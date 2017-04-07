The GEO Group Closes Acquisition Of Community Education Centers

I view the deal as an important and positive development for GEO.

CEC adds capacity and footprint to GEO, and promises to be accretive to earnings in 2018.

Correctional equity REIT The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) has closed the previously announced $360 million acquisition of Community Education Centers. CEC adds significant capacity to GEO, especially in the residential re-entry sector, and the deal promises to be accretive to earnings in 2018. At a 1.44x forward sales multiple, GEO acquired CEC at a bargain price, and I’m bullish on the combined group’s prospects as a market leader.

Target Company

New Jersey-based Community Education Centers was founded in 1996 by the late John Clancy to provide correctional facilities and offender re-entry facilities and programs for persons transitioning from the corrections environment to open society. Management was headed by CEO James Hyman, who has been with the firm since January 2015 when founder John Clancy resigned.

Below is an interview of founder John Clancy (starts at 10:25):

CEC owns or manages more than 12,000 beds nationwide, of which 7,000 beds are community re-entry beds.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

GEO acquired CEC for $360 million in an all-cash transaction. The purchase price represents a 1.44x multiple on forward 12-month forecasted sales, and GEO expects the deal to be 9-11% accretive on Adjusted EBITDA (not GAAP) in 2018.

GEO’s financial results in 2016 showed increasing revenues, gross profit, operating income and net income from continuing operations.

As of December 31, 2016, GEO had $85.2 million in cash, $580.3 million in net receivables and $2.8 billion in liabilities, so the company needed to secure additional debt to finance the acquisition via a term loan from BNP Paribas and borrowing from its existing credit facility.

GEO said it "plans to integrate CEC into GEO’s existing business units of GEO Corrections & Detention and GEO Care," which correspond to its prison and re-entry facilities. The combined group will have 99,000 beds and 142 facilities worldwide, which includes projects still under development.

Synergies from the deal are expected to be minor, in the $5 million neighborhood over 9 to 12 months. GEO's management says it sees additional revenue growth opportunities as a result of the acquisition, in part due to the much larger footprint.

But of even more importance is the addition of CEC’s community re-entry business, which adds 7,000 beds to GEO’s "Continuum of Care" approach to reducing recidivism. So, the acquisition promises to be accretive to earnings in 2018, but also builds out GEO’s value proposition to state and local governments in that it isn’t just providing a stand-alone service.

Rather, GEO can provide correctional systems with a suite of services at reduced cost and greater accountability. At the same time, correctional systems can also pick and choose from a menu of services if they prefer to keep some service offerings in-house.

The combination is compelling, and GEO’s stock initially rose on the February 22, 2017, announcement. Since that time, the stock has fallen and subsequently risen again to near its 52-week high.

Although it will take 18 to 24 months to integrate most of the two companies' operations, the sales team can immediately get started selling the benefits of the combined group.

I expect positive results from the acquisition to show up in financial reports by the end of 2017.

