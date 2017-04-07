18 'Safer' Miller/Howard SDI Spring Dog Dividend Yields Topped By LyondellBasell

Broker targets predicted the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safer" M/H SDI dogs making 14.13% more gains from $5k invested in the lowest price five than the same investment in all ten.

Besides safety margin, "Safer" M/H SDI dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 4/4/17 to further boast their wherewithal.

30 M/H SDI Spring equities selected 3/31/17 dividends yield 2.18%-4.41%. Of 30, just 18 were "safer" with positive returns along with free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend-yield as of 4/4/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

18 of 30 April M/H SDI Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 30 Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index stocks from which the 18 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 18 M/H SDI Spring dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees. however, are frequently re-ordered by detrimental boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Showed Up With "Safer" M/H SDI Dividend Equities For April?

Five of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the eighteen M/H SDI equities with "safer" April dividends. The representation broke out, thus: basic materials (3); technology (4); consumer cyclical (4); industrials (3); financial services (4); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); energy (0); healthcare (0); real estate (0); Utilities (0).

All five sectors noted with positive numbers on the list above were represented in the top ten.

Dog Metrics Found April Bargain M/H SDI "Safer" Stocks

Ten "Safe" top M/H SDI dividend stocks ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten "Safer" M/H SDI Dogs Would Deliver 13.29% VS. (2) 11.65% Net Gains from All Ten By April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten M/H SDI Spring kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 14.13% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The second lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, International Game Technology (IGT), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 23.37%.

Lowest priced five "safer" M/H SDI Spring stocks selected 3/31/17 were: Steelcase (SCS); International Game Technology; Cisco Systems (CSCO); KAR Auction Services (KAR); Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), with prices ranging from $16.30 to $44.53.

Higher priced five "safer" M/H SDI Spring dogs for March 31 were: MetLife (MET); Eaton (ETN); LyondellBasell Industries (LYB); Agrium (AGU); Watsco (WSU), whose prices ranged from $52.32 to $143.08.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as M/H SDI Spring dividend dog stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

