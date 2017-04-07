Why Not Buy This 6.4% Yielding Top-Shelf REIT For A High-Quality Dividend Portfolio?

Real estate investment trust W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) still looks like a good deal for income investors. W.P. Carey slowly but steadily grows its dividend, has very good portfolio and dividend coverage stats, and the shares are everything but expensive. Today, income investors pay less than 13 times run-rate adjusted funds from operations for the REIT, and investors' yield on cost will only rise in the future. An investment in W.P. Carey yields 6.38 percent.

Strong Portfolio

W.P. Carey is an internally managed REIT that owns a big real estate portfolio and that also accepts clients for its non-traded investment program. The REIT has a highly diversified property portfolio comprising of 903 net lease properties totaling 88 million square footage. 95 percent of W.P. Carey's adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, originate from the REIT's real estate portfolio whereas the remainder, 5 percent, come from the investment management side of the business. W.P. Carey is not only highly diversified along multiple dimensions (industry, tenant, geography) but also has a very high portfolio occupancy rate of 99.1 percent.

Source: W.P. Carey

Source: W.P. Carey

Low Amount Of Lease Expirations

W.P. Carey has to renew only a small percentage of its leases in the coming years. The lower the amount of lease expirations, the more stable a REIT's real estate business. The more stable the REIT, the safer the dividend.

Source: W.P. Carey

Good Dividend Coverage

When it comes to dividend paying stocks, namely REITs, income investors would want to make sure that the company will continue to pay a dividend in the future. Therefore, a close look at the REIT's dividend coverage is in order.

In case of W.P. Carey, income investors don't have to worry: The REIT overearned its going dividend rate in each of the last six quarters by a handsome margin, leaving headroom for investments in its property portfolio and other value-creating initiatives as well as a higher dividend. W.P. Carey pulled in $1.26/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters, on average, significantly overearning the average dividend rate of ~$0.97/share.

W.P. Carey's low AFFO payout ratio (the average payout ratio in the last six quarters was 77 percent) suggests that the dividend is very safe.

Source: Achilles Research

Not Too Expensive

The best thing about W.P. Carey, in my opinion, is that the REIT is not yet fully priced considering what the REIT brings to the table (strong portfolio stats, good dividend coverage, consistent dividend growth, high dividend yield).

Based on the REIT's 4th quarter earnings, income investors today pay ~12.8x run-rate AFFO for a piece of W.P. Carey's business, which is a fair price to pay for a 6 percent yielder that covers its dividend.

Your Takeaway

REIT valuations have ticked up lately, but W.P. Carey is one of the few real estate investment trusts that I would still consider buying today. W.P. Carey's dividend is quite safe, supported by strong portfolio stats, a high occupancy rate and a low amount of lease expirations. Dividend coverage and valuation also look good. Buy for income generation and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.