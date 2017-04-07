10 Attractive 10% Yields Worth Considering

If you are looking for low-risk low-reward dividend stocks, this article is not for you.

If you are looking for low-risk low-reward dividend stocks, this article is not for you. However, if you're looking for high-income yields, and risks that are tilted in your favor, then you may want to consider the ideas highlighted in this article.

The ideas span a variety of investment types including high-yield stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), mortgage REITs, business development companies (BDCs), high-yield bonds, alternative fixed income strategies, master limited partnerships (MLPs), closed-end funds (CEFs), income-generating options strategies, and the importance of diversification and tax-efficient capital gains.

Without further ado, here are the ten attractive 10% yield opportunities...

Mortgage REITs - They're very different than equity REITs!

Compared to equity REITs (which we cover later in this report), Mortgage REITs are an almost entirely different beast altogether. Mortgage REITs invest in residential and commercial mortgages, as well as mortgage backed securities. However, like equity REITs, mortgage REITs also generally avoid paying US federal income taxes if they pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends. Below, we have listed an example of a mortgage REIT that we believe is worth considering if you are an income-focused investor.

10. New Residential (NRZ), Yield: 11.2%

Arguably not an mREIT, we're still putting NRZ in this category because it does invest in mortgage-backed securities, it's often lumped in (and trades like) other mREITs, and the company often refers to itself as an mREIT (even though less than 50% of its investments are actually in mortgage-backed securities).

The reason we like NRZ is because of its investments in Mortgage Servicing Rights. "MSRs" provide a mortgage servicer with the right to service a pool of mortgage loans in exchange for a fee. And as shown in the following graphic, MSRs make up a large portion on NRZ's business, and they have the ability to continue delivering big returns (12-20%) despite our current rising interest rate environment.

(image source: NRZ investor presentation)

The value of MSRs are negatively impacted by decreasing interest rates because that causes mortgage prepayment speeds to increase (people refinance when rates decline). However, our current rising interest rate environment is a good thing for NRZ because fewer people will refinance, and NRZ will keep collecting the fees from servicing those mortgages. Unless we hit another housing crisis where folks start defaulting on their mortgages altogether, NRZ MSRs will likely keep providing big returns so NRZ can keep supporting its big dividend payments.

And worth noting, NRZ continues to have high yield expectations for its other non-MSR investment too (as shown in the earlier table). Also, NRZ's current dividend coverage ratio is a healthy 116% (2016 core earnings were $2.14/share versus a dividend of $1.84/share).

From an NRZ risk perspective, the bank de-risking conditions that followed the financial crisis and led to the lucrative creation of the separate MSR business are in the rear view mirror now, but that doesn't mean NRZ won't keep earning big yields on its existing MSRs, it just may not be able to grow the business as rapidly as it did in the years right after the financial crisis.

Also, investors should keep NRZ management and ownership on their radar. Specifically, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) recently purchased Fortress (NYSE:FIG), and NRZ is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress. The purchase is expected to result in zero immediate changes to NRZ's business, but that doesn't mean there won't be impacts down the road. And finally, we own shares of NRZ (we purchased them in May of 2016).

High-Yield Bonds - It's not all about interest rates!

Sometimes debt is better than equity. Investors often incorrectly assume bonds are unattractive because yields are so low and rising interest rates will put downward pressure on prices. However, high-yield bonds trade more based on company specifics than on interest rates. And some bonds offer juicy coupon payments as well as significant price appreciation potential. Yes, high yield bonds are riskier than investment grade bonds, but they're not as risky as some investors believe, and many of them offer improving fundamentals and plenty of cash flow. For example, we like Frontier bonds.

9. Frontier Communications 2022 Bonds, Yield: 10.1%

Frontier Communications' (NYSE:FTR) stock price has been ugly lately. It's down about 38% since late February. But as we wrote back on February 24th (right before the stock started to tumble)… "If it's big safe yield that you're after, consider Frontier's high-yield bonds, not the stock. Frontier will cut the huge dividend on its stock long before it defaults on its debt." Not surprisingly, Frontier bonds have held up very well since the stock has started to crash. For example, we like Frontier's 2022 bonds offering a 10.5% coupon, and a 10.1% yield to maturity.

Specifically, these bonds are off only about 2.6% since the equity market bloodbath started, and we believe the bonds are good money. You can read our previous write-up on Frontier bonds here: Frontier: How To Play The Dividend Cut Fear.

Closed-End Funds - Look under the hood!

Closed-end funds issue a fixed number of shares, the shares usually trade on a recognized exchange, and the share price fluctuates based on supply and demand, NOT necessarily the underlying value of the assets the fund holds (this disconnect between share price and asset value creates some interesting opportunities, more on this later). Many closed end funds are able to pay very attractive distribution payments to investors based on a combination of dividends from the underlying holdings, capital gains, and in some cases a return of capital.

