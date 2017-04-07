REITs Vs. Stocks: Risk Comparison

In a recession, REITs may be more defensive since their cash flow is likely to be less affected than the average other stock.

The earnings of REITs are generally tied to long-term contracts (leases) that remain in place regardless of the economic conditions.

Interviewed in 2015, Ralph Block stated that after all these years, REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ) still remain highly misunderstood by most investors, including professionals. Many people who have traditionally invested in real estate often do not trust - or bother to understand - the stock market, while most people who invest in stocks are uncomfortable with commercial real estate. Put differently, REITs tend to be perceived as stocks by real estate investors and as real estate by stock investors. Since REITs are a hybrid of both, it makes it difficult for investors to categorize them into one category and leads to substantial biases as well as misconceptions.

One of the biggest misconceptions that I often encounter here on Seeking Alpha is that "REITs are high risk investments." This misconception is likely due to a few widely publicized scandals, the latest financial crisis, and the general misunderstanding of the asset class. Investors also excessively fear potential interest rate increases when investing in REITs due to their above average yield.

But are REITs really so risky? Or put differently, would you think of REITs as riskier than the other average stock?

I certainly wouldn't. Opposite of that, I would argue that REITs represent one of the safest segments of the whole stock market. REITs are not high-risk ventures, and here is why.

The Cash Flow of REITs Is Stable

One of the major advantages of owning and managing income properties is that their earnings are fairly stable and predictable. The higher stability is achieved thanks to long-term leases, which protect the landlord from changing market conditions. Thus, it is common for property earnings to lag the general economy and to have less wide variations during a complete cycle. A manufacturing company, for instance, will typically feel the impact of a recession long before the average property owner, who is protected through long contractual agreements. This is especially true of REITs as they own highly diversified portfolios with 100s or 1000s of leases.

Regardless of market conditions, tenants are likely to keep on paying their pre-agreed rent to landlords, making the business model of real estate management safer than most other businesses.

Obviously, there exists lots of exceptions to this conclusion. Hotel REITs, for instance, are very cyclical since they do not possess the advantage of long-term leases. But generally, note that REITs tend to earn more consistent and stable cash flow than other average stocks.

REITs Are Less Volatile

Because the cash flow tends to be more consistent, REITs also tend to be less volatile than other non-REIT companies. The Beta, a measure of systematic risk, affirms this point as the beta of US REITs (relative to the U.S Stock market) has during most time periods been significantly below 1, meaning that the asset class experienced less volatility than the overall U.S Stock Index.

Source: NAREIT

Despite periodically suffering from the higher volatility of financial markets over the short run, REITs follow the real estate market over the long run. There is less risk of big negative surprises as earnings are more stable and the higher dividend payment often acts as a protection against the daily market fluctuation of the stock market.

In an interview with NAREIT in 2014, Glenn Mueller, Professor at the University of Denver, noted that the normalized volatility of REITs is about 30% to 40% of the overall stock market and they are hence low-volatility investments.

REITs Pay Higher Dividends

Another important characteristic that differentiates REITs from most other common stocks is that they pay significantly higher dividends than the average. The higher current return is the result of the requirement that REITs must, by law, pay out at least 90 percent of their taxable income in form of dividends to its stockholders. The higher cash return reduces risk and increases the safety of returns as the stockholders are legally entitled to most of the cash flow even during occasional bear markets.

Finally, since REITs cannot retain much of their earnings, they will rarely be aggressively valued based on high expected growth. The risk of future earnings disappointments and excess volatility is thus reduced as expected growth might not be achieved. REIT investors are thus less dependent on stock market appreciation to generate attractive returns compared to other stock investors.

REITs Are Better Hedges Against Inflation

REITs provide natural protection against inflation since they are backed by real assets. Real estate rents and values tend to increase with the inflation. In fact, most leases are today directly tied to an inflation index and rents increases can be automatically enforced. This supports REIT's dividend growth and provides a reliable stream of income even during inflationary periods. Research from NAREIT demonstrates that REIT dividend growth has outpaced inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index in all but two of the last twenty years.

Stocks also protect against inflation shocks, but often less so than REITs and real estate.

Interest Rate Concerns Are Overblown

One of the largest misunderstandings about REITs is the extreme fear of interest rate increases. Studies from NAREIT have demonstrated that share prices of listed Equity REITs have more often increased than decreased during periods of rising interest rates. In the 16 periods since 1995, when interest rates rose significantly, Equity REITs generated positive returns in 12 of them. The reason is that changes in the level of interest rates often reflect changes in the level of economic activity. A better economy then results in a higher occupancy, rent growth and overall superior business fundamentals for REITs. So, on one hand, increased interest rates result in less demand for real estate investments and higher increased cap rates which then lead to lower real estate values and lower NAVs for REITs. But on the other hand, REITs may be able to increase cash flow as a result of the stronger economy, so the effect tends to often balance itself out. Therefore, a conservatively financed REIT with low levels of variable interest rates is likely to do just fine over time, regardless of small changes in interest rates.

This does not mean that REITs will never suffer from interest rate increases; they clearly do, but this is not a REIT-specific risk. All income-producing assets, including stocks, are affected by higher interest rates as they result in higher discount rates in the DCF valuation process.

Conclusion: REITs are less risky than the average stock

REITs are less volatile.

REITs have more stable cash flow.

REITs have higher dividend yield and investors depend less on appreciation.

REITs may be better hedges against inflation.

REITs may suffer more from interest rate increases, especially in the short term, but all stocks are affected.

So according to my analysis, REITs are clearly less risky than the average other common stock. In the book "Investing in REITs," Ralph Block concludes that the risk of REITs is more bond-like relative to stocks. Now, the interesting thing is that despite being less risky, REITs have over long time periods significantly outperformed other stocks.

Source: REIT Watch

According to NAREIT, during the 20-year time period starting in 1997 and ending in February 2017, equity REITs achieved an average annual internal rate of return of 14 percent, compared to the 10% annual return of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Final Thought

Most investors remain underweight in REITs today. Don't make that mistake. REITs have historically generated very attractive risk-adjusted returns and provided great diversification benefits.

Finally, I do not believe that REITs are today overvalued. REITs do not trade at historically high premiums to net asset values and the lower yields are simply a result of the low interest rate environment. So, while on an absolute basis REITs may look historically expensive, on a relative basis, they remain very reasonably priced today. I recently highlighted 3 of my favorite REIT picks in this separate article.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles on REIT opportunities.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Readers are expected to conduct their own due diligence or seek advice from a qualified professional.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.