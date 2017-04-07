Equity Issuance Held Down Prices: ANH Confirms My Research

If ANH wants to call ANH-A, the payback period would be under 2 years because of the low issuance costs.

Anworth (NYSE:ANH) just confirmed my research. The company issued a new document indicating that they were rapidly issuing new shares of ANH-C through their agent. The incentive for the agent to rapidly issue a large volume of stock allowed the shares to continue trading at a discount to comparable investments in the sector. Nearly 200,000 shares were issued leading to about $4.85 million in proceeds. It was a great deal for investors because the lower price on entry reduced their exposure to downside pressure following the dividend. Shares traded at $24.80 just days prior to the dividend and trade around $24.65 currently. Since the dividend was nearly $.48, that is a solid return for the last two weeks.

Watch out for ANH-A

ANH-A is above my suggested limit-sell price. The difference in annual dividends is that ANH-A costs about $.25 more per year for the company to sustain. This is a factor I brought up on the 3rd quarter earnings call. I go under the name Jack Moreno for earnings calls, misspelled Morino in the transcripts.

I expect ANH-C to remain in a range of $24.60 to $24.95 for most transactions. Based on the disclosed transactions, ANH received gross proceeds of $24.82655 per share and that turned into net proceeds of $24.57828 per share (very reasonable transaction costs). Each share of ANH-C costs $.25 less in annual dividend payments. They are getting net issuance proceeds of only $.43 less than the call price on ANH-A.

That payback period is under two years. Yes, the call risk on ANH-A is substantial. Perhaps most notably is the risk that if interest rates move lower it could push preferred share prices which would drive ANH-C into a scenario of rapidly issuing a very massive amount of shares. That makes the idea of paying ANH-A's closing price of $26.05, or their intra-day high of $26.17 look pretty silly.

Those are already callable, so the risk of negative total returns through a call is already on the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANH-C, RS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my position in shares of ANH-C.