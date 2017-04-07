3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: Volume 1

Welcome to "Three Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," the inaugural digest of all things biotech. Investors in biotech often look toward picking the one or two big winners before moving on, but this often leaves them in the lurch when it comes to finding out about other opportunities, which may make them miss some big moves. It is my ever-continuing mission to help light the way for everyone, starting with these big findings.

The 2017 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting is in full swing, and this year we've seen some huge posters. Let's get to the digest:

Geron Corp Announces Promising Preclinical Trial Data at AACR 2017

Geron Corp (NASDAQ:GERN) has been the only player I know of in the exciting world of anti-telomerase drug development. As it turns out, treatment with these inhibitors is choppy water, but GERN has shown up in the management of essential thrombocythemia and myelofibrosis, and late-stage trials are underway.

But the promise with telomerase was always in the potential for anticancer therapy, which has never really gained traction. At AACR, however, GERN presented a poster (now available to download!) on preclinical findings from combining AbbVie's anti-Bcl-2 inhibitor venetoclax with GERN's own imetelstat. Mice with acute myeloid leukemia had remarkable, synergistic benefit from the combination of these agents.

If you are interested, I have written a more formal, full writeup of these findings, placing them in the context of AbbVie's development in this article.

Looking forward: This study bodes well for Geron's hopes in AML, as everything rests on imetelstat for them. Many shareholders are bushwhacked by the years-long cycles of changes of focus with GERN, funded principally on the backs of shareholders. However, movement forward in AML is a big deal, even if it's not in human studies just yet. It has a grim prognosis and desperately needs more treatment options.

Oncolytics Shows Up Big at AACR 2017 with Improved Survival in Breast Cancer

Oncolytics (OTCQX:ONCYF) is hitting on all cylinders at AACR. Just the other day I wrote about how they were coming back from the dead because of a promising analysis of the intent-to-treat population for Reolysin, their oncolytic reovirus.

As it turns out, for a subset of patients, the results look even better. A small cohort of women with metastatic breast cancer that harbored p53 mutations (which are very common in all kinds of solid tumors, actually!) had nearly doubled overall survival when given Reolysin in combination with paclitaxel compared with paclitaxel alone.

Identifying a potential biomarker for reolysin effectiveness bodes incredibly well for future development of this agent, and I hope my former pessimism is unwarranted.

Looking forward: Clearly this is going to build some much-needed momentum for ONCYF as they try to advance reolysin through the clinic. The identification of p53 mutation as a potential biomarker bodes extremely well for the future of this treatment approach, since p53 mutation is found in nearly every form of cancer at some level of incidence. And if you look toward tumor types like high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma, the incidence of p53 mutation approaches 100%. So I imagine you can see what has me smiling about this particular finding!

Kura Oncology Will Move into Phase 1 on These Preclinical Data

Also at AACR, small-time oncology upstart Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) presented preclinical findings for their ERK inihibitor, KO-974. ERK plays a fundamental role in the MAPK signaling pathway, which gets dysregulated through a variety of mutations and other aberrations (including in HER2-positive cancer, EGFR-mutant lung cancer, and so on).

Biochemical assessment revealed that KO-974 had specific, potent activity against ERK. However, most interesting was the use of a patient-derived xenograft screen, by which the researchers took tumors from patients and cultured them in mice, which is generally thought to be more representative than traditional cell-line xenografts.

KO-974 showed tumor control in a broad cross section of samples, including from colorectal, gastric, and cervical tumors, which often have dysregulated MAPK signaling. The company plans to initiate the first-in-human studies of KO-974 later in the first half of 2017. Thus, Kura is one biotech to get on your radar as a potential partner target over the next few years.

Looking forward: Kura is poised to move into the clinic with this ERK inhibitor, which is an approach that can sidestep a lot of resistance mutations in diseases like colorectal cancer. The MAPK signaling pathway is convoluted, but ERK sits at just about the last step before signals head into the nucleus to yield changes in DNA expression. Basically, Kura may have found a way to hit these pathways at a very low, fundamental level, which could help overcome resistance to a wide variety of tyrosine kinase inhibitors. The downside could be a large incidence of toxicity, as ERK is needed by normal cells, too, and they won't be able to compensate. As it stands, Kura would be a profoundly risky play at this time, since they are still years from commercialization. But you would want to have them on your radar early in case they show promising data and secure a lucrative partnership with a big pharma.

Conclusions

Thank you for tuning in. If you found this digest useful, please consider following for more bite-sized updates on key clinical findings that may provide pieces to the biotech investing puzzle.

