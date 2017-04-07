MDA: An Essential Space-Information Investment

Weak revenue projections for 2017 are pushing MDA's stock down, making this a good year to accumulate shares for the long term.

Space-based data gathering and transmission is becoming increasingly important in our society. From farming to business intelligence to national security, space communications, imagery, and information services for both government and commercial applications abound. The tech user base of these services includes such 21st century companies as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Uber (Private:UBER).

MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (MDA; OTCPK:MDDWF, MDA.TO) is a company that leads in such services while providing end-to-end capabilities such as those described above.

Background

Chances are you've never heard of MDA, but I expect you'll be reading more about MDA in the coming months or years. MDA is a Canadian global communications and information company providing operational space information solutions to government and commercial organizations worldwide. MDA has nearly 5,000 employees worldwide. In the future, it will become a U.S. company.

MDA is primarily active in two markets: (1) Communications: MDA offers space-based solutions for cost-efficient global delivery of direct-to-home television, satellite radio, broadband internet, and mobile communication. (2) Surveillance and Intelligence: MDA offers end-to-end solutions to monitor and manage changes and activities worldwide. The latter applications are rooted in imagery collected by a range of space-based assets, from small multi-million dollar satellites to large billion-dollar birds.

Investment Thesis

MDA is positioning itself as the global leader in space information technologies. It has big growth plans. MDA essentially captured Canada's space market and is looking for new government-related growth opportunities in the U.S.

There are two aspects to attaining growth here: a major move into U.S. defense-related businesses and strengthened capabilities and offerings through acquisitions of U.S. businesses.

Getting into the U.S. defense business means MDA has to move its headquarters to the U.S. and negotiate a security agreement with the U.S. government. This is currently in the works. MDA also plans to offer its stock on the NYSE; it's currently available on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Eventually, MDA plans to become a U.S. company.

MDA is in the process of acquiring DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI). DigitalGlobe is the world's leading provider of high-resolution earth imagery, data and, analysis. Its customers include the aforementioned Facebook and Uber. As an optical image provider, the DigitalGlobe acquisition gives MDA complementary capabilities relative to its own current radar imagery and data analysis. It also provides additional inroads to the small-satellite market as well as into new customers.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to MDA's earnings. The impact from revenue and cost synergies is expected to reach up to $100M by 2019. Also, while satellite manufacturing and services grew at a 4% rate in 2016, earth observation services grew at a more investor-friendly 10%. MDA will benefit in part from the faster growth potential DigitalGlobe offers in the latter category.

According to MDA's CEO, the combined company will have approximately 25% U.S. government business, providing a strong, reliable base. The combination also diversifies both companies. DigitalGlobe provides the highest resolution and most accurate information available. They serve both current and future technology applications, including autonomous vehicle mapping needs.

The positive acquisition synergies, new U.S. growth prospects, and the upcoming eventual move to the NYSE, coupled with the negatives of a down year for sales in 2017, have put MDA in a value position that warrants a closer look from an investment standpoint.

Competitors

A couple of key competitors of note are Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) and Planet Labs (private). Orbital ATK is a major U.S. aerospace and defense company that competes, and will in the future even more so, directly with MDA. MDA and Orbital ATK are currently in litigation over MDA's U.S. program that develops satellites to repair other in-orbit satellites.

Some of the newer small-satellite companies may pose a competitive threat in the burgeoning small-sat business, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% through 2021. In terms of such so-called "new space" capabilities, Planet Labs is the leading small-satellite developer and competes with MDA/DigitalGlobe for customers that can make use of small-sat data. Planet Labs recently acquired BlackBridge and Alphabet's Terra Bella small-sat constellation, whose satellites are incidentally being developed in part by a subsidiary of MDA.

Last year, MDA mentioned that it booked an order for six small imaging satellites and earlier invested $25M in the equity of OneWeb, which plans to build 900 small satellites as part of a global internet-delivery constellation in low Earth orbit. DigitalGlobe also has a small-sat customer that could be helpful in growing the small-sat business for MDA and fending off competitors.

None of these competitors, however, can match MDA's end-to-end breadth of capabilities and extensive customer base. This includes the ability to develop and deliver satellites ranging from small satellites to large, while also providing deep levels of imagery analysis and services.

Financials

Note: MDA-related YCharts prices are in Canadian dollars. The current exchange rate is approximately 0.75 CAD to 1.00 USD.

The DigitalGlobe acquisition will essentially double the market cap of MDA. Because of the relative size of the DigitalGlobe acquisition, it's useful to now consider what the combined entity will look like. MDA will have an enterprise value of $5.54B, again nearly double the current value.

MDA's CEO discussed the financial and strategic aspects of this acquisition. MDA will become 4x leveraged on a net debt to EBITDA basis (versus historical 2.5x for MDA to 4.5x for DigitalGlobe) with no plans to go to the capital markets; it will repay the debt through FCF (30% EBITDA to revenue margin). MDA expects to reduce this to 3x leverage within a couple of years. While EBITDA has been on an uptrend for both companies, FCF has been growing for DigitalGlobe but stagnating for MDA.

DigitalGlobe has historically run a CAPEX-heavy business because of the costs associated with buying satellite systems. This has impacted ROIC. While improving over the years, CAPEX to revenue remains significantly higher than that of the current MDA business. Nevertheless, MDA's CEO expects future MDA/DigitalGlobe CAPEX to be at a level that still permits pay down of the debt. I estimate the combined CAPEX to revenue at around 0.13.

Opportunity Assessment

We see that the last couple of years have been challenging for MDA from a stock-price perspective. The previous charts, along with the stock price chart below, attest to the stagnation. MDA really needed to do something to change its story.

There is potential for mid-to-high-single-digit satellite and services growth. There is also potential for additional similar level, 5-10%, growth from the complementary aspects of the acquisition.

Putting these together, stock price gains of nearly 20-30% over the next 2-3 years are likely. Such increases would bring MDA's stock price to around $65.

MDA is an attractive investment opportunity. Especially if you believe that the space-information economy is about to enter a strong expansion.

Conclusion

MDA is moving toward space data/information dominance. It has solid growth prospects post-merger with DigitalGlobe and is positioning itself to be a space data and information giant. With key technical customers like Facebook and Uber, it is an essential tech investment.

Satellite imagery services are on a strong, steady growth path, and I expect MDA to remain one of the primary leaders in this area, even in the face of smaller company competition. As an end-to-end provider, MDA offers an attractive focus investment in an important and lucrative technology area.

MDA's valuation is likely to remain pressured throughout 2017 and potentially into 2018, until the DigitalGlobe merger is complete and complementary technologies can begin to be exploited. Consequently, I view this as a good time to be acquiring MDA for a long-term, multi-year investment.

