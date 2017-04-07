Sally Beauty: Waiting For The Stock To Stop Falling

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of $4.0 billion annually. Sally Beauty Supply began operations as a single store in New Orleans in 1964. In 1969, consumer products company Alberto-Culver purchased what has grown to become an 11-store operation at Sally Beauty. In 2006, Sally was spun out from Alberto-Culver as an independent company.

Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the company sells and distributes through over 5,000 stores, including approximately 182 franchised units, throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Chile, Peru, Colombia, France, the Netherlands, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Ireland, Spain, and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 9,000 products for hair, skin, and nails through professional lines such as Clairol, L'Oreal, OPI, and Conair, as well as an extensive selection of proprietary merchandise. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as CosmoProf or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,000 professionally branded products, including Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage, which are targeted exclusively for professional and salon use and resale to their customers. The industry is considered to be recession resistant and has high return on invested capital, though very competitive.

Sally seems to have broken down through a key long-term support, indicating that some big shareholders are bailing on the stock and short traders are sensing blood. The technical picture does not look good.

Fundamentally, the stock appears to be undervalued - looking at historical P/S, P/E, and P/OCF ratios. It would appear that these ratios indicate that the stock should be between $26 and $32 and not below $20 as it is now.

Sally's balance sheet is interesting because it has negative equity. The balance sheet carries a lot of debt. However, interest appears to be well covered with EBITDA/interest ratio of over 5.

Operating cash flow is healthy with the company buying back shares. Outstanding shares have been reduced quite substantially over the last four years. The company repurchased (and subsequently retired) a total of 2.5 million shares of common stock during last quarter at an aggregate cost of $67.0 million. Approximately $498.2 million authorization remains available under the current $1 billion share repurchase program. Sally does not pay a dividend, so share purchases are the primary means of returning cash to shareholders.

However, the company produces strong free cash flows and has high return on invested capital.

Short Interest

Short interest on the stock has grown dramatically in the last few months. This is not too surprising given the technical picture presented above. The short thesis according to this SA author is "I can't see how, at least longer term, the Sally Beauty Supply segment can compete against Ulta Beauty (ULTA) or Amazon (AMZN)." Amazon is threatening the entire physical retail structure, and Sally is not unique. Amazon is the reason why many retailers are on sale or facing liquidation. Even giants such as Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) are feeling threatened. However, with a unique value proposition, I believe focused specialty retailers like Sally can co-exist with Amazon. As far as Ulta is concerned, Sally does not compete head to head with Ulta or Sephora. Ulta/Sephora is similar to a high-end restaurant vs. fast casual like Sally. Unlike the former, Sally stores are in low rent, strip plazas not malls. Also, Sally's core customers are small salon owners and beauty service providers. Sally caters to value-conscious customers who know what they want, while Ulta caters to promotion-driven consumers. Sally's BSG division is unique as well, something Ulta/Sephora or Amazon doesn't have. Again, I think Sally will innovate, adjust, and will coexist with the Ultas and Sephoras of this world along with drug stores, discount merchants, department stores, direct sellers and so on. In any long investment, you have to trust that management is not entirely clueless.

Same-store sales, while still growing, have slowed down to 0.4% this quarter. The strong US dollar is having a negative impact on Sally's international sales. The company has guided for a flat 2017 and has launched a cost reduction and restructuring initiative. The company has some good plans to drive traffic to its store in the short to medium term via loyalty programs and direct engagement and is alive to the fact that in the longer term, it has to rethink its e-commerce strategy to compete with Amazon. Material improvements are not expected till next year. While I am currently long Sally with a small position and it does appear to be attractive on a fundamental level, technical weakness, short attack, and the e-commerce challenge give me pause in adding further to the name. I plan to wait till the stock has reached resistance and is consolidating to add to my position. A strategy of selling puts may be profitable as the company continues to buy back stock, which should provide support.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.