in Taiwan who allegedly stole trade secrets and technology for their new DRAM companies in China.

Evidently about 100 former employees are now in China working for China-based semiconductor firms Hefei Chang Xin, Tsinghua Unigroup and Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit. I discussed these start-ups in a November 18, 2016 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Tsinghua Unigroup And Micron Technology: If At First You Don't Succeed...",

Whether Micron can get through this unscathed is unclear. But the threat is real. The Commission on the Theft of American Intellectual Property, estimates annual U.S. losses from intellectual property at approximately $300 billion in 2013, of which China accounted for between 50 percent and 80 percent of the problem.

It's difficult to calculate the current and future damage done to MU by these actions. Unless a former employee it caught with incriminating evidence on his/her hard drive, it is difficult to prove. One of the most famous IP theft cases involved the 2011 alleged theft of IP from a disgruntled TSMC (NYSE:TSM) employee that was passed to Samsung Electronic's (OTC:SSNLF), enabling the company to quickly jump to 14nm production.

One reason I have for the difficulty in assessing damage to Micron is the timeline. The three Chinese companies announced in late 2016 that they were entering the DRAM business and were advertising for employees in December 2016. Yet according to the DigiTimes article,

"A DRAM trial production line set up by Fujian Jinhua at a fab of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) in the Southern Taiwan Science Park (STSP) has been temporarily suspended pending further investigation."

The timeline of making an announcement of intent and a DRAM trial production in a few months is impossible unless designs were stolen and tape-outs passed on to UMC.

It takes about two years for a semiconductor fab to gear up for production. For example, Micron's X10 3D NAND Singapore fab started construction in March, 2015, installed equipment in October 2016, started first silicon in early 2017, and will ramp to production later in 2017.

According to an April 6, 2017 article in Taipei Times, UMC was given the go-ahead in May 2016 to proceed with the DRAM trial production line. According to UMC,

"The project is in its initial stages. We are still building the team. No substantial research and development [R&D] results have been produced."

Most of the 100 former employees from Inotera and Rexchip started working for the three Chinese companies at the end of 2016. But former Inotera chairman Charles Kau left the company for Tsinghua Unigroup in 2015, and former Inotera vice president David Liu now works for Hefei Chang Xin.

Investor Takeaway

I pointed out in a March 31, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Micron Technology May Have A DRAM Yield Problem - Does It Matter?" that Micron's DRAM revenues in its most recent quarter increased 22%, but 21% was from ASP increases while only 1% was from an increase in bit shipments.

With DRAM's making up 64% of Micron's revenues, MU was already at risk of losing share and revenue in its largest income sector. Any IP theft will shorten the window to less than two years. Currently the legal actions are taking place in Taiwan, where IP protection would be strong. But these three semiconductor manufacturers are in Mainland China, and we don't know what may be happening there.

Since Micron's DRAM revenues are coming nearly exclusively from ASP increases, three new plants coming on board to produce DRAMs will severely impact MU earnings, since ASP prices would drop significantly. That's news already factored into Micron's stock. IP theft would shorten the normal two year time line from construction to production. We will learn more when we start hearing about semiconductor equipment purchases from these companies, which will provide further clarity.

