Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Initiating Coverage With A Buy Rating And $24 Price Target

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) is a Houston, Texas-based emerging biotechnology company that was incorporated in Delaware in 2004. The company has been a focus of investor attention for its potentially safer CAR-T technology that incorporates a safety switch to control side effects like cytokine release syndrome. Safety of CAR-T technology has come into limelight after the recent reports of patient deaths in Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) clinical trials.

The company has also made remarkable progress in developing a safer allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) product candidate incorporating its CaspCIDe switch to control graft versus host disease (GHVH). The stock is owned by several prominent institutional investors including Baker Brothers who recently added to their stake. The stock has pulled back from its recent highs. We decided to take a look at this company.

(Bellicum Pharmaceuticals common stock price chart. Source: Bloomberg.)

Technology:

The company has a proprietary CID platform which consists of molecular switches which are triggered inside the patient by infusion of rimiducid, a small molecule protein. The company has developed 2 types of switches. CaspCIDe is a safety switch inside HSCT and TCR product candidates. it is inactive and becomes active on infusion of rimiducid that induces Caspase-9 and causes the switch activation to terminate/attenuate the therapy and resolve the side-effect.

(Control of CID switch by rimiducid.)

The second 'Go' switch is incorporated in the company's GoCAR-T product candidates. It is an activation switch that allows the control of activation and proliferation of T cells through scheduled rimiducid infusions. In the case of CAR-T side effects like cytokine release syndrome, the level of activation of GoCAR-T cells can be attenuated by increasing the interval between rimiducid doses, reducing the dose per infusion or suspending further rimiducid administration.

(Summary of Bellicum's key switch technologies.)

Product Pipeline:

(Bellicum Pharmaceuticals product pipeline.)

BPX-501:

GVHD is a side effect after allogeneic HSCT (seen when donor T cells attack the recipient tissues). Grade 3-4 GVHD may occur in 9 to 50% of allogeneic HSCT cases (with HLA matched donors). Its incidence is 30% after haploidentical allogeneic HSCT and 41% after matched related allogeneic HSCT. It is characterized by nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash and blistering, jaundice, etc. The usual treatment for mild cases is steroids, other immunosuppressive agents or T cell depletion. However, these treatment methods increase the risk of graft failure and viral infections. Chronic GVHD is characterized by liver failure and skin thickening and may be unresponsive to therapy.

BPX-501 is a CaspCIDe product candidate that is designed as adjunct cell therapy after allogeneic HSCT. In case of GVHD, CaspCIDe switch in BPX-501 is activated and enables elimination of donor T cells.

In the data from a phase 1/2 (BP-004 trial) presented recently at a scientific meeting in February, 2017, 122 post-allogeneic HSCT pediatric patients have been treated so far with the therapy. 54 children with genetic blood disorders included subacute combined immunodeficiency, SCID (11 children), thalassemia major (8 children), Wickott Aldrich's syndrome (6 children), and sickle cell disease (3 children). Children with hematological cancers included 22 with acute lymphocytic leukemia and 13 with acute myeloid leukemia. The therapy was safe without any serious averse events. 73 children had more than 6 months of follow-up so far after the treatment and had rapid immune reconstitution with full recovery and normalization of T cells, B cells and immunoglobulins. Out of these 73 children, 22% had grade 1-2 acute GVHD which resolved with steroids, 2.7% had grade 3 GVHD and there were no cases of grade 4 GVHD. Rimiducid was used in 6 patients with acute GVHD not controlled with steroids. 5 cases of uncontrolled acute GVHD resolved rapidly. Once case of chronic GVHD in a malignancy patient did not resolve with rimiducid.

(Outcome of 6 patients with acute GVHD treated with rimiducid)

The six month survival post allogeneic HSCT+BPX-501 was 98.4% and the 1-year survival was 97.2%.

In the data presented at the American College of Hematology, 2016, none of 23 children with primary immunodeficiency disorders had graft failure after therapy. All were alive and disease free at median 404 days of follow-up. 5 children had grade 1 or 2 acute GVHD (2 needed rimiducid). There were no cases of grade 3 or 4 GVHD. 12 children with hemoglobinopathies were all disease-free and GVHD-free. Grade 1 or 2 acute GVHD was seen in 2 children (responded to steroids).

BPX-501 has Orphan drug designation in the US and EU for the treatment of GVHD after allogeneic HSCT. The on-going BP-004 trial could be pivotal and form the basis of MAA application in the EU in mid-2018. The company is also in discussions with FDA about US approval and plans a controlled pediatric trial to satisfy FDA requirements. Updates about the FDA discussions will,be announced in the first half of 2017. The company is also conducting clinical trials in adults (BP-001, BP-005, BP-008). Various patents for BPX-501 extend till 2031.

Potential competition for BPX-501 includes Kiadi Pharma (ATIR101 in haploidentical allogeneic HSCT, MAA application planned. T cell therapy with photodepletion, Orphan drug designations in the US, EU) and Molecular Medicine SpA (in phase 3 trial, T cell therapy that are genetically modified to make them more responsive to ganciclovir). BPX-501 has advantages over ganciclovir therapy (HSV-tk) like lack of immunogenicity, and speed of elimination.

