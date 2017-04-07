Ring Energy: When The Old Ways No Longer Make Money, Change And Print Money

Ring Energy (REI) has acquired some acreage in the Midland basin. What is very interesting about the acreage is that most of the wells on the acreage are vertical wells. That is something you do not see every day.

The company acquired some Delaware Basin acreage back in 2015. This was before the merger and acquisition activity skyrocketed. It is a very safe bet that the acreage is probably worth at least twice what management paid for it two years ago. That alone makes the property a very worthwhile investment for the shareholders of the company. Some of this acreage is in Reeves County. It may not be the best acreage in Reeves County. But when location, location, and location matter, Reeves County usually counts a whole lot more than other Permian places.

The salt water disposal system was evidently in serious need of upgrading and maintenance. So before any horizontal drilling could begin, the whole system needed a thorough review and some serious capital expenditures. Management has stated that now there is some excess capacity and the ability to add more processing capacity to the system so horizontal drilling could be supported by the system. In the meantime, some vertical wells that were profitable to drill and also gave core results to help plan the proper exploitation of the leases were drilled.

Similarly, this Permian acreage has had some production for awhile. Management has not exactly revved up the drilling process because they wanted to better understand the acreage. But that Permian position makes drilling unnecessary for stock appreciation. Operational results are simply icing on the cake.

One of the signs of an experienced management is the ability to calmly take the time to explore profitable options. This management has built and sold companies before. So despite the sizable market preference for horizontal and fracking at all costs, this management stayed with a relatively low cost well until clearly superior results are available.

If Mr. Market has been impatient with the pace of movement towards horizontal wells, then that impatience is about to be satisfied. Management tried some of those newfangled wells this year and by darn, the return has so far proved rewarding. But that belies some very conservative planning and some very prudent risk avoidance.

Anytime you see a debt free oil company with more than $70 million in cash and far better than a 1:1 current ratio, the operating and financial strategies have to be respected. No matter how the company got into its current position, that position is far better than most of the industry. This management clearly shows that it is at the top of its game. Management even had tight enough controls to add to its cash position in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2016, even though cash flow was minimal. The comprehensive program is very impressive.

Now management shows that the operational activity is going to be increasing considerably this year. Some salt water disposal wells need to be drilled. Management also mentioned some plans to convert some vertical wells to a horizontal well. Plus any potential acquisitions can be comfortably entertained with that debt free balance sheet. What more could an investor ask for?

This is the kind of news that demonstrates the wisdom of a very deliberate strategy of gathering appropriate information. Management has now acted successfully upon that information. Many of the wells drilled are expected to pay back within a year. That is extremely good in any part of the oil and gas industry. What should catch Mr. Market's attention is the IRR range from 90% to 240%. Then the potential 500% return in the next few lines should really enhance the celebration. This company is going to be printing money faster than the presses in Denver. There are quite a few other companies in the Permian and elsewhere that wish they had those eye-popping returns.

Clearly the time spent delineating the acreage and gathering information was worth it. Plus management has stated that they may increase the capital budget. The cash flow is going to explode this year. It will probably top a $100 million annual rate by the fourth quarter. Likewise, production will be much higher than the current rate. By year-end, the company's operating achievements will be taking center stage. The current stock price will not be lasting long.

This management has experience building and selling companies. So the risk of investing in this growing company is far less than average. The strong balance sheet and liquidity of the Permian properties will limit downside risk even more. In fact, the Permian holdings could easily equal or exceed the market value of the common stock (less the cash on hand). The rest of the company basically comes for free.

Management was successful the last time around. The debt free balance sheet, and the Permian position argue strongly for a second home run. The company has been relatively quiet on the operations front as acquisitions took center stage. That appears to be changing quickly in a very big way. Expect any doubts about the prior deliberative information gather process to very quickly disappear as more well results are released.

Some of the founders are clearly young at heart. So expect a sale of the company at some point. But that sale will be on company terms and not a rushed process. As shown above, there is a lot of experience on the operational and financial side of things. So shareholders have some very powerful allies when it comes to maximizing shareholder values.

Clearly the insiders have a sizable common stock investment. It is also clear that the insiders are recipients of quite a few stock options. Even though the NASDAQ shows constant insider selling, it remains clear that the insiders still have a considerable investment in the future success of the company. There is an awful lot to like about the company. A stock price double over the next year appears certain. Another double over the next five years is very probable. These officers have considerable experience. Usually these kinds of returns come with far more risk, so this stock could be a very unusual opportunity.

