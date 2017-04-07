Real Estate Weekly: REITs Rally Amid Geopolitical Tensions

While business confidence and other ‘soft-data’ remains strong, Q1 GDP is expected to be just 0.6% according to the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow.

March non-farm payrolls data was also shy of expectations, but the labor market continues to appear very strong. ADP payrolls beat expectations and jobless claims remains near record lows.

Construction spending came in slightly shy of expectations, which continues a trend of moderation. Growth in construction spending is just 3% YoY, shy of the 10% average between 2013-2016.

The interest-rate-sensitive ‘Yield REITs’ continue to outperform this year, a reversal of the sharp sell-off in these names in the second half of 2016. ‘Growth REITs’ (especially retail) have struggled.

REITs rallied 1.3% as interest rates continued to decline from post-election highs. The US military response to the Syrian chemical weapon attack caused investors to shift into defensive sectors.

Weekly Review

The REIT ETF indexes (VNQ and IYR) finished the week higher by 1.3%, following a 1% gain last week. The S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 0.2%. Construction ETFs were lower on the week after mildly disappointing construction spending data. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) declined 1% while the commercial construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) fell 1%.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Performance as of 12pm Friday)

Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (NYSEARCA:REM) finished the week higher by 1% and the international real estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) gained 1.3%. Through more than one quarter of 2017, REITs are higher by 1.4%, underperforming the S&P 500 by 400bps. REITs ended 2016 with a total return of roughly 9%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:IEF) declined 6 basis points on the week following a similar decline last week after climbing to post-election highs four weeks ago. Geopolitical concerns heightened following the US military response to the Syrian chemical weapon attack. Skepticism over the legislative feasibility of the pro-growth GOP plan have tempered expectations of economic growth.

Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Construction Spending Disappoint, Residential Construction Remains Strong

February total construction spending data came up just shy of expectations, climbing 0.8% MoM and 3% YoY. Growth in total construction spending has moderately considerably from last year as residential construction spending has slowed and public infrastructure spending continues to decline. Construction spending accounts for 5-8% of GDP, so weakness in this component will contribute to weakness in the overall GDP data.

Private construction spending, though, has been stronger than expected in recent months. Residential spending is up roughly 6.4% YoY while nonresidential spending is up 7.5% YoY. We have noticed a modest acceleration in recent months, perhaps related to post-election optimism.

Residential construction is still roughly 30% below its 2006 peak, but nonresidential spending is now 5% higher than the 2008 peak. It should be noted, tough, that nonresidential construction did not experience the same "bubble" conditions leading up to the recession. Over the past ten years (2007-2017), there has been 20% less dollars spent on residential construction than the prior 10 years (1997-2007). During that same time, there has been 36% higher spending on nonresidential construction.

Breaking down the data further, we see the sector by sector spending. All nonresidential sectors have seen significant increases in construction spending in recent years. While the YoY increase may seem dramatic, the absolute level of supply growth remains very modest by historical standards for most major sectors. Supply growth is still a modest 1-2% of existing stock across the major property sectors.

Payrolls Data Disappoint, But Positive Trend Remains Intact

The US economy added 98k jobs in March, shy of the 180k estimate, but some of that weakness can be attributed to unseasonable weather patterns in February and March. It should be noted, too, that the ADP reported 263k jobs added in March, which significantly beat expectations, and jobless claims data continues to impress. The first quarter of 2017 was strongest quarter for job creation since 2012. While total non-farm payrolls continue a positive trend, construction employment has been slowing and retail trade has a second consecutive month of significant declines.

Average hourly earnings continues to be solid at 2.7% YoY, which continues a gradual but sustained improvement. We note, however, that construction wage growth has moderated significantly after spiking in 2016. This is consistent with more slack in the construction labor markets as builders slow down their construction activity.

Mortgage Rates

Mortgage rates are roughly 60 basis points higher than the lows in the summer of 2016, but have moderated in recent weeks. The 30-year fixed mortgage rates for highly credit-worthy borrowers dipped below 3.85% this week and are 30bps lower than the post-election peak.

Sector Performance

REIT sectors were mixed on the week. Industrial REITs surged more than 3.6% after a number of analyst upgrades. Manufactured Housing, SF Rental, Storage, and Data Center REITs also outperformed. Hotels, Malls, and Shopping Centers were the laggards.

The best 5 performing REITs on the week were First Industrial (NYSE:FR), Extra Space (NYSE:EXR), Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), Eastgroup (NYSE:EGP), and DCT Industrial (NYSE:DCT).

The worst 5 performing REITs on the week were CBL (NYSE:CBL), Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI), DiamondRock (NYSE:DRH), RLJ Lodging (NYSE:RLJ), and Brixmor (NYSE:BRX).

Bottom Line

This week, we updated our REIT Rankings: Data Centers. We discussed that data center REITs continue to outpace the broader real estate industry powered by our insatiable appetite for connectivity. After badly underperforming in the second half of 2016, data center REITs have come back in favor in 2017. Q4 earnings were better than expected, and guidance impressed. Data center REITs are higher by 12% over the past six months and 5% YTD. CoreSite and DuPont Fabros have been among the best performing REITs across all sectors. Leasing improved last quarter following concerns late last year that volumes were slowing. The supply/demand outlook remains moderately favorable despite the increased flow of capital into the space.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. We encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, SPY, PEI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.