Many investors are attracted to CEFs because of the big distribution payments. However, it is important to look under the hood. The distributions may be supported by imprudent leverage and an undesirable return of capital. However, if you like the high-income and diversification benefits of CEFs, you might want to consider the GAMCO Global Gold and Natural Resources & Income Trust.

8. GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN), Yield: 10.6%

If you are a contrarian, income-focused investor, and you're concerned about inflation, then you may want to consider the GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust. This is a closed-end fund ("CEF") that offers a 10.6% yield (annualized), paid monthly. The fund also trades at a discount to its Net Asset Value (-3.17%).

(Image source: Morningstar CEF quickrank)

Further, the fund has 94 holdings, diversified mainly across "metals & mining" and "energy & energy services." These allocations are attractive from a contrarian standpoint (i.e. these categories have underperformed the market as shown in the chart below), and if you are concerned about protecting your assets from the threat of inflation (real assets, such as gold (NYSEARCA:GLD), are often used as an inflation hedge, and considering the monetary policies since the financial crisis, inflation protection may soon become increasingly important).

The Fund seeks high current income with capital appreciation through investment in equity securities issued by gold and natural resources industries and through utilizing an options strategy (mainly covered calls). The fund uses a very conservative amount of leverage (10.3%) relative to many closed-end funds that often lever up to 30%, or more. Plus, the management fee (1.17%) is very reasonable for a closed-end fund.

For reference, the top 5 holdings in the fund recently included the following.

(Image source: Morningstar CEF quickrank)

Further, the fund is managed by GAMCO, a highly-respected firm founded in 1976 by Mario Gabelli. You can learn more about this particular closed-end fund in its fact sheet here. Overall, if you are looking for significant yield, and a contrarian inflation hedge, trading at a discount to its NAV, then GGN is worth considering.

High Dividend Yield Stocks - Be selective!

Generally speaking, it is usually a big red flag when a stock is yielding 10% or more. It often means a company is in distress and a dividend cut may be imminent. However, this is not always the case. In some instances, a high dividend yield is an opportunity to pick up some attractive income at a deeply discounted price. For example, we have highlighted one high dividend yield stock below that we believe may be worth considering for some investors.

7. CVR Energy (CVI), Yield: 11.2%

CVR Energy is engaged in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing, and Carl Icahn is currently the chairman of its board. Mr. Icahn is also a special advisor to President Trump, and Icahn has been lobbying for environmental RIN credit regulation changes while simultaneously shorting the RIN market via CVR Energy. There are a lot of additional interesting things going on like the multi-entity ownership structure of CVR Energy, CVI Refining (NYSE:CVRR) and CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN), but the man pulling the strings (Mr. Icahn) benefits most directly from CVR Energy.

Before investing in this big yielder, investors should remember to first follow the money. You can read our previous full write-up on CVR Energy here: CVR Energy: 10.2% Yield, Trump-To-Icahn 'Kickback' Pending. Worth noting, CVI's stock price is down sharply on volatility over the last three days thereby making for a more attractive entry point for contrarians.

Alternative Fixed Income Strategies - optimize your income!

If you cannot get comfortable with the risks of high-yield securities, then you might want to consider investing in investment grade bonds (high credit quality) using the techniques deployed by many alternative investment managers and banks. For example, "risk parity" strategies used by alternative investment managers will often borrow money to invest in very safe fixed income securities in order to generate higher yield (on the spread) while simultaneously keeping their overall portfolio risk relatively low. For example, consider AT&T bonds.

6. AT&T 2040 Bonds, x2, Yield: 10.5%

Many investors believe the dividend on AT&T (NYSE:T) stock (currently 4.8%) is one of the safest dividends in the world. And if you agree that the dividend yield is safe then you should also believe that the bonds offered by AT&T are even safer. After all, debt is higher than equity in the capital structure, and AT&T would cut its big dividend payment long before it would ever default on its bonds (in fact, AT&T would cut its big dividend payment just to support its bonds if it had to).

If you can borrow in your Interactive Brokers account at less than 1% (currently around 90 basis points) and use the money to invest in ultra-safe AT&T bonds at 5%, why wouldn't you consider this strategy? You can hold the AT&T bonds to maturity thereby locking in the coupon payments and essentially insulating yourself from interest rate risks (the bonds will pay in full when they mature). As we mentioned previously, many alternative investors believe this strategy is more attractive than investing in risky high-yield bonds or volatile stocks. And we believe it's worth considering for an allocation within your diversified investment portfolio.

