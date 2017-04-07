American Homes 4 Rent: 6.1% Yield

The single-family housing REIT wave has continued to build in the last few years as more and more players have gone public. One such player is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and while the segment has been somewhat popular for its exposure to rising housing prices, the yields haven't been up to traditional REIT snuff. That's particularly true with respect to AMH, whose yield thus far hasn't cracked 1%. Obviously, that doesn't make an income stock, which is ostensibly why people buy REITs in the first place, but there is hope. If you want exposure to the single-family REIT structure but also want a yield that is higher than what you can get in a savings account, AMH has preferred stock you can buy with juicy yields.

The issue in question, the 6.35% Series E Cumulative Perpetual Preferred, ticker AMH-E, is a traditional preferred stock that AMH issued last year. The fact that it is relatively new means that it cannot be called until June of 2021, providing investors better than four years of protection from a call event that would force them to sell. To that end, AMH has the right but not the obligation to buy AMH-E at $25 per share - the issue price - but the preferred has no stated maturity. Thus, AMH-E may very well be around as long as AMH is a functioning entity but we know that unless AMH goes out of business or there is a change in control, this preferred will be around for at least four years before it can be called. That's important as it provides investors with a baseline time frame they can work against without fear of being called right after buying the preferred.

Another important provision of AMH-E is that its dividends are cumulative, meaning that should AMH miss dividend payments on AMH-E, it is obligated to make them up. Financials are famous for issuing non-cumulative dividends where the issuer can miss as many dividend payments as it likes and is not obligated to make them up, but that is not the case with AMH so that provides another layer of safety. To be honest, although AMH's common yield isn't very high for good reason, I'm not concerned about its ability to finance its preferred dividends. The chances of the cumulative provision ever being used are extremely low, but having it is better than not.

So what is it? AMH-E is a traditional preferred stock so it has no stated maturity date. I mentioned the call provision but provided that doesn't happen, this preferred should be around as long as AMH is. It was issued at a price of $25 and at present, it is trading for $26.14, so it is sporting a 4.6% premium to the par value. That means that if a call event were to occur, you'd be on the hook for the $1.14 difference between the current share price and the call price of $25. Like I said, that is at least four years away, if ever, so that certainly should not be a deterrent if you're interested in owning the stock.

The higher price also reduces the current yield, as you'd expect, as the 40 cent quarterly distributions add up to a current yield of 6.1%. That's obviously a huge yield against most any common stock and in particular, AMH's current yield of just 85bps. The spread between AMH-E and the common is a whopping 525bps and that is certainly a huge premium that rewards you for owning the preferred instead of the common. Obviously, AMH common shares have the ability to appreciate over time whereas AMH-E doesn't, but if you're looking for income and a more stable way to play single-family REITs, AMH-E is tough to beat.

With the single-family REIT stocks coming in very hot over the past year, partially stoked by the SBY sale, valuations are high in my view. That has driven yields lower as well, although AMH's was never high in the first place. But the good fortune the single-family REITs have experienced will certainly help make preferreds like AMH-E safer and the 6.1% yield of AMH-E certainly looks enticing if you want stable income from a REIT. If you like AMH, this is certainly a higher-yielding way of getting exposure and given the high valuation of the stock, its preferreds have a shot at outperforming the common in the coming quarters. But even if that doesn't come to fruition, AMH-E is a solid choice for better than 6% income for a long time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

