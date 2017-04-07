Micron: Maybe Caution Is Warranted

Micron: Our Site's Still Bullish...

Back in early February, we noted that Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Merrill Lynch unit, Jim Cramer, and our site were all bullish on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) at the same time:

Our site agrees with Cramer and BofA Merrill Lynch. As of Thursday's close, Micron was No. 6 on Portfolio Armor's daily ranking of securities by their potential return over the next six months, net of hedging costs (for an explanation of how it calculates those potential return estimates, see "Calculating A Potential Return For Amazon" here). Coincidentally, the No. 5 stock in that ranking was BAC, which was also one of our top stocks in December. Our site's potential return for Micron over the next six months was 26%. Those potential returns are high-end estimates: historically, actual returns average 0.3x the potential returns because some of the stocks Portfolio Armor ranks highly end up having negative returns.

Since then, Micron has climbed another 17%.

Our site is still bullish on it - coincidentally, Micron was again the No. 6 name in Portfolio Armor's daily ranking on Thursday, though this time it was behind Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in the top 10, and not Bank of America, and its potential return over the next 6 months had climbed a few points to 29%.

... But Perhaps Caution Is Warranted

Last month, we mentioned that institutions had taken profits in Micron in dark pools (private exchanges) during its post-earnings spike on March 24th (Look Who Took Profits). Per Squeeze Metrics data, the Dark Pool Indicator, or DPI, was 35% that day, indicating that 65% of dark pool trades in Micron were sells (reminder: we have an affiliate relationship with Squeeze Metrics and are compensated when readers join the site). After reading Seeking Alpha contributor Individual Trader raise concerns about Micron's recent run-up, its cash flow and competition (including potential poaching of talent) from China, we decided to look at the dark pool trading action in Micron since the 24th. Below is a chart, via Squeeze Metrics, of all the trading days since then, with Thursday highlighted.

The first point to note there is that the DPI was more bearish on Thursday than it was on March 24th: it was 31%, meaning 69% of dark pool trades on Thursday were sells. The second point, which may not be apparent from a static image of the chart, but is when you mouse over it on the Sqeeze Metrics website, is that the DPI was in bearish territory every trading day since Micron's earnings.

As we discussed in another article recently (Nvidia: Dark Pool Bottom?), dark pool data isn't always a reliable indicator of future price movements. In theory, institutions trading in dark pools are the smart money, but judging by the lagging returns in hedge funds recently, and high-profile disasters such as Sun Edison (OTCPK:SUNEQ), the smart money isn't always that smart.

That said, taking the dark pool activity together with Micron's recent rise, hedging your bets here might be prudent. For investors who didn't do so last month, we've posted an updated Micron hedge below.

Hedging Your Bets On Micron

The idea here is if you want to stay long Micron for the shot of adding some additional upside, but you want to strictly limit your downside risk so you're not left without a chair when the music stops. Micron is still expensive to hedge with optimal puts, so we'll post an optimal collar hedge we found using the Portfolio Armor iOS app (find them without the app by following the steps here).

This hedge is meant for investors unwilling to risk a decline of more than 15% over the next several months. You can, of course, use different parameters when scanning for your own hedges.

As of Thursday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 1,000 shares of Micron against a greater-than-15% decline by late-October, while not capping your possible upside at less than 15% by then.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $1,430, or 5% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated from selling the call leg was $1,870, or 6.53% of position value (calculating conservatively, assuming you sold the calls at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $440, or 1.54% of position value in net credit, assuming you placed the trades at the worst end of the spread in both cases.

If you were more bullish, you could have hedged against the same decline while capping your upside at 29%, our site's potential return estimate. In that case, though, your net hedging cost would have been positive and close to 4% of your position value.