And as a side note, if you think 2040 is way too long to wait for your bonds to mature. You can do the same thing with Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) bonds. Many people love the 11% dividend yield on this business development company ("BDC"), but in our view, the bonds are much safer (because PSEC will cut the big dividend to support the bonds if it needs to), and you only have to wait 3 years to see this strategy through to fruition as the bonds mature in 2020.

Business Development Companies - Don't overlook them!

Sticking with the BDC theme, many investors often overlook them because of their small size (their market capitalizations are often under $1 billion). However, publicly traded BDCs are another corner of the market where attractive high yields can be found.

Like REITs, most BDCs pay little or no corporate income tax as long as they meet certain distribution requirements (i.e. most BDCs avoid corporate income tax by distributing at least 98% of taxable income). BDCs were formed by congress in 1980 to invest in (and help grow) small and mid-sized businesses. And despite changing market cycle conditions, many BDCs continue to offer healthy dividend yields and attractive valuations.

(image data source: Stock Rover).

5. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC), Yield: 11.5%

Medley Capital is an externally managed DBC. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending to privately-held middle market companies. Importantly, Medley's investments are diversified across a variety of industries and geographies. However, because of the types of loans in its portfolio, we consider Medley to be slightly riskier than some of its BDC peers.

However, we also believe the market is overly fearful of Medley and the risks are already baked into the price. Given our current position in the market cycle, we believe Medley will continue to pay attractive dividends for years to come, and it is worth considering if you are an income-focused value investor. You can read our recent write-up on Medley here: This 11.5% Yield BDC Is Worth Considering.

Worth noting, if you are uncomfortable with the higher risk profile of Medley's portfolio, you may want to also consider one of the lower yielding internally managed BDCs, such as Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), currently yielding 5.8%. However, per our earlier price-to-book chart (see above), be aware that you are paying up handsomely for the moderately higher quality portfolio.

Equity REITs - High income on sale!

Real estate investment trusts (commonly known as REITs) are one particular corner of the market that is known for offering high dividend yields. The reason for the high yields is because REITs can generally avoid paying US federal income tax if they pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. With regards to equity REITs (not to be confused with mortgage REITs, as discussed previously), these are companies that own and often operate income-producing real estate such as apartment buildings, office buildings, shopping centers, hotels and industrial warehouses, to name a few.

REITs have recently underperformed the market (as shown in the chart above) because many investors fear rising interest rates will negatively impact the real estate sector which relies on borrowing to fund its operations. Also, many dividend stocks in general have fallen out of favor as the pro-growth "Trump Rally" has continued to run. In our view, investor fear is already baked into REIT prices, and the group currently provides an attractive contrarian opportunity, especially for income-focused investors.

One specific high dividend yield equity REIT that we believe is worth considering for some investors is New Senior Investment Group

4. New Senior Investment Group (SNR), Yield: 10.2%

New Senior is a small healthcare REIT that pays a big dividend (10.2%). Its shares are currently very cheap relative to other healthcare REITs because it faces challenges such as a slim margin of safety on its dividend, concentration risk among its operators, and several underperforming assets.

(Chart data source: Company earnings releases and Google Finance)

However, if New Senior can get through near-term challenges (which we believe it can) then there are multiple paths to big gains ahead considering its growing foothold within the very large and growing healthcare real estate industry. You can read our recent write-up on New Senior here: This 10.2%-Yield REIT Looks Like A Buyout Target. And if New Senior to too risky for you, we've highlighted a few additional attractive high-yield REIT opportunities (including Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI), Welltower (NYSE:HCN), and Realty Income (NYSE:O)) in this recent article: 10 Big-Dividend REITs Worth Considering.

Collecting Insurance Premiums (selling puts) - Not all volatility is bad!

We often utilize options to generate additional high income and to gain access to attractive value stocks. For example, the "insurance writing" strategy (selling put options) we describe below takes advantage of investor fear and market volatility. It can also generate an annualized income stream exceeding 10%. The "downside risk" of this strategy is that we could end up owning an attractive company at a greatly discounted price.

3. Gilead (GILD) Options, Annualized Yield: +10%

If you are a contrarian income-focused investor, the healthcare sector offers a variety of interesting opportunities given the ongoing Affordable Care Act "Repeal and Replace" efforts and news cycles. For example, many investors remain fearful of biopharmaceuticals company Gilead (due largely to expiring patents, and lowering growth expectations), and this has created an attractive high-income value opportunity within the options market.

In addition to Gilead, we consider Omega Healthcare and Welltower (including selling Welltower puts) to be attractive opportunities for income-focused value investors. You can read our full write-up here: Gilead And 2 More High-Income Healthcare Opportunities.

Master Limited Partnerships - Don't call it a dividend!

