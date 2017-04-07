Realty Income: A Buy?

Real estate investment trust Realty Income Corp. (NYSE:O), branded as the Monthly Dividend Company, has produced outstanding returns for shareholders since its IPO in 1994. The REIT has excellent portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and the company's funds from operations have grown at a good clip. As a result, Realty Income's shares sell for a big premium compared to other REITs. Should income investors still buy into Realty Income at $60?

Two facts to start with: Realty Income has increased its annual dividend by a compound average growth rate of 4.7 percent since the company became a publicly traded income vehicle in 1994, which is a very respectable rate considering that the performance period includes two major stock market crisis periods (2000 and 2007). But Realty Income's shares have returned even more than 4.7 percent: The compound average annual total return since IPO has been 16.9 percent, making Realty Income one of the best performing income vehicles in the stock market.

Why did Realty Income do so well?

Because the company has earned a reputation for slow but disciplined dividend growth, and income investors love the monthly dividend check.

Realty Income increased its monthly cash dividend by 6 percent in January, raising its payout from $0.2025/share to $0.2105/share. Just two months later, Realty Income yet again raised its monthly dividend rate, this time from $0.2105/share to $0.211/share. The latest dividend hike marked Realty Income's 91st dividend increase, and more dividend increases are likely looming just around the corner.

If steady and disciplined dividend growth wasn't enough, Realty Income has very robust dividend coverage stats, backed by a well performing real estate portfolio with a very high occupancy rate (December 2016 occupancy rate was 98.3 percent).

Realty Income has consistently over-earned its dividend with both funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations, making the dividend about as safe as it gets.

Source: Achilles Research

Realty Income's A/FFO payout ratios are very favorable, too. The average FFO payout and the average AFFO payout ratio in the last six quarters were both 83 percent, so income investors don't have to worry at all about the REIT's dividend coverage.

Source: Achilles Research

Are You Prepared To Pay a Premium Price?

There are two reasons why Realty Income is as expensive as it is today:

1. Consistent dividend growth across the economic cycle;

and

2. Robust dividend coverage.

That said, though, Realty Income price tag is hefty.

The real estate investment trust has guided for its adjusted funds from operations to clock in somewhere between $3.00/share and $3.06/share in 2017, meaning that shares go for ~19.9x 2017e AFFO. With shares being priced at a 5 percent AFFO yield, I think investors continue to overpay for Realty Income, no matter how good the REIT's dividend history is.

Your Takeaway

Realty Income has earned a reputation thanks to consistent and reliable dividend growth, whether the economic circumstances were good or not so good. The REIT's dividend coverage and low A/FFO payout ratios imply a high margin of safety when it comes to Realty Income's dividend. That said, though, I continue to believe that the REIT's shares are simply too expensive at ~20x this year's expected AFFO, and that the reward-to-risk ratio is no longer compelling. Wait for a drop towards $55 before buying.