BPX-601:

It is a GoCAR-T product candidate with IMC activation switch targeting solid tumors expressing prostate stem cell antigen, PSCA. PSCA is expressed in prostate, pancreatic, bladder, esophageal and gastric cancers. Preclinical data showed higher T cell proliferation, persistence and in-vivo anti-tumor activity compared to traditional CAR-T therapies. A phase 1 clinical trial in non-resectable pancreatic cancer is on-going. It was licensed from Agensys, affiliated with Astellas Pharmaceuticals in exchange for potential $130 million in milestone payments per licensed product plus mid to high percentage of net sales as royalty payments (ex-Japan rights). Agensys has Japan rights and will pay similar royalty payments to Bellicum. Various patents for BPX-601 extend till 2035.

Competing technologies include Ziopharm (NASDAQ:ZIOP) whose CAR-T also incorporates a switch and other CAR-T companies like Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE), Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Juno Therapeutics and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS).

BPX-701:

It is a CaspCIDe enabled TCR product candidate targeting preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma (PRAME). It is being planned to be developed in relapsed/refractory AML, r/r MDS and metastatic uveal melanoma. A phase 1 dose finding clinical trial in r/r myeloid neoplasms is ongoing.

Adaptimmune collaboration: In December 2016, the company partnered with Adaptimmune (NASDAQ:ADAP) to develop next-generation T cell therapies combining GoTCR technology with Adaptimmune's SPEAR T cell technology. Adaptimmune is a leader in TCR technology targeting solid tumors and we consider this news as bullish for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals.

Leadership:

CEO, Rick Fair: He has over 20 years of industry experience and served as SVP, Head of Oncology Global Product Strategy at Genentech/Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) where he oversaw the global launch of Tecentriq.

COO, Annemarie Moseley, MD, PhD: She has over 20 years of industry experience and was the CEO at Osiris and Cognate Therapeutics.

CSO, David Spencer, PhD: He is the inventor of CID technology and was earlier a professor at Baylor College of Medicine.

The Board of Directors includes the Managing Director at AVG Ventures, a former EVP at Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), a former SVP at Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), the current CEO at Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD), the current CSO at Incyte, and the current CEO at Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Financials and Valuation:

Bellicum Pharma is expected to have $169.25 million in cash reserves after the recent $69 million offering. Operating cash burn was $50.4 million in 2016 and we don't anticipate any immediate dilution. The cash reserves are enough till Q1, 2018 (as per the management guidance). The company has long-term debt of $30 million (after recent $10 million loan on 3/8/2017).

The gross cost of allogeneic HSCT (including pre and postoperative care, cost of immunosuppressant drugs, etc.) can run up to $930K. The estimated cost of the procedure is about $200-300K in the US. The estimated target market by the allogeneic HSCT type in the US and EU is shown below (source: Bellicum presentation).

We expect BPX-501 to be useful in haploidentical and un-transplanted allogeneic HSCT where the incidence of GVHD is higher.

We expect BPX-501 to be priced at an average wholesale price, AWP of $125,000/patient in the US and EU (or average sales price, ASP of $92,500, at 74% of AWP, mean per Pharmagellan guide). We input probability of BPX-501 reaching the market in these indications=65% (based on average probability of phase 3, regulatory stage success for hematology-oncology drugs, Pharmagellan guide).

We modeled peak, risk-adjusted US revenue for BPX-501 in haploidentical and untransplanted allogeneic HSCT=$311.12 million in the US and EU (after deducting 5% royalties payable (2024). Market share trajectory and peak market share is in line with the guidelines of the Pharmagellan guide.

Using rNPV method (15% cost of capital), we calculated fair value of equity= $887.6 million after adjusting for non-operating assets, operating loss carryforwards and liabilities (using diluted share count) or $23.25 per share.

We are initiating coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals common stock with a buy rating and first price target of $24. We have not yet modeled revenue from TCR or CAR-T pipelines which could add further upside. Especially, we are optimistic about the TCR partnership with Adaptimmune.

Sell-side analysts have been bullish on the stock on the recent pullback. Recent analyst ratings include: Jefferies (reiterated Buy with PT=$19, 3/14/17), Cantor Fitzgerald (reiterated Buy with PT =$32, 3/14/17), and Wells Fargo (initiated coverage with Buy, no PT given, 3/8/17).

Baker Brothers owned 4.8 million shares worth $61 million as of 12/31/2016 and added another $2 million of stock in the recent offering.

Upcoming catalysts:

Preclinical data from novel CAR-T cells will be presented at AACR meeting in April, 2017.

Updated data from BP-004 trial of BPX-501 is expected at the European Hematology Association meeting and the American Society of Hematology meeting this year.

Updates about the FDA discussions on BPX-501 approval will be announced in the first half of 2017.

Enrollment in the registrational BPX-501 trials is expected in the second half of 2017.

Risks in the investment:

It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials may fail, regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications. The company may also need to raise additional capital in future.