MLPs are publicly traded limited partnerships that provide the tax benefits of a limited partnership and the liquidity benefits of a publicly-traded security. MLPs act as pass-through entities, which means they are not subject to corporate taxation. This means all items on an MLP's income statement pass through to its investors who then pay taxes on their individual portion at their own tax rates.

Because depreciation often exceeds income, the majority of an investor's distribution reduces their cost basis, which reduces the taxes owed. Investors receive a K-1 statement (instead of a 1099) around tax time. And importantly, MLP general partners are often incentivized to maximize distribution payments.

2. Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP), Yield: 12.1%

Enbridge Energy Partners is a large-cap master limited partnership ("MLP"). The partnership owns and operates a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas transportation systems in the United States. However, EEP dropped more than 20% in late January after forecasting a decline in 2017 distributable cash flow and announced a "strategic review" focused on improving its financial position (which many investors have interpreted to mean an upcoming distribution reduction).

Specifically, EEP cited weakness in its natural gas gathering and processing business due to lower realized commodity prices and volume. EEP also explained a reduction in Bakken drilling activity has resulted in reduced revenue projections from portions of its existing North Dakota Liquids assets and in the previously announced deferral of the Sandpiper Pipeline.

The good news for EEP is that the overwhelming majority of its cash flows are backed by long-term, low-risk commercial structures, providing very reliable cash flows in all market environments. And from a valuation standpoint, the shares are cheap. According to Market Realist, EEP trades at a significant discount to its peers and its forward EV-to-EBITDA valuation is unusually low, as shown in the following charts.

In our view, the market is already baking in the likelihood of an upcoming distribution cut, and the shares may actually increase in price when the distribution cut is actually announced. For perspective, the share price of EEP peer Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) actually increased in January when that MLP announced a right-sizing (a cut) of its distribution because it took uncertainty out of the equation. In our view, EEP has already suffered the price decline. Further, we believe the current share price is very attractive considering EEP's ability to generate stable long-term cash flow. If you are a long-term income-focused investor, EEP is worth considering.

1. Tax Efficient Capital Gains Harvesting - It can be worth a lot more than 10%!

You can increase your annual net income by far more than 10% in a single year simply by taking prudent, tax-efficient, capital gains. Not only does this strategy provide a diversified source of income, and give you an opportunity to manage your risks through rebalancing, but it can also reduce your tax bill, by a lot!

Before getting into the detail, it is important to note that we do understand that not all investors are comfortable counting on capital gains to provide income when they need it the most. For example, if you were relying on capital gains for income during the financial crisis, you'd have been forced to sell some of your positions at fire-sale-prices… not ideal and actually intolerable for some investors. However, if you do have the financial wherewithal to count on capital gains for a portion of your income there are a few clear advantages.

One advantage is that it allows you to reduce risk by assembling a better diversified portfolio. For example, some investors make the mistake of dramatically overweighting equity REITs within their investment portfolios (because of the higher yield and perceived lower risk). However, real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) has been the worst performing sector over the last year (especially since President Trump got elected and the Fed ramped up interest rate expectations).

The opportunity cost of not owning other sectors of the market has been significant. For example, if you had an allocation to low dividend-paying technology stocks ((NYSEARCA:XLK) the best performing sector over the time period) you'd have made an extra 19% return on those assets.

As another advantage, qualified dividends are generally taxed at the same lower tax rate as long-term capital gains, but investors have more control over when they take long-term capital gains and this can make a big tax difference. For example, if you know you're going to be in a lower tax bracket next year, you might consider postponing your stock sales until January 1st so you can pay the lower tax rate on your capital gains (you can't do this with dividends).

Or if you know you have a big capital loss on something this year then you might want to also recognize the capital gain this year to offset your tax liability. Having control over the timing of your tax liabilities can make a big difference.

Overall, a diversified portfolio of quality investments allows you to reduce risk while keeping your expected returns and income high. It also helps you more efficiently manage your tax liabilities. It may sound basic, but diversification and generating income with tax efficient capital gains can be worth a lot more than 10%!

Conclusion

We believe the investment ideas presented in this article are extremely attractive, but they're not for everyone. If you are looking for lower risk dividend ideas (albeit with lower divided yields) then you may want to consider our recent article titled "10 Dividend Aristocrats Worth Considering." And for more information and reports on our current holdings, consider a membership to our recently launched service, The Value and Income Forum. The objective is to help investors identify attractive opportunities, and provide a forum to discuss with other skilled investors.

Overall, investors must structure their own personal investment portfolios to meet their own personal investment needs and objectives. If you are an income-focused investor, we believe there are still a variety of attractive opportunities (such as those highlighted in this article) despite upward pressure on interest rates and looming inflationary risks. And importantly, if you are going to take on specific high-risk opportunities, you should do so within the constructs of a diversified investment portfolio in order to reduce risks and still keep your expected returns and income high.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI, NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.