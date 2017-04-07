Okta: I'd Opt Out With Shares Trading At 10 Times Annualized Sales

Okta (OKTA) has made a splashing debut as investor demand for any cloud-related play continues to be very strong. Shares jumped 35% from the final offering price which already was set at the high end of the preliminary offering range. Following this higher valuation the company has a lot to prove as it is combining impressive growth with narrowing but still sizable losses.

As such the stock remains one for believers as it is very hard to judge the true competitive strength of Okta's products in a rapidly moving industry. While I will monitor the revenue ramp-up trajectory and PL impact closely in the coming quarters, I see no compelling reason to chase the stock at this valuation.

The Business

Okta calls itself the "leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise." The company has developed a cloud platform which allows workers to connect people to technology, on any advice and anytime.

The company was founded in 2009 and immediately focused on the cloud, helping companies and its workers to connect apps which run in the cloud on a secure way. Okta claims that the solution already is used by 2 million people on a daily basis. With corporate awareness being elevated for any cyber-related security, having a safety check outside of the corporate firewall is crucial for customers.

The solution is in great demand as many companies recognize the value added of the service. Some 3,100 customers use the service as of January of this year, including big corporate names while cloud vendors have adopted the solution as well.

The Offering

Okta sold 11 million shares at the high end of the preliminary offering range of $15-$17 per share. Doing so, it raised $187 million in gross proceeds. Following the offering the company has nearly 91 million shares outstanding which values equity of the business at $1.55 billion.

Important to note is that the issued "A" shares carry just a tenth of the voting power of the "B" shares which are held by insiders, indicating that normal shareholders basically have no control over the company. If we include the pre-IPO cash holdings of $37 million, Okta will operate with roughly $224 million in net cash. As shares have risen toward $23 per share on their opening day, operating assets are now valued at nearly $1.9 billion.

For that kind of valuation, Okta is delivering on rapid growth which unfortunately is not profitable. Sales more than doubled from $41 million in 2014 to nearly $86 million in 2015. The growth trajectory remained impressive in 2016, with sales advancing by more than 86% to $160.3 million.

The trouble is that while losses are coming down on a relative basis, they keep increasing on an absolute basis, as they are substantial in relation to sales as well. Operating losses amounted to $83.1 million in 2016 which is roughly $7 million more than the year before. As a percentage of sales, losses narrowed by 36 percentage points to a still hefty 52%.

Fortunately the fourth quarter results offered some glimpse of hope. Revenue growth remained impressive at 80%, as sales of $48.9 million support a $200 million revenue run rate. That being said, shares still trade at 9.5 times revenues which is rather steep.

Another encouraging development is that losses narrowed toward $18 million in the final quarter, declining both on a relative and absolute basis compared to the third quarter of 2016 as well as the fourth quarter of 2015.

Based on the quarterly revenue number of $48.9 million and 3,114 customer count, the average customer spends about $60k per year. With over 2 million users, average spending per user comes in around $100 per year, which seems a reasonable amount.

Final Thoughts

Okta is a cloud-based play like many. The company offers a nice solution, reports very high growth, but loses money at the same time. Besides the steep valuation, other risks include continued losses, stiff competition and the loss of credibility if the solution gets compromised.

A 9-10 times sales multiple sounds fully priced, even as year-on-year growth still come in at 80% at this point in time. The operating leverage in the model is to be applauded as well, although losses remain relatively large in relation to topline sales. The company itself cites many authentication and mobility management providers as key competitors, including Citrix (NASDAQ:CTRX), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), among others. These being multi-billion companies, they have vast resources and capabilities to develop competing solutions.

For now I remain cautious despite the increased corporate awareness to have networks and devices better protected. The relative sales multiple in relation to topline revenue growth is encouraging, as the developments in the competitive environment remain my primary concern.