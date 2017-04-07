L Brands: The Pessimism Is Over Done

L Brands (NYSE:LB) Background:

In recent months the stock of the parent company of Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Works, L Brands, has dramatically declined. Over the last year the stock is down around 50%. Analysts have downgraded the stock suggesting that L Brands has too many stores in low quality malls, their margins aren't sustainable, and their outlook for next year is disappointing. After examining their most recent annual report (2017 Form 10-K) and the characteristics of their business, I believe the pessimism is way over done. In this article I challenge the arguments against L Brands and provide a basis for why L Brands should be bought before business turns around and analysts hop back on the band wagon again.

The Stores Are Not A Problem:

According L Brands' most recent 10-K, at the end of their most recent fiscal year the company operated 3,074 company-owned stores and has increased the store count over the last 5 fiscal years.

Over the last 5 years malls have been struggling. Major retailers have been closing up shop at an alarming rate. However, after examining their 2017 Form 10-K and 2015 Form 10-K, L Brands net income per store has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of just over 7.5% while their store count is increasing. Certainly decreased mall traffic is not positive for their mall based stores, but L Brands is excellent at adjusting their store mix. The net income per store ratio shows that L Brands is able to close stores that underperform and open others that perform better while adding to to the total store account. A major factor in the decline in operating income per store was the negative impact of exiting swimwear in FY2016. If the company did not make that strategic decision, I believe the LB would have increased operating income per store during 2016, which was a terrible years for malls. If anything data has shown that poor mall performance causes L Brands' performance to improve!

The fact of the matter is that when customers buy bras, undergarments, fragrances, and lotions they want to see, smell, or feel the physical product. L Brands has been able to capture customers' brand loyalty in these product categories and have placed physical store fronts in a efficient matter for their customers to access them. In the future malls may not be as big of a distribution channel for L Brands or they may not even exist, but humans will still need the products they provide. L Brands has done a magnificent job of profitably providing that need for them and will be able to profitably adapt in the future.

Margins Are Sustainable and the Brand is Strong:

Many who believe L Brands' stock should be dumped believe that Victoria's Secret and Bath and Body Work's margins are in danger from the competitive pressures of changing demand for undergarments and thinning margins in the retail industry as a whole. However, as evidenced by their gross margin in the last 5 fiscal years, I believe their is no indication that their pricing power or brand name has been impaired.

L Brands' gross margin has not fallen below 40% in the past 5 years. It did not even fall below 40% during the last fiscal year as Victoria's Secret began exiting swimwear. A high gross margin indicates their brand is strong, and the company's product mix is in high demand whether it is bras, bralettes, athletic apparel, lotions, or fragrances.

The Company Outlook is Conservative:

L Brands Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2016 Results state that they believe 2017 E.P.S. will be between $3.05 and $3.35, first quarter E.P.S. will be between $0.20 and $0.25, and that they expect to report a "mid-to-high-teens" decrease in February comparable store sales. The company's February Sale Release came in with comparable store sales above their outlook at down 13%. Company wide sales decreased 10%. Also, the company's March Sales Release showed company wide sales down just 7% and comparable store sales down 10% for the month of March. I believe the full-year 2017 E.P.S. doomsday scenario outlook is too pessimistic. In the second half of the year the effects of exiting swimwear will disappear and the company's sales declines will reverse. The company will also be able to realize higher prices on some of its newer category items like bralettes and athletic items. I predict that worst case scenario L Brands' E.P.S. comes in at down 10% at $3.58 for Fiscal Year 2017 and returns to growth in Fiscal Year 2018 as they raise prices and grow internationally.

Growth Prospects:

A positive to L Brands that most analysts have chosen to not focus on is the huge potential for international growth. The company has only operated beauty and accessory concept stores in China in the past, but this year the company has opened their first company-owned Victoria's Secret stores in Greater China. They plan to open 6 by the end of the year. The results of these stores will be an indication of the growth potential of the company as a whole. I believe the results will be phenomenal. There is massive potential in China because of a growing middle class and high demand for quality bras and undergarments. China alone has potential to provide larger profits than their U.S. business, not to mention other opportunities the company may have throughout the world. Specifically the company has opened company-owned stores in the U.K., and have partners who have opened a total of 26 Victoria's Secret stores full-assortment stores in other countries such as Russia, Mexico, and Singapore. L Brands' partners also plan to open up 45-55 new Bath and Body Works stores internationally. Overall, the international market represents a huge positive for L Brands.

International growth will be a in important focus for the company in the coming decade, but North American Sales currently make up the bulk of all sales. The good news is, the company plans to expand Victoria's secret by 1% by square footage in North America in 2017. The company also plans to expand Bath and Body Works total square footage by 4% in 2017. It appears that in the long-term there is substantial growth opportunities internationally for L Brands and even some room to grow domestically.

Valuation:

In my valuation of L Brands, I use estimated discounted cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures as the basis of value. I believe this is the best indication of value of a firm. As a quality brand name, L Brands has been able to distribute large amounts of capital to shareholders with minimal capital investment. According to L Brands' most recent 10K, the company has returned over $19 billion in dividends and share repurchases to shareholders since 2000. To put this in perspective, the current market value of the company is just over $12 billion. I believe that L Brands will be able to return substantial amounts of capital to shareholders in the future. I estimate the fair value of L Brands shares to be approximately $75.

In my valuation of L Brands I estimate a decrease in cash flow from operation of 10% for 2017 compared to 2016 due to the exit of swimwear at Victoria's Secret. Cash flow from operations after capital expenditures is assumed to be 56% of cash flow from operations, which is based on the average rate over the last three years. I assume an 8% growth rate for cash flow from operations after capital expenditures for the next 7 years. Then, I estimate a terminal value based on a 2.5% growth rate. The discount rate I use is based on my estimated beta and the CAPM. These assumptions seem reasonable as the store count for the company could grow rapidly through international expansion. A terminal growth rate of 2.5% is also conservative as their international expansion could last for far longer than 8 years. I also do not account for share count reductions from future share repurchases which are very likely to happen at the current depressed stock prices. This could also provide potential upside for the share price. Capital expenditures could possibly be much higher than the assumed percentage of cash from operations, but if they are it is most likely that the company is experiencing better growth internationally than expected and will lead to higher and longer growth in cash flow from orations. Finally, if cash flow from operations grow, the company could also take out more debt to further return capital to shareholders.

Final Word:

Overall, L Brands pessimism is abounding. Investors and analysts cannot get over their physical store presence in declining malls. Investors are scared that the company's brands are losing steam and management's outlook appears gloomy. However, the company's margins are strong, their stores are very profitable, and they have an enormous growth opportunity through international expansion.

