WD-40: You Know You Do

Be honest. You have used the products. They are in your garage, or basement, or are under the sink. What am I talking about? Well, the WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) is one of my favorite household names. As a stock, I have called it a buy-and-hold success story, and one that may be exactly what you are looking for. But lately sales have been subpar. Is it a phase? Well, as long as products require maintenance and lubrication, the company will always have a market for its flagship multi-purpose maintenance products under the WD-40 brand. However, over the last year, there have been quarters that were certainly weaker than I would like. I have stayed behind the name long-term. It is delivering returns. That said, in some of these quarters, when we dug deeper, we saw that the weakness was just noise. With the volatility the stock was up to well over $120, but has pulled back over 15%. Is it time to do some buying again, even with weak numbers?

Let's get right to it. The fiscal Q2 numbers were less than stellar. The stock will be shellacked today. The headline numbers show a pretty bad revenue miss, and a worse than expected bottom-line as well. So what is the deal here with the revenue miss? Well, once again sales for the quarter were impacted by currency issues. On an absolute basis, sales for the fourth quarter were $96.5 million, which was actually up 2% year over year. It missed estimates by $3.3 million. While this hurts, I want to point out that if we look at the sales on a constant-dollar basis, net sales for the quarter would have been $102.9 million for the quarter.

How about the earnings picture? Here things have generally looked strong as earnings have been beating analysts' estimates the least few quarters, but not this quarter. Net income was $12.4 million, down 10% compared to last year's quarter and earnings per share came in at $0.87, fanning on estimates by $0.03. This is a poor year-over-year decrease as last year earnings were $0.94 per share. I am truly surprised at this quarter's underperformance on the headline numbers. So what is going on?

Well much of the same headwinds I have discussed in the past are still present. The fact is that this is a global company and is subject to volatility, particularly with its exposure to foreign currency. Sales were actually up in all regions except the Americas. Sales in the Americas fell due to lower homecare and cleaning product sales, though the year ago quarter was bolstered by new product launches. Latin American sales were lower thanks to uncertainty in Mexico. Sales in Europe rose 2% driven by better market conditions. In constant dollars sales were up 20%. That is pretty stellar. In Asia Pacific, sales were up 14%, thanks to better distributor markets and a huge 17% increase in Chinese sales. But the best news the company has been delivering this year and one of the keys to this company I cited when I first highlighted it is of course its strong margins. I continue to see the company effectively reducing its input costs while managing price increases. Well, this has been the pattern the company has followed. Gross margin widened once again in Q2 to a stellar 56.4%. This is up from 55.4% last year. The margins are excellent, and you need to be aware of this. Gross margin expansion like this for such an established company is impressive. This increase in margins came despite an increase in expenses. Garry Ridge, president and CEO, stated:

"Fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates continue to obscure the true strength of our business and they negatively impacted both our top-line and bottom line results in the second quarter. Even with the impacts of foreign currency headwinds included, we had 4 percent growth in sales of our maintenance products, which continue to be our core strategic focus, and a 5 percent increase in operating income. Our net income was negatively impacted as a result of fluctuations in some non-operating currency related items period over period, as well as an adjustment that we recorded to our income tax expense in the second quarter of this year. As we look to the remainder of fiscal year 2017, we've updated our fiscal year guidance and we remain confident in our strategy and are staying the course."

Once again, this is realistic commentary. We see here the company recognizes that currency issues are real, with 40% plus of sales coming in different currencies. The strength of the dollar is a threat to business done overseas. That said, the company still continues contain costs and focus on improvement, as evidenced by the widening margins. This was not the best quarter. But we have to take it in stride and let the stock pull back. The company expects 4% growth in sales and 5% growth in income. Slow and steady growth. Under $100, this is a buy in my opinion, thanks to shareholder friendly policies and of course steady expected growth over the years.

This is a long-term name. There will be ups and downs. Keep in mind that the company is incredibly shareholder friendly. It has a nice share repurchase plan. Recall it had been authorized to buy up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2016. On June 21, 2016, the board of directors approved a new share repurchase plan. That new plan became effective as of September 1, 2016. Under the new plan, management is authorized to acquire up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares through August 31, 2018. In that time the company has repurchased 174,337 shares at a total cost of $18.7 million. On top of that, the company has hiked its dividend by 16.7%. The new dividend of $0.49 is payable April 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on April 14, 2017. That is strong and exactly what I am looking for when recommending a long-term slow grower. I maintain a hold rating, but think if the name dips under $100 we need to do some buying.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WDFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.