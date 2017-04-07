Exxon Mobil's Canadian Upside, Non-Oil Sands Edition

The Hebron development and possible bolt-on projects at the Hibernia oil field will maintain and grow Exxon Mobil Corporation's upstream production base.

A lot of attention is being given to Alberta's oil sands industry after several foreign giants announced major partial exits from the region, but Canada's oil & gas reserves don't start and end there. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), which has a material oil sands footprint, is also a big player in Canada's offshore oil industry with several developments worth taking note of.

While not a huge part of its asset base, operations like these are worth looking at in greater detail in order to get a good understanding of just what you are buying into. A quick one or two sentence summary lumped into a much longer article doesn't really do these assets justice.

Extensive Hibernia resources

The Hibernia oil field was discovered back in 1979 in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin in 80 meters of water in offshore Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's most eastern province. Production didn't start up until first-oil was reached in 1997, but with three billion barrels of oil in place, this sleepy asset is one with a few tricks left up its sleeve.

At first, the consortium developing the Hibernia Field expected the first phase of development to unlock 1.2 billion barrels of crude. This oil is considered light sweet, meaning it is fetching Brent/WTI prices not terrible WCS realizations making development activities more worthwhile. Exxon Mobil is the operator of the Hibernia platform, with the capacity to produce 230,000 bo/d, that is developing the field with a 33.125% interest in the development.

It's worth keeping in mind that by 2009, the first phase had already recovered 667 mmBo (million barrels of oil). Publicly available information of the Hibernia Field is limited so this is this just a guess, but assuming an average daily oil production rate of 120,000 barrels since then, roughly 80% of the crude the first development phase was set to produce has already been pumped out.

So what do you do when a large oil field is starting to lose its oomph? Move forward with additional development opportunities to boost recovery rates, production levels, and capitalize on existing infrastructure in the area to generate strong returns.

The Hibernia Southern Extension came online in 2011, adding 223 million barrels of oil to the development's recoverable resource base. Exxon owns 27.4% of this project and is the operator as well. Five production wells and six water injection wells were brought online and tied back to the Hibernia platform.

Investors should expect additional bolt-on projects to be approved. The Hibernia Field houses around 400 MMBo that has yet to be produced from these two projects, with room to move that a bit higher.

By itself this asset isn't very big compared to a Goliath like Exxon Mobil. During 2016, Exxon's Canadian and South American upstream operations produced 53,000 bo/d, 6,000 bpd of NGLs, and 239 MMcf/d of dry gas net.

For the most part that is all from its Canadian assets. Those numbers doesn't include Exxon's Canadian bitumen/synthetic crude production which came in at a much higher 371,000 bpd net.

What makes the Hibernia development important for Exxon Mobil going forward is where it is located, the Jeanne d'Arc Basin. The same basin that the massive Hebron project is located. As Exxon has been operating in the region for a while with plenty of success, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Hebron project.

Significance of soon to be operational Hebron project

Discovered around the same time as the Hibernia Field, the Hebron and the nearby West Ben Nevis fields are being developed through 93 meters of water. The Ben Nevis Field may get developed in the future by building off of these soon to be operational facilities.

The project aims to produce 700 million barrels of heavy oil over its lifetime. While the oil is heavy the venture will have access to much better prices than oil sands production because the crude isn't landlocked and has access to international markets. Exxon is the operator of the Hebron project with a 35.5% interest in the venture.

Once fully operational, the Hebron platform will have the capacity to produce 150,000 bo/d, 215-300 MMcf/d of gas, and inject 270-470,000 bpd of water. Along with 1.2 million barrels of storage capacity.

Water injection infrastructure shouldn't be overlooked, this is how upstream players keep reservoir pressure up and thus production levels. Some developments, particularly older projects, didn't have water injection infrastructure at first which had to be added later on.

Exxon Mobil sees the Hebron facility reaching first-oil by the end of this year. It will take a couple of years after that to reach peak production levels, and after that output will begin moving lower which is normal. Water injection efforts help mitigate that to some degree by limiting the size of the annual decline.

At its peak, the Hebron project will add ~53,000 bo/d and 85 MMcf/d of dry gas net (before royalties and taxes) to Exxon's production base. Investors should note that this will double Exxon's non-oil sands related Canadian crude production, output that sports much lower operating costs while realizing better prices and thus should generate strong operating cash flow streams even in a weak pricing environment.

Other Exxon properties up in Canada

There are two more producing developments Exxon Mobil is invested in up in Canada that aren't oil sands related, the Exxon-operated (50.8% interest) Sable Offshore Energy Project and the Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) operated Terra Nova Project, which Exxon has a 19% stake in. At Sable, Exxon primarily produces dry gas with some NGLs output as well while the Terra Nova facility pumps out crude and reinjects gas production.

Neither of these developments look like there is much upside to be had going forward. Decommissioning work, at this point just studies and evaluations, is being done at the various fields the Sable Project is developing while reserves at the various fields the Terra Nova Project has been targeting are expected to be depleted over the next few years.

Short of a material discovery at the Terra Nova project or a sharp increase in expected resource recovery at either developments, these aren't operations that will remain part of Exxon Mobil for a whole lot longer relatively speaking.

Final thoughts

Its assets like these that help provide giants like Exxon Mobil Corporation a way to maintain such large production bases. Exxon Mobil Corporation's upstream division will get a nice boost when the Hebron development is completed, with possible bolt-on projects at the Hibernia oil field offering additional upside in the medium term.

As oil production from those assets fetches prices close to global benchmarks, these are the kinds of production streams oil firms want in a low price environment. While smaller than its oil sands division, better realizations and lower operating costs makes these assets relevant in a $50 WTI world as they are cash flow positive. That cash flow is needed to cover Exxon Mobil Corporation's outspend, which is largely due to its dividend payments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.