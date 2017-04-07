Even Steve Jobs Would Like This

Since the loss of its founder a few years ago, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has undergone a fundamental shift in the way that it views being a public company. Specifically, it is returning capital at a pace unlike anything ever seen. This has turned out extremely well for shareholders, I'd argue, and one such way is through its absolutely gargantuan buyback program. I intend to demonstrate just how effective this program has been and how it has created - by my calculations - tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value over the past few years.

To do this, I'll be using data from both Morningstar and company filings.

We'll begin by taking a look at Apple's split-adjusted share count for the past five fiscal year-end periods. I chose this time frame because Apple began buying back stock in 2013, so the end of 2012 share count gives us a nice baseline from which to launch our exercise.

Again, these numbers are adjusted for the 7-for-1 split Apple executed a few years ago and what we can see is that since the buyback began, Apple has produced very steady, meaningful reductions in the float. From the end of 2012 through the end of 2016, Apple reduced its float by 1.25B shares, good for about 19% of the float over that time frame. Of course, there are many companies that have done more in terms of reducing the float on a percentage basis, but Apple reigns supreme in the sheer number of dollars it has spent to achieve this result. The reason for that is obvious, of course, but still, in four years' time, Apple has reduced its float by 19% and that's pretty strong by anyone's measure.

Seen another way, this chart gives us an idea of the magnitude of the reductions in the float.

Here we can see that Apple has averaged right at 5% in terms of reductions in the float, a result you'd expect given what we already saw. 5% annually is a strong buyback, particularly over four years, so Apple is certainly seeing results for all the money it is spending. And let us not forget that the principal reason to do a buyback is to boost EPS via a lower share count. Being able to count on a 5% or so boost in EPS each year from the buyback is enormously helpful for shareholders over the long term.

So we know that Apple has done a nice job of reducing its float steadily since the buyback began, but the more important question is whether or not it has done this responsibly. To find out, let's have a look at what Apple has spent on buying back stock over this time frame.

These numbers are huge. Apple has spent, by my numbers, $133B in the past four years buying back stock. This is unprecedented in the history of the markets, and, to be honest, Apple is really the only one that could pull something like this off, owed to its rather unbelievable cash stash and ability to produce FCF. Numbers like this, you'd expect, would produce strong results, and, from what we've seen, that has certainly been the case.

But how effective has it been? After all, any management team can throw money at something, but it takes good timing, good execution and a bit of luck to get a buyback just right. Apple has done all of those things, and, in short, its buyback has been absolutely spectacular.

We know that Apple has spent $133B on buybacks in four years and that it has issued a rather pedestrian $2.3B in new stock during that time frame as well. That's a lot of money, but, in the context of a $700B+ market cap and $133B in buyback spending, it really doesn't amount to much at all. That's the first step towards a successful buyback - low issuances - so Apple certainly is on its way.

The second step is timing, meaning that repurchases and issuances must be timed favorably against the stock price in order to create shareholder value. After all, if you buy high and sell low, you're in trouble. But as I shall now demonstrate, Apple has done just the opposite. Here's a chart of this time frame and we can see rather plainly why Apple's buyback has been so very successful.

This is hardly a straight-line rally, but over time, Apple's stock price has certainly helped the buyback become more successful. Obviously, management deserves loads of credit for striking while the iron was hot and spending buyback money when it made the most sense. This is how you perform a buyback, and indeed, some of the very rally we're discussing was due to the buyback. After all, the stock price ostensibly wouldn't be as high as it is if almost one in five shares hadn't been removed from the float in the past few years. It's a virtuous cycle that is a beautiful thing if you're long.

To wrap this up, we know Apple has spent $133B in buybacks since 2013 and we know the share count has fallen by 1.25B shares, implying an average price per share of $106. Keep in mind the number you see in company filings will be lower because I'm including all share activity, including issuances, in my number to get a total picture. After all, part of the buyback program for any company is sopping up extra shares before it can begin to reduce the float. But Apple's issuances have been very low so its frictional costs are low, boosting the effectiveness of the buyback.

Obviously, $106 per share compares extremely favorably to the current price of $143, indicating that Apple's buyback has created loads of shareholder value over and above simply reducing the float. The 1.25B shares that Apple has reduced the float by would be worth something like $180B today, but Apple spent $133B to buy them.

That means shareholders are on the happy side of a $47B difference between what Apple paid and what its shares would have been worth today. That implies that, when Apple spends a dollar on buying back stock, it returns roughly $1.35 in total shareholder value. That's absolutely astounding, and, to be honest, this is one of the best buybacks I've ever seen.

Going forward, shareholders should implore management to buy back as much stock as it can because results like this are tremendously difficult to come by in the market. Apple has been very busy creating tens of billions of dollars in shareholder value and that value will keep appreciating over time should the stock price continue upwards. Apple's relatively new policy of buying back stock has 100% been the right thing to do and surely Mr. Jobs would be happy to know his shareholders are being taken care of so very well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.