H.B. Fuller - Fully Valued For Now, Opportunities Possible On Dips

As H.B. Fuller itself might become a potential target in the future, I am a buyer on dips alongside the ambitious growth plans.

H.B. Fuller (FUL) somewhat surprised me by announcing a sizable $200 million share repurchase program. The timing seems a bit odd, occurring at a time when leverage is reasonably high already and the company laid out a plan to become more active in dealmaking in the coming years.

I must say that I like the dealmaking aspirations of the company, including the most recent deal of Wisdom Worldwide. Such bolt-on deals really have the potential to add value over time. While shares appear fairly valued at this point in time, its peers are trading at much higher multiples amidst relatively stable cash flows.

This relative undervaluation is furthermore interesting in light of the growth and margin expansion ambitions, while Fuller itself might become an acquisition target itself at some point in time.

The Business, Adhesives Are Lucrative

Fuller focuses on adhesives that are used in a variety of end markets, creating great diversification. Even better, adhesives are high-value added products, as they typically represent just a small cost to customers. These characteristics makes that adhesives are crucial yet not very expensive, typically allowing producers of these differentiated products to command high margins.

The clear leader in this global market is German-based Henkel, as Fuller claims to hold the second position with a 5% market share, ahead of names like Sika, Bostik and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW). Typical applications of Fuller's adhesives include engineering, hygiene, construction, packaging and other markets.

While the 5% global market share does not sound impressive, market shares in target markets are much higher. This gives the company prominent positions in certain markets across the globe. These strong market positions are in part reinforced by the strategy of employing its own sales force, rather than relying upon independent distributors.

The company is growing at or above the rate of the global economy, which is in part the result of the strategy to focus on fast growing segments. Fuller has a deliberate strategy to develop expertise for certain markets and invests heavily in applications and marketing of these solutions.

On its 2016 investor day, Fuller outlined 2020 goals that call for sales to rise towards $2.6 billion, as EBITDA margins are expected to improve towards 17% of sales. Growth is expected to result from a combination of dealmaking and organic growth, as production efficiencies should bolster gross margins and the bottom line results.

What About Capital Allocation?

Despite the ambitions to pursue dealmaking in the coming years, by adding roughly $100 million in sales each year through acquisitions, H.B. Fuller announced a large buyback program as well. The company announced a new $200 million share buyback program, which has a 5-year duration.

The dividend was furthermore hiked by 7% to a non-inspiring payout of $0.15 per share on a quarterly basis. While the yield is very modest at little over a percent, it has been the 48th year in a row in which it was hiked.

The timing of the buyback program is remarkable as the share count has been flat over the past decade. The last sizable buyback program was announced in January of 2008, when Fuller announced a similar $200 million program. That program was executed within a year, as the company bought back roughly 10 million shares at around $20 per share at the time.

While the timing was a bit early, it is hard to argue that this has been a mistake given that shares trade at $50 currently. I furthermore note that the current program has a 5-year duration, allowing management to be opportunistic.

The other major capital deployment decision was the 2012 acquisition of Forbo's industrial adhesives business in a $400 million deal. That deal has created real value on the back of relatively cheap deal multiples and the realization of sizable synergies. In part as a result of the deal, shares jumped from $30 to $50 in the year following the closure of the deal.

Recent Trends Improve, Leverage Remains Manageable

To accelerate growth and achieve the 2020 targets, Fuller announced two bolt-on deals in 2016. Momentum accelerated at the start of this year as the company announced price hikes in the mid-single digits across major parts of the globe.

The company furthermore announced another medium-sized deal in January of this year. The company bought Wisdom Worldwide Adhesives. The Illinois-based company was acquired for $122 million, and is expected to add $100 million in sales and $11 million in EBITDA. These multiples looks relatively appealing, certainly as $6 million in projected synergies result in a pro-forma EBITDA multiple of 7 times.

The financing of the deal was already reflected in the Q1 results for H.B. Fuller as it closed before quarter's end. The company ended the quarter with $116 million in cash and $814 million in debt, for a net debt load of $698 million. That number does exclude $70 million in pension related liabilities. Alongside the first quarter results, the company increased the 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance towards $300 million. This results in a still manageable leverage ratio of 2.3 times, or 2.6 times if pension related liabilities are included.

The All-Important Valuation

Price hikes and the impact of bolt-on dealmaking has started to reveal itself in the actual numbers. First quarter revenues were up some 6%, in part driven by acquisitions. That said the impact of acquisitions was entirely offset by the adverse impact of a stronger dollar. It should be said that the resulting 6% adjusted organic growth number is decent, even as it is largely driven by pricing.

With organic sales growth projected at 8% for the entire year, it is clear that substantial improvements are foreseen. This gives management confidence to guide for adjusted earnings of $2.57-$2.77 per share. That guidance does exclude $30 million in pre-tax acquisition and restructuring related charges, which works out to roughly $0.40 per share. If we generously use the non-GAAP numbers, the midpoint reveals that shares trade at 18-19 times earnings, roughly in line with the rest of the market.

While this valuation seems fair and does not automatically seems to suggest real upside, relative valuations are fair as the size of Fuller makes it an easy acquisition target itself. In the meantime, the bolt-on dealmaking strategy is welcomed as well, as synergies and relative modest valuations allow for real value to be created.

This is certainly the case if EBITDA margins of 17% can be achieved on sales of $2.6 billion by 2020. That should translate into EBITDA of $440 million. With D&A projected to run at close to $100 million on such a revenue base, and interest expense of $40 million (following additional bolt-on dealmaking and additional share buybacks), pre-tax earnings could amount to $300 million. That would be sufficient to result in after-tax earnings of $200 million, equivalent to little over $4 per share once the buyback program is completed.

As such, I see a clear path to a $70-$80 valuation by 2020, still some 3 years from now. At the midpoint, that yields cumulative returns of 50% from today's levels, equivalent to 14% per year. To find real appeal given the full valuation and risks, I am looking for potential returns of 20% per year, translating into a targeted entry point in the $41-$44 region.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.